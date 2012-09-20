Profile: Shakira
Shakira (R) embraces her boyfriend, Barcelona's player Gerard Pique during her concert in Barcelona May 29, 2011. REUTERS/Gustau Nacarino
Shakira (R) embraces her boyfriend, Barcelona's player Gerard Pique during her concert in Barcelona May 29, 2011. REUTERS/Gustau Nacarino
Shakira dances with her boyfriend, Barcelona defender Gerard Pique, and his teammates during her concert as part of "The Sun Comes Out World Tour", at Lluis Companys Olympic stadium in Barcelona, May 29, 2011. REUTERS/Gustau Nacarino
Shakira dances with her boyfriend, Barcelona defender Gerard Pique, and his teammates during her concert as part of "The Sun Comes Out World Tour", at Lluis Companys Olympic stadium in Barcelona, May 29, 2011. REUTERS/Gustau Nacarino
Gerard Pique kisses Shakira after Lionel Messi's goal against Osasuna during their Spanish first division soccer match at Nou Camp stadium in Barcelona April 23, 2011. REUTERS/Gustau Nacarino
Gerard Pique kisses Shakira after Lionel Messi's goal against Osasuna during their Spanish first division soccer match at Nou Camp stadium in Barcelona April 23, 2011. REUTERS/Gustau Nacarino
Shakira reacts after she was presented the award for best female pop vocal for "Sale El Sol" at the 12th annual Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada November 10, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Shakira reacts after she was presented the award for best female pop vocal for "Sale El Sol" at the 12th annual Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada November 10, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Shakira performs "Loca" at the 12th annual Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada, November 10, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Shakira performs "Loca" at the 12th annual Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada, November 10, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Shakira performs under heavy rain during her concert part of "The Sun Comes Out World Tour" in Bucharest May 7, 2011. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel
Shakira performs under heavy rain during her concert part of "The Sun Comes Out World Tour" in Bucharest May 7, 2011. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel
Shakira performs during her concert in Caracas, March 27, 2011. REUTERS/Gil Montano
Shakira performs during her concert in Caracas, March 27, 2011. REUTERS/Gil Montano
Shakira performs during the "Rock in Rio" music festival in Arganda del Rey near Madrid early June 6, 2010. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Shakira performs during the "Rock in Rio" music festival in Arganda del Rey near Madrid early June 6, 2010. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Shakira performs during her concert as part of "The Sun Comes Out World Tour", in Beirut, May 26, 2011. REUTERS/SHAKIRA Official Press Release Photo's - Mix FM/Handout
Shakira performs during her concert as part of "The Sun Comes Out World Tour", in Beirut, May 26, 2011. REUTERS/SHAKIRA Official Press Release Photo's - Mix FM/Handout
Shakira performs during her 'Oral Fixation Tour' in Caracas November 11, 2006. REUTERS/Francesco Spotorno
Shakira performs during her 'Oral Fixation Tour' in Caracas November 11, 2006. REUTERS/Francesco Spotorno
Shakira poses on her star after it was unveiled on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Hollywood, California November 8, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Shakira poses on her star after it was unveiled on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Hollywood, California November 8, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Shakira (C) sits next to Gerard Pique (L) of FC Barcelona and American comedienne Sarah Silverman during a plenary session at the 3rd annual Israeli Presidential Conference in Jerusalem June 21, 2011. REUTERS/Tara Todras-Whitehill/Pool
Shakira (C) sits next to Gerard Pique (L) of FC Barcelona and American comedienne Sarah Silverman during a plenary session at the 3rd annual Israeli Presidential Conference in Jerusalem June 21, 2011. REUTERS/Tara Todras-Whitehill/Pool
Shakira walks with her boyfriend Gerard Pique after her joint news conference with Israel's president Shimon Peres (not seen) at the 3rd annual Israeli Presidential Conference in Jerusalem June 21, 2011. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Shakira walks with her boyfriend Gerard Pique after her joint news conference with Israel's president Shimon Peres (not seen) at the 3rd annual Israeli Presidential Conference in Jerusalem June 21, 2011. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Shakira smiles during a promotional event during the second media day of the 80th Geneva Car Show at the Palexpo in Geneva March 3, 2010. REUTERS/Valentin Flauraud
Shakira smiles during a promotional event during the second media day of the 80th Geneva Car Show at the Palexpo in Geneva March 3, 2010. REUTERS/Valentin Flauraud
Shakira drinks during a promotional event during the second media day of the 80th Geneva Car Show at the Palexpo in Geneva March 3, 2010. REUTERS/Valentin Flauraud
Shakira drinks during a promotional event during the second media day of the 80th Geneva Car Show at the Palexpo in Geneva March 3, 2010. REUTERS/Valentin Flauraud
Shakira (L) addresses the audience as President Barack Obama listens during a ceremony, also attended by Colombia's President Juan Manuel Santos, to restitute land to Afro-Colombians displaced from their homes by armed rebel groups in San Pedro...more
Shakira (L) addresses the audience as President Barack Obama listens during a ceremony, also attended by Colombia's President Juan Manuel Santos, to restitute land to Afro-Colombians displaced from their homes by armed rebel groups in San Pedro Square in Cartagena, April 15, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Shakira poses for photographers after speaking at the Oxford Union, Oxford University, England December 7, 2009. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Shakira poses for photographers after speaking at the Oxford Union, Oxford University, England December 7, 2009. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Shakira performs during her concert as part of "The Sun Comes Out World Tour" at Vicente Calderon stadium in Madrid June 3, 2011. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Shakira performs during her concert as part of "The Sun Comes Out World Tour" at Vicente Calderon stadium in Madrid June 3, 2011. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Shakira performs during the closing ceremony for the 2010 World Cup at Soccer City stadium in Johannesburg July 11, 2010. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Shakira performs during the closing ceremony for the 2010 World Cup at Soccer City stadium in Johannesburg July 11, 2010. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Shakira greets her fans after unveiling her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Hollywood, California November 8, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Shakira greets her fans after unveiling her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Hollywood, California November 8, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Next Slideshows
Advertising the Benetton way
Alessandro Benetton is on a mission to find a cure for the ailing global economy and he's asking 100 million or so jobless young people to chip in with ideas.
Creative Arts Emmy Awards
Highlights from the Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards.
Cosplay fashion
When the world of comics and fashion collide.
India at the Toronto Film Festival
Sridevi, Shriya Saran and more at the Toronto International Film Festival.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.