Pictures | Thu Nov 14, 2013 | 9:55pm IST

Proof of life

<p>A couple of super typhoon Haiyan survivors pose with their names displayed on a tablet in Samar province in central Philippines, November 11, 2013. Photographer John Javellana was asked by several groups of typhoon survivors to post their photos on social media sites so that loved ones know they are alive. REUTERS/John Javellana</p>

Thursday, November 14, 2013

<p>A group of super typhoon Haiyan survivors pose with their names displayed on a tablet in Samar province in central Philippines November 11, 2013. REUTERS/John Javellana</p>

Thursday, November 14, 2013

<p>A couple of super typhoon Haiyan survivors pose with their names displayed on a tablet in Samar province in central Philippines November 11, 2013. REUTERS/John Javellana</p>

Thursday, November 14, 2013

<p>A group of super typhoon Haiyan survivors pose with their names displayed on a tablet in Samar province in central Philippines November 11, 2013. REUTERS/John Javellana</p>

Thursday, November 14, 2013

<p>A group of super typhoon Haiyan survivors pose with their names displayed on a tablet in Samar province in central Philippines November 11, 2013. REUTERS/John Javellana</p>

Thursday, November 14, 2013

<p>A group of super typhoon Haiyan survivors pose with their names displayed on a tablet in Samar province in central Philippines November 11, 2013. REUTERS/John Javellana</p>

Thursday, November 14, 2013

<p>A super typhoon Haiyan survivor poses with her name displayed on a tablet in Samar province in central Philippines November 11, 2013. REUTERS/John Javellana</p>

Thursday, November 14, 2013

