Profile: Paul Ryan
U.S. Congressman Paul Ryan (R-WI) waves after being introduced as Republican U.S. Presidential candidate Mitt Romney's vice-presidential running mate during a campaign event at the retired battleship USS Wisconsin in Norfolk, Virginia, August 11,...more
U.S. Congressman Paul Ryan (R-WI) waves after being introduced as Republican U.S. Presidential candidate Mitt Romney's vice-presidential running mate during a campaign event at the retired battleship USS Wisconsin in Norfolk, Virginia, August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Mitt Romney embraces Paul Ryan after Romney announced him as his vice-presidential running mate during a campaign event at the retired battleship USS Wisconsin in Norfolk, Virginia, August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Mitt Romney embraces Paul Ryan after Romney announced him as his vice-presidential running mate during a campaign event at the retired battleship USS Wisconsin in Norfolk, Virginia, August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Mitt Romney stands with Paul Ryan as they head to the campaign bus after Romney introduced Ryan as his vice-presidential running mate during a campaign event at the retired battleship USS Wisconsin in Norfolk, Virginia August 11, 2012....more
Mitt Romney stands with Paul Ryan as they head to the campaign bus after Romney introduced Ryan as his vice-presidential running mate during a campaign event at the retired battleship USS Wisconsin in Norfolk, Virginia August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Paul Ryan hugs his son Sam and his other children, as his wife Janna Little (R) walks across the stage with Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney's wife Ann (2nd R), after Ryan was introduced as Romney's vice-presidential running mate during...more
Paul Ryan hugs his son Sam and his other children, as his wife Janna Little (R) walks across the stage with Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney's wife Ann (2nd R), after Ryan was introduced as Romney's vice-presidential running mate during a campaign event at the battleship USS Wisconsin in Norfolk, Virginia August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Mitt Romney embraces Paul Ryan after introducing Ryan as his vice-presidential running mate during a campaign event at the retired battleship USS Wisconsin in Norfolk, Virginia August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Mitt Romney embraces Paul Ryan after introducing Ryan as his vice-presidential running mate during a campaign event at the retired battleship USS Wisconsin in Norfolk, Virginia August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Mitt Romney and his vice presidential running mate, Paul Ryan shake hands with supporters during a campaign event in Ashland, Virginia August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Mitt Romney and his vice presidential running mate, Paul Ryan shake hands with supporters during a campaign event in Ashland, Virginia August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Paul Ryan checks his watch as Director of the White House's Office of Management and Budget, Jacob Lew arrives late to testify at a House Budget Committee hearing on President Barack Obama's 2012 budget on Capitol Hill in Washington, February 15,...more
Paul Ryan checks his watch as Director of the White House's Office of Management and Budget, Jacob Lew arrives late to testify at a House Budget Committee hearing on President Barack Obama's 2012 budget on Capitol Hill in Washington, February 15, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Paul Ryan participates in an onstage interview with Judy Woodruff (L) of PBS Newshour during the Peterson Foundation 2012 Fiscal Summit in Washington, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Paul Ryan participates in an onstage interview with Judy Woodruff (L) of PBS Newshour during the Peterson Foundation 2012 Fiscal Summit in Washington, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Paul Ryan speaks at the Faith & Freedom Conference and Strategy Briefing in Washington, June 3, 2011. REUTERS/Molly Riley
Paul Ryan speaks at the Faith & Freedom Conference and Strategy Briefing in Washington, June 3, 2011. REUTERS/Molly Riley
Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner (2nd R) crosses paths with Paul Ryan as he arrives to testify before the House Budget Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, March 5, 2009. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner (2nd R) crosses paths with Paul Ryan as he arrives to testify before the House Budget Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, March 5, 2009. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Paul Ryan shows a copy of the "FY2013 Budget - The Path to Prosperity" during a news conference at Capitol Hill in Washington March 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jose Luis Magana
Paul Ryan shows a copy of the "FY2013 Budget - The Path to Prosperity" during a news conference at Capitol Hill in Washington March 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jose Luis Magana
Paul Ryan, chairman of the House Budget Committee, attends the 2011 Fiscal Summit on Solutions for America's future in Washington May 25, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Paul Ryan, chairman of the House Budget Committee, attends the 2011 Fiscal Summit on Solutions for America's future in Washington May 25, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Paul Ryan speaks to the media on Capitol Hill in Washington August 1, 2011. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Paul Ryan speaks to the media on Capitol Hill in Washington August 1, 2011. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Paul Ryan speaks during the 38th annual Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Washington February 10, 2011. The CPAC is a project of the American Conservative Union Foundation. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Paul Ryan speaks during the 38th annual Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Washington February 10, 2011. The CPAC is a project of the American Conservative Union Foundation. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Paul Ryan listens to testimony during a hearing on "Removing the Barriers to Free Enterprise and Economic Growth" on Capitol Hill in Washington June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Paul Ryan listens to testimony during a hearing on "Removing the Barriers to Free Enterprise and Economic Growth" on Capitol Hill in Washington June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Next Slideshows
India this week
Images from across the country this week.
Funeral for slain Sikhs
Hundreds of mourners gather to remember the six Sikh worshippers killed by a white supremacist in a shooting rampage at a temple in Wisconsin.
Photos of the week
Our top photos of the week.
London Olympics: Day 14
Highlights from day fourteen of the Olympics.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.