Edition:
India
Pictures | Fri Mar 7, 2014 | 5:05am IST

Prom night gift

<p>Marta Cruz, 17, from Helen Bernstein High School tries a prom gown at Operation School Bell's Prom Day event at the Assistance League of Southern California headquarters in Los Angeles, California, March 6, 2014. Operation School Bell provided 56 homeless or needy Los Angeles Unified School District students with prom dresses, shoes and accessories. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian</p>

Marta Cruz, 17, from Helen Bernstein High School tries a prom gown at Operation School Bell's Prom Day event at the Assistance League of Southern California headquarters in Los Angeles, California, March 6, 2014. Operation School Bell provided 56...more

Friday, March 07, 2014

Marta Cruz, 17, from Helen Bernstein High School tries a prom gown at Operation School Bell's Prom Day event at the Assistance League of Southern California headquarters in Los Angeles, California, March 6, 2014. Operation School Bell provided 56 homeless or needy Los Angeles Unified School District students with prom dresses, shoes and accessories. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Close
1 / 11
<p>Cheri Hodge, 18, from Sun Valley High School, tries a prom gown with the help of volunteer Laurie Brucker at Operation School Bell's Prom Day event in Los Angeles, California, March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian</p>

Cheri Hodge, 18, from Sun Valley High School, tries a prom gown with the help of volunteer Laurie Brucker at Operation School Bell's Prom Day event in Los Angeles, California, March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Friday, March 07, 2014

Cheri Hodge, 18, from Sun Valley High School, tries a prom gown with the help of volunteer Laurie Brucker at Operation School Bell's Prom Day event in Los Angeles, California, March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Close
2 / 11
<p>Abigail Hernandez, 17 (L) Italia Dieguez, 17, (C) and Elizabeth Perez, 17, from Maya Angelou Community High School, wait to try prom dresses at Operation School Bell's Prom Day event in Los Angeles, California, March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian</p>

Abigail Hernandez, 17 (L) Italia Dieguez, 17, (C) and Elizabeth Perez, 17, from Maya Angelou Community High School, wait to try prom dresses at Operation School Bell's Prom Day event in Los Angeles, California, March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork...more

Friday, March 07, 2014

Abigail Hernandez, 17 (L) Italia Dieguez, 17, (C) and Elizabeth Perez, 17, from Maya Angelou Community High School, wait to try prom dresses at Operation School Bell's Prom Day event in Los Angeles, California, March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Close
3 / 11
<p>Luisa Alfaro, from Helen Bernstein High School, chooses her prom dress with the help of Kimberly Stephens at Operation School Bell's Prom Day event in Los Angeles, California, March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian</p>

Luisa Alfaro, from Helen Bernstein High School, chooses her prom dress with the help of Kimberly Stephens at Operation School Bell's Prom Day event in Los Angeles, California, March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Friday, March 07, 2014

Luisa Alfaro, from Helen Bernstein High School, chooses her prom dress with the help of Kimberly Stephens at Operation School Bell's Prom Day event in Los Angeles, California, March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Close
4 / 11
<p>Luisa Alfaro, from Helen Bernstein High School, tries a high shoe to match her prom dress at Operation School Bell's Prom Day event in Los Angeles, California, March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian</p>

Luisa Alfaro, from Helen Bernstein High School, tries a high shoe to match her prom dress at Operation School Bell's Prom Day event in Los Angeles, California, March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Friday, March 07, 2014

Luisa Alfaro, from Helen Bernstein High School, tries a high shoe to match her prom dress at Operation School Bell's Prom Day event in Los Angeles, California, March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Close
5 / 11
<p>Mayra Chuman, 17, from Lincoln High School tries a prom gown with the help of volunteer Patty Hill at Operation School Bell's Prom Day event in Los Angeles, California, March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian</p>

Mayra Chuman, 17, from Lincoln High School tries a prom gown with the help of volunteer Patty Hill at Operation School Bell's Prom Day event in Los Angeles, California, March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Friday, March 07, 2014

Mayra Chuman, 17, from Lincoln High School tries a prom gown with the help of volunteer Patty Hill at Operation School Bell's Prom Day event in Los Angeles, California, March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Close
6 / 11
<p>Rebecca Gutierrez, 17, from Linda Marquez High School, gets her hair done after picking a prom dress at Operation School Bell's Prom Day event at the Assistance League of Southern California headquarters in Los Angeles, California, March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian</p>

Rebecca Gutierrez, 17, from Linda Marquez High School, gets her hair done after picking a prom dress at Operation School Bell's Prom Day event at the Assistance League of Southern California headquarters in Los Angeles, California, March 6, 2014....more

Friday, March 07, 2014

Rebecca Gutierrez, 17, from Linda Marquez High School, gets her hair done after picking a prom dress at Operation School Bell's Prom Day event at the Assistance League of Southern California headquarters in Los Angeles, California, March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Close
7 / 11
<p>Ingrid Monge, 20, from Helen Bernstein High School, tries an ear ring to match her prom dress at Operation School Bell's Prom Day event in Los Angeles, California, March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian</p>

Ingrid Monge, 20, from Helen Bernstein High School, tries an ear ring to match her prom dress at Operation School Bell's Prom Day event in Los Angeles, California, March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Friday, March 07, 2014

Ingrid Monge, 20, from Helen Bernstein High School, tries an ear ring to match her prom dress at Operation School Bell's Prom Day event in Los Angeles, California, March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Close
8 / 11
<p>Marilu Rendon, 18, from Linda Marquez High School, gets a hug from Linda Levine after picking a prom dress at Operation School Bell's Prom Day event in Los Angeles, California, March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian</p>

Marilu Rendon, 18, from Linda Marquez High School, gets a hug from Linda Levine after picking a prom dress at Operation School Bell's Prom Day event in Los Angeles, California, March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Friday, March 07, 2014

Marilu Rendon, 18, from Linda Marquez High School, gets a hug from Linda Levine after picking a prom dress at Operation School Bell's Prom Day event in Los Angeles, California, March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Close
9 / 11
<p>Marilu Rendon, 18, (2nd L) and Wendy Ramos, 18, (R) from Linda Marquez High School try a prom gowns at Operation School Bell's Prom Day event in Los Angeles, California, March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian</p>

Marilu Rendon, 18, (2nd L) and Wendy Ramos, 18, (R) from Linda Marquez High School try a prom gowns at Operation School Bell's Prom Day event in Los Angeles, California, March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Friday, March 07, 2014

Marilu Rendon, 18, (2nd L) and Wendy Ramos, 18, (R) from Linda Marquez High School try a prom gowns at Operation School Bell's Prom Day event in Los Angeles, California, March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Close
10 / 11
<p>Marta Cruz, 17, from Helen Bernstein High School tries a prom gown at Operation School Bell's Prom Day event in Los Angeles, California, March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian</p>

Marta Cruz, 17, from Helen Bernstein High School tries a prom gown at Operation School Bell's Prom Day event in Los Angeles, California, March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Friday, March 07, 2014

Marta Cruz, 17, from Helen Bernstein High School tries a prom gown at Operation School Bell's Prom Day event in Los Angeles, California, March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Close
11 / 11
View Again
View Next
LA's Promise Zone

LA's Promise Zone

Next Slideshows

LA's Promise Zone

LA's Promise Zone

A densely populated, multi-ethnic swath of Los Angeles is one of five areas across the country designated by Obama for investments and job creation.

07 Mar 2014
Backyard gun range

Backyard gun range

A Florida man discovers a loophole allowing gun ranges in residential areas and sets up one in his yard.

07 Mar 2014
Migrant enclave in Spain

Migrant enclave in Spain

The plight of African migrants in Spain.

07 Mar 2014
Crufts dog show

Crufts dog show

The world's largest dog show kicks off in Birmingham, England.

06 Mar 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

The art of the Venice Biennale

The art of the Venice Biennale

Highlights from the 57th Biennale International Art Exhibition in Venice, Italy.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Buddha's birthday

Buddha's birthday

Vesak Day commemorates the birth, enlightenment and death of Buddha.

Imagining the Los Angeles 2024 Olympics

Imagining the Los Angeles 2024 Olympics

The International Olympic Committee visits California this week as the race to host the 2024 Summer Games heats up.

Quebec battles floods

Quebec battles floods

Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.

Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria

Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria

Despite fierce opposition from NATO ally Turkey, the White House has approved supplying arms to Kurdish YPG fighters to support an operation to retake the Syrian city of Raqqa from Islamic State.

Russia marks Victory Day

Russia marks Victory Day

The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.

Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul

Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul

Iraqi forces face stiff resistance from Islamic State after opening a new front after seven months of fighting.

South Korea elects Moon Jae-in

South Korea elects Moon Jae-in

Liberal politician Moon Jae-in is the likely winner of South Korea's presidential election, a victory that would end nearly a decade of conservative rule and bring a more conciliatory approach toward North Korea.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures