Thu Oct 25, 2012

Profile: Rajat Gupta

<p>Former Goldman Sachs Group Inc board member Rajat Gupta leaves Manhattan Federal Court following a guilty verdict in his trial in New York June 15, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson/Files</p>

<p>Former Goldman Sachs Group Inc board member Rajat Gupta leaves Manhattan Federal Court in New York June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/Files</p>

<p>Rajat Gupta (C) a former Goldman Sachs Group Inc and Procter &amp; Gamble board member, exits the Manhattan Federal Court in New York June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz/Files</p>

<p>Rajat Gupta (C), a former Goldman Sachs Group Inc and Procter &amp; Gamble board member, arrives at the Manhattan Federal Court in New York, May 25, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton/Files</p>

<p>Rajat Gupta, former Goldman Sachs Group Inc and Procter &amp; Gamble board member exits the Manhattan Federal Court in New York May 21, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz/Files</p>

<p>Former McKinsey chief and ex-Goldman Sachs director Rajat Gupta (C) exits the Manhattan Federal Court with his lawyers after attending a pre-trial hearing on insider-trading charges in New York January 5, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz/Files</p>

<p>Former Goldman Sachs Group Inc board member Rajat Gupta arrives at Manhattan Federal Court in New York, October 24, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>Former Goldman Sachs Group Inc board member Rajat Gupta, is seen hugging his family in this courtroom sketch as the verdict is read in his insider trading case in Manhattan Federal Court in New York, June 15, 2012. REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg/Files</p>

<p>Former Goldman Sachs Group Inc board member Rajat Gupta (R) leaves Manhattan Federal Court with his lawyer, Gary Naftalis, following a guilty verdict in New York June 15, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson/Files</p>

<p>Former Goldman Sachs Group Inc board member Rajat Gupta (L) arrives at Manhattan Federal Court in New York June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar/Files</p>

