Pictures | Fri Sep 6, 2013

Profile: Scarlett Johansson

<p>Scarlett Johansson wears a diamond ring as she poses on the red carpet for the movie "Under the Skin", directed by Jonathan Glazer, during the 70th Venice Film Festival September 3, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi</p>

Scarlett Johansson wears a diamond ring as she poses on the red carpet for the movie "Under the Skin", directed by Jonathan Glazer, during the 70th Venice Film Festival September 3, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Friday, September 06, 2013

Scarlett Johansson wears a diamond ring as she poses on the red carpet for the movie "Under the Skin", directed by Jonathan Glazer, during the 70th Venice Film Festival September 3, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

<p>Scarlett Johansson poses during a photocall for the movie "Under the Skin", directed by Jonathan Glazer, during the 70th Venice Film Festival in Venice September 3, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi</p>

Scarlett Johansson poses during a photocall for the movie "Under the Skin", directed by Jonathan Glazer, during the 70th Venice Film Festival in Venice September 3, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Friday, September 06, 2013

Scarlett Johansson poses during a photocall for the movie "Under the Skin", directed by Jonathan Glazer, during the 70th Venice Film Festival in Venice September 3, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

<p>Scarlett Johansson speaks to the media as she attends the film premiere of "Hitchcock" in New York November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly</p>

Scarlett Johansson speaks to the media as she attends the film premiere of "Hitchcock" in New York November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Friday, September 06, 2013

Scarlett Johansson speaks to the media as she attends the film premiere of "Hitchcock" in New York November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

<p>Scarlett Johansson addresses delegates during the final session of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

Scarlett Johansson addresses delegates during the final session of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Friday, September 06, 2013

Scarlett Johansson addresses delegates during the final session of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

<p>Scarlett Johansson arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of "Schiaparelli and Prada: Impossible Conversations" exhibition in New York, May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Scarlett Johansson arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of "Schiaparelli and Prada: Impossible Conversations" exhibition in New York, May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Friday, September 06, 2013

Scarlett Johansson arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of "Schiaparelli and Prada: Impossible Conversations" exhibition in New York, May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

<p>Scarlett Johansson poses by her star after it was unveiled on the Walk of Fame in Hollywood, May 2, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Scarlett Johansson poses by her star after it was unveiled on the Walk of Fame in Hollywood, May 2, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Friday, September 06, 2013

Scarlett Johansson poses by her star after it was unveiled on the Walk of Fame in Hollywood, May 2, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

<p>Scarlett Johansson smiles at the ceremony where she was honored with a star on the Walk of Fame in Hollywood, California May 2, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Scarlett Johansson smiles at the ceremony where she was honored with a star on the Walk of Fame in Hollywood, California May 2, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Friday, September 06, 2013

Scarlett Johansson smiles at the ceremony where she was honored with a star on the Walk of Fame in Hollywood, California May 2, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

<p>Scarlett Johansson poses for pictures as she arrives on the red carpet for the "Goldene Kamera" (Golden Camera) awards ceremony in Berlin, February 4, 2012. REUTERS/Thomas Peter</p>

Scarlett Johansson poses for pictures as she arrives on the red carpet for the "Goldene Kamera" (Golden Camera) awards ceremony in Berlin, February 4, 2012. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Friday, September 06, 2013

Scarlett Johansson poses for pictures as she arrives on the red carpet for the "Goldene Kamera" (Golden Camera) awards ceremony in Berlin, February 4, 2012. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Scarlett Johansson walks along a road during the filming of a scene from the movie 'Under The Skin' in Glencoe, Scotland November 9, 2011. The film, about Aliens descending on Earth to abduct hitchhikers, is directed by Jonathan Glazer. REUTERS/David Moir

Scarlett Johansson walks along a road during the filming of a scene from the movie 'Under The Skin' in Glencoe, Scotland November 9, 2011. The film, about Aliens descending on Earth to abduct hitchhikers, is directed by Jonathan Glazer. REUTERS/David...more

Friday, September 06, 2013

Scarlett Johansson walks along a road during the filming of a scene from the movie 'Under The Skin' in Glencoe, Scotland November 9, 2011. The film, about Aliens descending on Earth to abduct hitchhikers, is directed by Jonathan Glazer. REUTERS/David Moir

<p>Scarlett Johansson poses for photographers on the catwalk before the Dolce &amp; Gabbana Spring/Summer 2012 women's collection during Milan Fashion Week September 25, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo</p>

Scarlett Johansson poses for photographers on the catwalk before the Dolce & Gabbana Spring/Summer 2012 women's collection during Milan Fashion Week September 25, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Friday, September 06, 2013

Scarlett Johansson poses for photographers on the catwalk before the Dolce & Gabbana Spring/Summer 2012 women's collection during Milan Fashion Week September 25, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

<p>Scarlett Johansson poses for photographers on the catwalk before the Dolce &amp; Gabbana Spring/Summer 2012 women's collection during Milan Fashion Week September 25, 2011. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini</p>

Scarlett Johansson poses for photographers on the catwalk before the Dolce & Gabbana Spring/Summer 2012 women's collection during Milan Fashion Week September 25, 2011. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Friday, September 06, 2013

Scarlett Johansson poses for photographers on the catwalk before the Dolce & Gabbana Spring/Summer 2012 women's collection during Milan Fashion Week September 25, 2011. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

<p>Scarlett Johansson attends the Dolce &amp; Gabbana Spring/Summer 2012 women's collection show during Milan Fashion Week September 25, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo</p>

Scarlett Johansson attends the Dolce & Gabbana Spring/Summer 2012 women's collection show during Milan Fashion Week September 25, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Friday, September 06, 2013

Scarlett Johansson attends the Dolce & Gabbana Spring/Summer 2012 women's collection show during Milan Fashion Week September 25, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

<p>Scarlett Johansson stands next to members of U.S. Armed Forces on stage at the 5th annual Spike TV's Guys Choice awards in Culver City, California June 4, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Scarlett Johansson stands next to members of U.S. Armed Forces on stage at the 5th annual Spike TV's Guys Choice awards in Culver City, California June 4, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Friday, September 06, 2013

Scarlett Johansson stands next to members of U.S. Armed Forces on stage at the 5th annual Spike TV's Guys Choice awards in Culver City, California June 4, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

<p>Scarlett Johansson arrives at the 83rd Academy Awards in Hollywood, February 27, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Scarlett Johansson arrives at the 83rd Academy Awards in Hollywood, February 27, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Friday, September 06, 2013

Scarlett Johansson arrives at the 83rd Academy Awards in Hollywood, February 27, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

<p> Scarlett Johansson arrives at the 68th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 16, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Scarlett Johansson arrives at the 68th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 16, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Friday, September 06, 2013

Scarlett Johansson arrives at the 68th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 16, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

<p>Sandra Bullock kisses Scarlett Johansson as she accepts the generation award at the 2010 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles, June 6, 2010. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Sandra Bullock kisses Scarlett Johansson as she accepts the generation award at the 2010 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles, June 6, 2010. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Friday, September 06, 2013

Sandra Bullock kisses Scarlett Johansson as she accepts the generation award at the 2010 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles, June 6, 2010. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

<p>Scarlett Johansson poses at the premiere of the movie "Iron Man 2" at El Capitan theatre in Hollywood, April 26, 2010. The movie opens in the U.S. on May 7. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Scarlett Johansson poses at the premiere of the movie "Iron Man 2" at El Capitan theatre in Hollywood, April 26, 2010. The movie opens in the U.S. on May 7. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Friday, September 06, 2013

Scarlett Johansson poses at the premiere of the movie "Iron Man 2" at El Capitan theatre in Hollywood, April 26, 2010. The movie opens in the U.S. on May 7. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

<p>Scarlett Johansson poses during a photocall for the movie "Iron Man 2" in Los Angeles, April 23, 2010. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas</p>

Scarlett Johansson poses during a photocall for the movie "Iron Man 2" in Los Angeles, April 23, 2010. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

Friday, September 06, 2013

Scarlett Johansson poses during a photocall for the movie "Iron Man 2" in Los Angeles, April 23, 2010. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

<p>Scarlett Johansson looks up at her co-star Liev Schreiber during the curtain call at the opening night of, "A View From The Bridge" on Broadway in New York, January 24, 2010. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi</p>

Scarlett Johansson looks up at her co-star Liev Schreiber during the curtain call at the opening night of, "A View From The Bridge" on Broadway in New York, January 24, 2010. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Friday, September 06, 2013

Scarlett Johansson looks up at her co-star Liev Schreiber during the curtain call at the opening night of, "A View From The Bridge" on Broadway in New York, January 24, 2010. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

<p>Scarlett Johansson poses for photographers at Selfridges department store in Oxford Street where she made a promotional appearance, in central London, July 31, 2009. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth</p>

Scarlett Johansson poses for photographers at Selfridges department store in Oxford Street where she made a promotional appearance, in central London, July 31, 2009. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Friday, September 06, 2013

Scarlett Johansson poses for photographers at Selfridges department store in Oxford Street where she made a promotional appearance, in central London, July 31, 2009. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

<p>Scarlett Johansson poses for photographers at Selfridges department store in Oxford Street where she made a promotional appearance, in central London, July 31, 2009. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth</p>

Scarlett Johansson poses for photographers at Selfridges department store in Oxford Street where she made a promotional appearance, in central London, July 31, 2009. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Friday, September 06, 2013

Scarlett Johansson poses for photographers at Selfridges department store in Oxford Street where she made a promotional appearance, in central London, July 31, 2009. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

<p>Scarlett Johansson arrives at Selfridges department store in Oxford Street to promote make-up, in central London, July 31, 2009. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth</p>

Scarlett Johansson arrives at Selfridges department store in Oxford Street to promote make-up, in central London, July 31, 2009. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Friday, September 06, 2013

Scarlett Johansson arrives at Selfridges department store in Oxford Street to promote make-up, in central London, July 31, 2009. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

<p>Scarlett Johansson poses for the photographers before Dolce &amp; Gabbana Fall/Winter 2009/10 women's collection during Milan Fashion Week, March 2, 2009. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini</p>

Scarlett Johansson poses for the photographers before Dolce & Gabbana Fall/Winter 2009/10 women's collection during Milan Fashion Week, March 2, 2009. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Friday, September 06, 2013

Scarlett Johansson poses for the photographers before Dolce & Gabbana Fall/Winter 2009/10 women's collection during Milan Fashion Week, March 2, 2009. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

<p>Scarlett Johansson poses for the photographers with Domenico Dolce (L) and Stefano Gabbana during Milan Fashion Week, March 1, 2009. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini</p>

Scarlett Johansson poses for the photographers with Domenico Dolce (L) and Stefano Gabbana during Milan Fashion Week, March 1, 2009. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Friday, September 06, 2013

Scarlett Johansson poses for the photographers with Domenico

<p>Scarlett Johansson gestures as she talks to co-star Ginnifer Goodwin at the party following premiere of the movie "He's Just Not That Into You" at the Grauman's Chinese theatre in Hollywood, February 2, 2009. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Scarlett Johansson gestures as she talks to co-star Ginnifer Goodwin at the party following premiere of the movie "He's Just Not That Into You" at the Grauman's Chinese theatre in Hollywood, February 2, 2009. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Friday, September 06, 2013

Scarlett Johansson gestures as she talks to co-star Ginnifer Goodwin at the party following premiere of the movie "He's Just Not That Into You" at the Grauman's Chinese theatre in Hollywood, February 2, 2009. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

<p>Scarlett Johansson poses at the premiere of the movie "He's Just Not That Into You" at the Grauman's Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, February 2, 2009. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Scarlett Johansson poses at the premiere of the movie "He's Just Not That Into You" at the Grauman's Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, February 2, 2009. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Friday, September 06, 2013

Scarlett Johansson poses at the premiere of the movie "He's Just Not That Into You" at the Grauman's Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, February 2, 2009. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

<p>Scarlett Johansson arrives for the launch party of Frank Miller's adaptation of the comic series "The Spirit" in London, December 4, 2008. REUTERS/Stephen Hird</p>

Scarlett Johansson arrives for the launch party of Frank Miller's adaptation of the comic series "The Spirit" in London, December 4, 2008. REUTERS/Stephen Hird

Friday, September 06, 2013

Scarlett Johansson arrives for the launch party of Frank Miller's adaptation of the comic series "The Spirit" in London, December 4, 2008. REUTERS/Stephen Hird

<p>Paz Vega, Scarlett Johansson and Eva Mendes smile during a photocall to promote their film "The Spirit" in Madrid, December 2, 2008. REUTERS/Sergio Perez</p>

Paz Vega, Scarlett Johansson and Eva Mendes smile during a photocall to promote their film "The Spirit" in Madrid, December 2, 2008. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

Friday, September 06, 2013

Paz Vega, Scarlett Johansson and Eva Mendes smile during a photocall to promote their film "The Spirit" in Madrid, December 2, 2008. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

<p>Scarlett Johansson poses with Woody Allen and his wife Soon-Yi at the party following the film's premiere in Los Angeles, August 4, 2008. REUTERS/Fred Prouser</p>

Scarlett Johansson poses with Woody Allen and his wife Soon-Yi at the party following the film's premiere in Los Angeles, August 4, 2008. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Friday, September 06, 2013

Scarlett Johansson poses with Woody Allen and his wife Soon-Yi at the party following the film's premiere in Los Angeles, August 4, 2008. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

<p>Penelope Cruz and Scarlett Johansson pose at the premiere of "Vicky Cristina Barcelona" in Los Angeles August 4, 2008. REUTERS/Fred Prouser</p>

Penelope Cruz and Scarlett Johansson pose at the premiere of "Vicky Cristina Barcelona" in Los Angeles August 4, 2008. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Friday, September 06, 2013

Penelope Cruz and Scarlett Johansson pose at the premiere of "Vicky Cristina Barcelona" in Los Angeles August 4, 2008. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

<p>Scarlett Johansson arrives on the red carpet to present her film 'The other Boleyn Girl' running at the 58th Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin, February 15, 2008. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz</p>

Scarlett Johansson arrives on the red carpet to present her film 'The other Boleyn Girl' running at the 58th Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin, February 15, 2008. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

Friday, September 06, 2013

Scarlett Johansson arrives on the red carpet to present her film 'The other Boleyn Girl' running at the 58th Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin, February 15, 2008. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

<p>Scarlett Johansson and Natalie Portman pose during a photocall to present their film 'The other Boleyn Girl' running at the 58th Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin, February 15, 2008. REUTERS/Johannes Eisele</p>

Scarlett Johansson and Natalie Portman pose during a photocall to present their film 'The other Boleyn Girl' running at the 58th Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin, February 15, 2008. REUTERS/Johannes Eisele

Friday, September 06, 2013

Scarlett Johansson and Natalie Portman pose during a photocall to present their film 'The other Boleyn Girl' running at the 58th Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin, February 15, 2008. REUTERS/Johannes Eisele

<p>Scarlett Johansson is seen on set during the first day's filming for director Woody Allen's film "Vicky Christina Barcelona", July 9, 2007. REUTERS/Albert Gea</p>

Scarlett Johansson is seen on set during the first day's filming for director Woody Allen's film "Vicky Christina Barcelona", July 9, 2007. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Friday, September 06, 2013

Scarlett Johansson is seen on set during the first day's filming for director Woody Allen's film "Vicky Christina Barcelona", July 9, 2007. REUTERS/Albert Gea

<p>Scarlett Johansson signs autographs as she arrives at the Cinema Palace in Venice August 30, 2006. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch</p>

Scarlett Johansson signs autographs as she arrives at the Cinema Palace in Venice August 30, 2006. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Friday, September 06, 2013

Scarlett Johansson signs autographs as she arrives at the Cinema Palace in Venice August 30, 2006. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

<p>Scarlett Johansson waves from a boat in Venice August 30, 2006. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri</p>

Scarlett Johansson waves from a boat in Venice August 30, 2006. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri

Friday, September 06, 2013

Scarlett Johansson waves from a boat in Venice August 30, 2006. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri

