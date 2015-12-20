Edition:
India
Pictures | Sun Dec 20, 2015 | 9:55pm IST

Protest against Delhi rapist's release

A demonstrator is detained by police during a protest against the release of a juvenile rape convict, in New Delhi, India, December 20, 2015. The youngest of six people convicted of the 2012 gang rape of a woman, in a case that shocked India, was freed on Sunday, a lawyer said, after a court refused to extend his three-year sentence. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

A demonstrator is detained by police during a protest against the release of a juvenile rape convict, in New Delhi, India, December 20, 2015. The youngest of six people convicted of the 2012 gang rape of a woman, in a case that shocked India, was...more

Reuters / Sunday, December 20, 2015
A demonstrator is detained by police during a protest against the release of a juvenile rape convict, in New Delhi, India, December 20, 2015. The youngest of six people convicted of the 2012 gang rape of a woman, in a case that shocked India, was freed on Sunday, a lawyer said, after a court refused to extend his three-year sentence. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
1 / 10
Demonstrators shout slogans from a police bus after being detained by police during a protest against the release of a juvenile rape convict, in New Delhi, India, December 20, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Demonstrators shout slogans from a police bus after being detained by police during a protest against the release of a juvenile rape convict, in New Delhi, India, December 20, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Sunday, December 20, 2015
Demonstrators shout slogans from a police bus after being detained by police during a protest against the release of a juvenile rape convict, in New Delhi, India, December 20, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
2 / 10
Demonstrators shout slogans during a protest against the release of a juvenile rape convict, in New Delhi, India, December 20, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Demonstrators shout slogans during a protest against the release of a juvenile rape convict, in New Delhi, India, December 20, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Sunday, December 20, 2015
Demonstrators shout slogans during a protest against the release of a juvenile rape convict, in New Delhi, India, December 20, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
3 / 10
Demonstrators listen to a speaker during a protest against the release of a juvenile rape convict, in New Delhi, India, December 20, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Demonstrators listen to a speaker during a protest against the release of a juvenile rape convict, in New Delhi, India, December 20, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Sunday, December 20, 2015
Demonstrators listen to a speaker during a protest against the release of a juvenile rape convict, in New Delhi, India, December 20, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
4 / 10
A policeman detains a demonstrator during a protest against the release of a juvenile rape convict, in New Delhi, India, December 20, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

A policeman detains a demonstrator during a protest against the release of a juvenile rape convict, in New Delhi, India, December 20, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Sunday, December 20, 2015
A policeman detains a demonstrator during a protest against the release of a juvenile rape convict, in New Delhi, India, December 20, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
5 / 10
Demonstrators shout slogans during a protest against the release of a juvenile rape convict, in New Delhi, India, December 20, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Demonstrators shout slogans during a protest against the release of a juvenile rape convict, in New Delhi, India, December 20, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Sunday, December 20, 2015
Demonstrators shout slogans during a protest against the release of a juvenile rape convict, in New Delhi, India, December 20, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
6 / 10
Police detain demonstrators during a protest against the release of a juvenile rape convict, in New Delhi, India, December 20, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Police detain demonstrators during a protest against the release of a juvenile rape convict, in New Delhi, India, December 20, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Sunday, December 20, 2015
Police detain demonstrators during a protest against the release of a juvenile rape convict, in New Delhi, India, December 20, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
7 / 10
Demonstrators shout slogans as police detain others during a protest against the release of a juvenile rape convict, in New Delhi, India, December 20, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Demonstrators shout slogans as police detain others during a protest against the release of a juvenile rape convict, in New Delhi, India, December 20, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Sunday, December 20, 2015
Demonstrators shout slogans as police detain others during a protest against the release of a juvenile rape convict, in New Delhi, India, December 20, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
8 / 10
Police detain demonstrators during a protest against the release of a juvenile rape convict, in New Delhi, India, December 20, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Police detain demonstrators during a protest against the release of a juvenile rape convict, in New Delhi, India, December 20, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Sunday, December 20, 2015
Police detain demonstrators during a protest against the release of a juvenile rape convict, in New Delhi, India, December 20, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
9 / 10
Police detain demonstrators during a protest against the release of a juvenile rape convict, in New Delhi, India, December 20, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Police detain demonstrators during a protest against the release of a juvenile rape convict, in New Delhi, India, December 20, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Sunday, December 20, 2015
Police detain demonstrators during a protest against the release of a juvenile rape convict, in New Delhi, India, December 20, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
10 / 10
View Again
View Next
India This Week

India This Week

Next Slideshows

India This Week

India This Week

Our best India pictures from this week.

20 Dec 2015
Pictures of the year: Syria

Pictures of the year: Syria

Images from the conflict in Syria in 2015.

19 Dec 2015
Forever remembering the Paris attacks

Forever remembering the Paris attacks

The city of Paris works to archive the notes, poems and messages of support left by the public after the Paris attacks.

19 Dec 2015
Pictures of the year: Aerials

Pictures of the year: Aerials

Images from above in 2015.

18 Dec 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Aishwarya Rai at Cannes

Aishwarya Rai at Cannes

Actress Aishwarya Rai at 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.

President Trump's first foreign trip

President Trump's first foreign trip

Donald Trump, on his first overseas trip as president, is on a nine-day journey through the Middle East and Europe.

Pippa Middleton marries

Pippa Middleton marries

Pippa Middleton, younger sister of Kate, Britain's Duchess of Cambridge, was married in a small English country church surrounded by royals and celebrities but those hoping for a dash of Hollywood were left in the cold.

Yoga with goats

Yoga with goats

Tucked away in a wooded corner of southern New Hampshire, Jenness Farm draws yoga enthusiasts seeking to practice poses while goats climb around and sometimes on them.

Iran votes in presidential election

Iran votes in presidential election

Millions of Iranians lined up to vote on Friday, showing a strong turnout in an unexpectedly tight election pitting President Hassan Rouhani, who wants to normalize ties with the West, against a hardline judge who says he has already gone too far.

Venezuela's volunteer protest medics

Venezuela's volunteer protest medics

Medicine students, doctors and volunteers don white helmets with a green cross, treating injured protesters affected by rubber bullets and tear gas amid shortages of medical supplies and drugs.

Best of Cannes

Best of Cannes

Highlights from the 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

A home for Siberia's orphans

A home for Siberia's orphans

A former president of Russia's largest gold producer opened the orphanage using his own money and covers all expenses.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast