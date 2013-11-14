Proof of life
A couple of super typhoon Haiyan survivors pose with their names displayed on a tablet in Samar province in central Philippines, November 11, 2013. Photographer John Javellana was asked by several groups of typhoon survivors to post their photos on...more
A couple of super typhoon Haiyan survivors pose with their names displayed on a tablet in Samar province in central Philippines, November 11, 2013. Photographer John Javellana was asked by several groups of typhoon survivors to post their photos on social media sites so that loved ones know they are alive. REUTERS/John Javellana
