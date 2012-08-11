Edition:
India
Pictures | Sun Aug 12, 2012 | 4:05am IST

Profile: Paul Ryan

<p>U.S. Congressman Paul Ryan (R-WI) waves after being introduced as Republican U.S. Presidential candidate Mitt Romney's vice-presidential running mate during a campaign event at the retired battleship USS Wisconsin in Norfolk, Virginia, August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed </p>

U.S. Congressman Paul Ryan (R-WI) waves after being introduced as Republican U.S. Presidential candidate Mitt Romney's vice-presidential running mate during a campaign event at the retired battleship USS Wisconsin in Norfolk, Virginia, August 11,...more

Sunday, August 12, 2012

U.S. Congressman Paul Ryan (R-WI) waves after being introduced as Republican U.S. Presidential candidate Mitt Romney's vice-presidential running mate during a campaign event at the retired battleship USS Wisconsin in Norfolk, Virginia, August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Close
1 / 15
<p>Mitt Romney embraces Paul Ryan after Romney announced him as his vice-presidential running mate during a campaign event at the retired battleship USS Wisconsin in Norfolk, Virginia, August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed </p>

Mitt Romney embraces Paul Ryan after Romney announced him as his vice-presidential running mate during a campaign event at the retired battleship USS Wisconsin in Norfolk, Virginia, August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Sunday, August 12, 2012

Mitt Romney embraces Paul Ryan after Romney announced him as his vice-presidential running mate during a campaign event at the retired battleship USS Wisconsin in Norfolk, Virginia, August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Close
2 / 15
<p> Mitt Romney stands with Paul Ryan as they head to the campaign bus after Romney introduced Ryan as his vice-presidential running mate during a campaign event at the retired battleship USS Wisconsin in Norfolk, Virginia August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton </p>

Mitt Romney stands with Paul Ryan as they head to the campaign bus after Romney introduced Ryan as his vice-presidential running mate during a campaign event at the retired battleship USS Wisconsin in Norfolk, Virginia August 11, 2012....more

Sunday, August 12, 2012

Mitt Romney stands with Paul Ryan as they head to the campaign bus after Romney introduced Ryan as his vice-presidential running mate during a campaign event at the retired battleship USS Wisconsin in Norfolk, Virginia August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
3 / 15
<p>Paul Ryan hugs his son Sam and his other children, as his wife Janna Little (R) walks across the stage with Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney's wife Ann (2nd R), after Ryan was introduced as Romney's vice-presidential running mate during a campaign event at the battleship USS Wisconsin in Norfolk, Virginia August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton </p>

Paul Ryan hugs his son Sam and his other children, as his wife Janna Little (R) walks across the stage with Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney's wife Ann (2nd R), after Ryan was introduced as Romney's vice-presidential running mate during...more

Sunday, August 12, 2012

Paul Ryan hugs his son Sam and his other children, as his wife Janna Little (R) walks across the stage with Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney's wife Ann (2nd R), after Ryan was introduced as Romney's vice-presidential running mate during a campaign event at the battleship USS Wisconsin in Norfolk, Virginia August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
4 / 15
<p>Mitt Romney embraces Paul Ryan after introducing Ryan as his vice-presidential running mate during a campaign event at the retired battleship USS Wisconsin in Norfolk, Virginia August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton </p>

Mitt Romney embraces Paul Ryan after introducing Ryan as his vice-presidential running mate during a campaign event at the retired battleship USS Wisconsin in Norfolk, Virginia August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Sunday, August 12, 2012

Mitt Romney embraces Paul Ryan after introducing Ryan as his vice-presidential running mate during a campaign event at the retired battleship USS Wisconsin in Norfolk, Virginia August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
5 / 15
<p>Mitt Romney and his vice presidential running mate, Paul Ryan shake hands with supporters during a campaign event in Ashland, Virginia August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton </p>

Mitt Romney and his vice presidential running mate, Paul Ryan shake hands with supporters during a campaign event in Ashland, Virginia August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Sunday, August 12, 2012

Mitt Romney and his vice presidential running mate, Paul Ryan shake hands with supporters during a campaign event in Ashland, Virginia August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
6 / 15
<p>Paul Ryan checks his watch as Director of the White House's Office of Management and Budget, Jacob Lew arrives late to testify at a House Budget Committee hearing on President Barack Obama's 2012 budget on Capitol Hill in Washington, February 15, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed </p>

Paul Ryan checks his watch as Director of the White House's Office of Management and Budget, Jacob Lew arrives late to testify at a House Budget Committee hearing on President Barack Obama's 2012 budget on Capitol Hill in Washington, February 15,...more

Sunday, August 12, 2012

Paul Ryan checks his watch as Director of the White House's Office of Management and Budget, Jacob Lew arrives late to testify at a House Budget Committee hearing on President Barack Obama's 2012 budget on Capitol Hill in Washington, February 15, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Close
7 / 15
<p>Paul Ryan participates in an onstage interview with Judy Woodruff (L) of PBS Newshour during the Peterson Foundation 2012 Fiscal Summit in Washington, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst </p>

Paul Ryan participates in an onstage interview with Judy Woodruff (L) of PBS Newshour during the Peterson Foundation 2012 Fiscal Summit in Washington, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Sunday, August 12, 2012

Paul Ryan participates in an onstage interview with Judy Woodruff (L) of PBS Newshour during the Peterson Foundation 2012 Fiscal Summit in Washington, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Close
8 / 15
<p>Paul Ryan speaks at the Faith &amp; Freedom Conference and Strategy Briefing in Washington, June 3, 2011. REUTERS/Molly Riley </p>

Paul Ryan speaks at the Faith & Freedom Conference and Strategy Briefing in Washington, June 3, 2011. REUTERS/Molly Riley

Sunday, August 12, 2012

Paul Ryan speaks at the Faith & Freedom Conference and Strategy Briefing in Washington, June 3, 2011. REUTERS/Molly Riley

Close
9 / 15
<p>Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner (2nd R) crosses paths with Paul Ryan as he arrives to testify before the House Budget Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, March 5, 2009. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst </p>

Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner (2nd R) crosses paths with Paul Ryan as he arrives to testify before the House Budget Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, March 5, 2009. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Sunday, August 12, 2012

Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner (2nd R) crosses paths with Paul Ryan as he arrives to testify before the House Budget Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, March 5, 2009. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Close
10 / 15
<p>Paul Ryan shows a copy of the "FY2013 Budget - The Path to Prosperity" during a news conference at Capitol Hill in Washington March 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jose Luis Magana </p>

Paul Ryan shows a copy of the "FY2013 Budget - The Path to Prosperity" during a news conference at Capitol Hill in Washington March 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jose Luis Magana

Sunday, August 12, 2012

Paul Ryan shows a copy of the "FY2013 Budget - The Path to Prosperity" during a news conference at Capitol Hill in Washington March 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jose Luis Magana

Close
11 / 15
<p>Paul Ryan, chairman of the House Budget Committee, attends the 2011 Fiscal Summit on Solutions for America's future in Washington May 25, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed </p>

Paul Ryan, chairman of the House Budget Committee, attends the 2011 Fiscal Summit on Solutions for America's future in Washington May 25, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Sunday, August 12, 2012

Paul Ryan, chairman of the House Budget Committee, attends the 2011 Fiscal Summit on Solutions for America's future in Washington May 25, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Close
12 / 15
<p>Paul Ryan speaks to the media on Capitol Hill in Washington August 1, 2011. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts</p>

Paul Ryan speaks to the media on Capitol Hill in Washington August 1, 2011. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Sunday, August 12, 2012

Paul Ryan speaks to the media on Capitol Hill in Washington August 1, 2011. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Close
13 / 15
<p>Paul Ryan speaks during the 38th annual Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Washington February 10, 2011. The CPAC is a project of the American Conservative Union Foundation. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts </p>

Paul Ryan speaks during the 38th annual Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Washington February 10, 2011. The CPAC is a project of the American Conservative Union Foundation. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Sunday, August 12, 2012

Paul Ryan speaks during the 38th annual Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Washington February 10, 2011. The CPAC is a project of the American Conservative Union Foundation. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Close
14 / 15
<p>Paul Ryan listens to testimony during a hearing on "Removing the Barriers to Free Enterprise and Economic Growth" on Capitol Hill in Washington June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque </p>

Paul Ryan listens to testimony during a hearing on "Removing the Barriers to Free Enterprise and Economic Growth" on Capitol Hill in Washington June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Sunday, August 12, 2012

Paul Ryan listens to testimony during a hearing on "Removing the Barriers to Free Enterprise and Economic Growth" on Capitol Hill in Washington June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Close
15 / 15
View Again
View Next
India this week

India this week

Next Slideshows

India this week

India this week

Images from across the country this week.

11 Aug 2012
Funeral for slain Sikhs

Funeral for slain Sikhs

Hundreds of mourners gather to remember the six Sikh worshippers killed by a white supremacist in a shooting rampage at a temple in Wisconsin.

11 Aug 2012
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos of the week.

11 Aug 2012
London Olympics: Day 14

London Olympics: Day 14

Highlights from day fourteen of the Olympics.

11 Aug 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast