Edition:
India
Pictures | Thu Sep 20, 2012 | 6:55am IST

Profile: Shakira

<p>Shakira (R) embraces her boyfriend, Barcelona's player Gerard Pique during her concert in Barcelona May 29, 2011. REUTERS/Gustau Nacarino</p>

Shakira (R) embraces her boyfriend, Barcelona's player Gerard Pique during her concert in Barcelona May 29, 2011. REUTERS/Gustau Nacarino

Thursday, September 20, 2012

Shakira (R) embraces her boyfriend, Barcelona's player Gerard Pique during her concert in Barcelona May 29, 2011. REUTERS/Gustau Nacarino

Close
1 / 20
<p>Shakira dances with her boyfriend, Barcelona defender Gerard Pique, and his teammates during her concert as part of "The Sun Comes Out World Tour", at Lluis Companys Olympic stadium in Barcelona, May 29, 2011. REUTERS/Gustau Nacarino</p>

Shakira dances with her boyfriend, Barcelona defender Gerard Pique, and his teammates during her concert as part of "The Sun Comes Out World Tour", at Lluis Companys Olympic stadium in Barcelona, May 29, 2011. REUTERS/Gustau Nacarino

Thursday, September 20, 2012

Shakira dances with her boyfriend, Barcelona defender Gerard Pique, and his teammates during her concert as part of "The Sun Comes Out World Tour", at Lluis Companys Olympic stadium in Barcelona, May 29, 2011. REUTERS/Gustau Nacarino

Close
2 / 20
<p>Gerard Pique kisses Shakira after Lionel Messi's goal against Osasuna during their Spanish first division soccer match at Nou Camp stadium in Barcelona April 23, 2011. REUTERS/Gustau Nacarino</p>

Gerard Pique kisses Shakira after Lionel Messi's goal against Osasuna during their Spanish first division soccer match at Nou Camp stadium in Barcelona April 23, 2011. REUTERS/Gustau Nacarino

Thursday, September 20, 2012

Gerard Pique kisses Shakira after Lionel Messi's goal against Osasuna during their Spanish first division soccer match at Nou Camp stadium in Barcelona April 23, 2011. REUTERS/Gustau Nacarino

Close
3 / 20
<p>Shakira reacts after she was presented the award for best female pop vocal for "Sale El Sol" at the 12th annual Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada November 10, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Shakira reacts after she was presented the award for best female pop vocal for "Sale El Sol" at the 12th annual Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada November 10, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Thursday, September 20, 2012

Shakira reacts after she was presented the award for best female pop vocal for "Sale El Sol" at the 12th annual Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada November 10, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
4 / 20
<p>Shakira performs "Loca" at the 12th annual Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada, November 10, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Shakira performs "Loca" at the 12th annual Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada, November 10, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Thursday, September 20, 2012

Shakira performs "Loca" at the 12th annual Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada, November 10, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
5 / 20
<p>Shakira performs under heavy rain during her concert part of "The Sun Comes Out World Tour" in Bucharest May 7, 2011. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel</p>

Shakira performs under heavy rain during her concert part of "The Sun Comes Out World Tour" in Bucharest May 7, 2011. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel

Thursday, September 20, 2012

Shakira performs under heavy rain during her concert part of "The Sun Comes Out World Tour" in Bucharest May 7, 2011. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel

Close
6 / 20
<p>Shakira performs during her concert in Caracas, March 27, 2011. REUTERS/Gil Montano</p>

Shakira performs during her concert in Caracas, March 27, 2011. REUTERS/Gil Montano

Thursday, September 20, 2012

Shakira performs during her concert in Caracas, March 27, 2011. REUTERS/Gil Montano

Close
7 / 20
<p>Shakira performs during the "Rock in Rio" music festival in Arganda del Rey near Madrid early June 6, 2010. REUTERS/Susana Vera</p>

Shakira performs during the "Rock in Rio" music festival in Arganda del Rey near Madrid early June 6, 2010. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Thursday, September 20, 2012

Shakira performs during the "Rock in Rio" music festival in Arganda del Rey near Madrid early June 6, 2010. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Close
8 / 20
<p>Shakira performs during her concert as part of "The Sun Comes Out World Tour", in Beirut, May 26, 2011. REUTERS/SHAKIRA Official Press Release Photo's - Mix FM/Handout</p>

Shakira performs during her concert as part of "The Sun Comes Out World Tour", in Beirut, May 26, 2011. REUTERS/SHAKIRA Official Press Release Photo's - Mix FM/Handout

Thursday, September 20, 2012

Shakira performs during her concert as part of "The Sun Comes Out World Tour", in Beirut, May 26, 2011. REUTERS/SHAKIRA Official Press Release Photo's - Mix FM/Handout

Close
9 / 20
<p>Shakira performs during her 'Oral Fixation Tour' in Caracas November 11, 2006. REUTERS/Francesco Spotorno</p>

Shakira performs during her 'Oral Fixation Tour' in Caracas November 11, 2006. REUTERS/Francesco Spotorno

Thursday, September 20, 2012

Shakira performs during her 'Oral Fixation Tour' in Caracas November 11, 2006. REUTERS/Francesco Spotorno

Close
10 / 20
<p>Shakira poses on her star after it was unveiled on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Hollywood, California November 8, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Shakira poses on her star after it was unveiled on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Hollywood, California November 8, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Thursday, September 20, 2012

Shakira poses on her star after it was unveiled on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Hollywood, California November 8, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
11 / 20
<p>Shakira (C) sits next to Gerard Pique (L) of FC Barcelona and American comedienne Sarah Silverman during a plenary session at the 3rd annual Israeli Presidential Conference in Jerusalem June 21, 2011. REUTERS/Tara Todras-Whitehill/Pool</p>

Shakira (C) sits next to Gerard Pique (L) of FC Barcelona and American comedienne Sarah Silverman during a plenary session at the 3rd annual Israeli Presidential Conference in Jerusalem June 21, 2011. REUTERS/Tara Todras-Whitehill/Pool

Thursday, September 20, 2012

Shakira (C) sits next to Gerard Pique (L) of FC Barcelona and American comedienne Sarah Silverman during a plenary session at the 3rd annual Israeli Presidential Conference in Jerusalem June 21, 2011. REUTERS/Tara Todras-Whitehill/Pool

Close
12 / 20
<p>Shakira walks with her boyfriend Gerard Pique after her joint news conference with Israel's president Shimon Peres (not seen) at the 3rd annual Israeli Presidential Conference in Jerusalem June 21, 2011. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun</p>

Shakira walks with her boyfriend Gerard Pique after her joint news conference with Israel's president Shimon Peres (not seen) at the 3rd annual Israeli Presidential Conference in Jerusalem June 21, 2011. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Thursday, September 20, 2012

Shakira walks with her boyfriend Gerard Pique after her joint news conference with Israel's president Shimon Peres (not seen) at the 3rd annual Israeli Presidential Conference in Jerusalem June 21, 2011. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Close
13 / 20
<p>Shakira smiles during a promotional event during the second media day of the 80th Geneva Car Show at the Palexpo in Geneva March 3, 2010. REUTERS/Valentin Flauraud</p>

Shakira smiles during a promotional event during the second media day of the 80th Geneva Car Show at the Palexpo in Geneva March 3, 2010. REUTERS/Valentin Flauraud

Thursday, September 20, 2012

Shakira smiles during a promotional event during the second media day of the 80th Geneva Car Show at the Palexpo in Geneva March 3, 2010. REUTERS/Valentin Flauraud

Close
14 / 20
<p>Shakira drinks during a promotional event during the second media day of the 80th Geneva Car Show at the Palexpo in Geneva March 3, 2010. REUTERS/Valentin Flauraud</p>

Shakira drinks during a promotional event during the second media day of the 80th Geneva Car Show at the Palexpo in Geneva March 3, 2010. REUTERS/Valentin Flauraud

Thursday, September 20, 2012

Shakira drinks during a promotional event during the second media day of the 80th Geneva Car Show at the Palexpo in Geneva March 3, 2010. REUTERS/Valentin Flauraud

Close
15 / 20
<p>Shakira (L) addresses the audience as President Barack Obama listens during a ceremony, also attended by Colombia's President Juan Manuel Santos, to restitute land to Afro-Colombians displaced from their homes by armed rebel groups in San Pedro Square in Cartagena, April 15, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

Shakira (L) addresses the audience as President Barack Obama listens during a ceremony, also attended by Colombia's President Juan Manuel Santos, to restitute land to Afro-Colombians displaced from their homes by armed rebel groups in San Pedro...more

Thursday, September 20, 2012

Shakira (L) addresses the audience as President Barack Obama listens during a ceremony, also attended by Colombia's President Juan Manuel Santos, to restitute land to Afro-Colombians displaced from their homes by armed rebel groups in San Pedro Square in Cartagena, April 15, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Close
16 / 20
<p>Shakira poses for photographers after speaking at the Oxford Union, Oxford University, England December 7, 2009. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth</p>

Shakira poses for photographers after speaking at the Oxford Union, Oxford University, England December 7, 2009. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Thursday, September 20, 2012

Shakira poses for photographers after speaking at the Oxford Union, Oxford University, England December 7, 2009. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Close
17 / 20
<p>Shakira performs during her concert as part of "The Sun Comes Out World Tour" at Vicente Calderon stadium in Madrid June 3, 2011. REUTERS/Susana Vera</p>

Shakira performs during her concert as part of "The Sun Comes Out World Tour" at Vicente Calderon stadium in Madrid June 3, 2011. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Thursday, September 20, 2012

Shakira performs during her concert as part of "The Sun Comes Out World Tour" at Vicente Calderon stadium in Madrid June 3, 2011. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Close
18 / 20
<p>Shakira performs during the closing ceremony for the 2010 World Cup at Soccer City stadium in Johannesburg July 11, 2010. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez</p>

Shakira performs during the closing ceremony for the 2010 World Cup at Soccer City stadium in Johannesburg July 11, 2010. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Thursday, September 20, 2012

Shakira performs during the closing ceremony for the 2010 World Cup at Soccer City stadium in Johannesburg July 11, 2010. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Close
19 / 20
<p>Shakira greets her fans after unveiling her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Hollywood, California November 8, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Shakira greets her fans after unveiling her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Hollywood, California November 8, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Thursday, September 20, 2012

Shakira greets her fans after unveiling her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Hollywood, California November 8, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Advertising the Benetton way

Advertising the Benetton way

Next Slideshows

Advertising the Benetton way

Advertising the Benetton way

Alessandro Benetton is on a mission to find a cure for the ailing global economy and he's asking 100 million or so jobless young people to chip in with ideas.

18 Sep 2012
Creative Arts Emmy Awards

Creative Arts Emmy Awards

Highlights from the Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards.

17 Sep 2012
Cosplay fashion

Cosplay fashion

When the world of comics and fashion collide.

17 Sep 2012
India at the Toronto Film Festival

India at the Toronto Film Festival

Sridevi, Shriya Saran and more at the Toronto International Film Festival.

17 Sep 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast