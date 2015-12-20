Protest against Delhi rapist's release
A demonstrator is detained by police during a protest against the release of a juvenile rape convict, in New Delhi, India, December 20, 2015. The youngest of six people convicted of the 2012 gang rape of a woman, in a case that shocked India, was...more
Demonstrators shout slogans from a police bus after being detained by police during a protest against the release of a juvenile rape convict, in New Delhi, India, December 20, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Demonstrators shout slogans during a protest against the release of a juvenile rape convict, in New Delhi, India, December 20, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Demonstrators listen to a speaker during a protest against the release of a juvenile rape convict, in New Delhi, India, December 20, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A policeman detains a demonstrator during a protest against the release of a juvenile rape convict, in New Delhi, India, December 20, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Demonstrators shout slogans during a protest against the release of a juvenile rape convict, in New Delhi, India, December 20, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Police detain demonstrators during a protest against the release of a juvenile rape convict, in New Delhi, India, December 20, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Demonstrators shout slogans as police detain others during a protest against the release of a juvenile rape convict, in New Delhi, India, December 20, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Police detain demonstrators during a protest against the release of a juvenile rape convict, in New Delhi, India, December 20, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Police detain demonstrators during a protest against the release of a juvenile rape convict, in New Delhi, India, December 20, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Next Slideshows
India This Week
Our best India pictures from this week.
Pictures of the year: Syria
Images from the conflict in Syria in 2015.
Forever remembering the Paris attacks
The city of Paris works to archive the notes, poems and messages of support left by the public after the Paris attacks.
Pictures of the year: Aerials
Images from above in 2015.
MORE IN PICTURES
Aishwarya Rai at Cannes
Actress Aishwarya Rai at 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.
President Trump's first foreign trip
Donald Trump, on his first overseas trip as president, is on a nine-day journey through the Middle East and Europe.
Pippa Middleton marries
Pippa Middleton, younger sister of Kate, Britain's Duchess of Cambridge, was married in a small English country church surrounded by royals and celebrities but those hoping for a dash of Hollywood were left in the cold.
Yoga with goats
Tucked away in a wooded corner of southern New Hampshire, Jenness Farm draws yoga enthusiasts seeking to practice poses while goats climb around and sometimes on them.
Iran votes in presidential election
Millions of Iranians lined up to vote on Friday, showing a strong turnout in an unexpectedly tight election pitting President Hassan Rouhani, who wants to normalize ties with the West, against a hardline judge who says he has already gone too far.
Venezuela's volunteer protest medics
Medicine students, doctors and volunteers don white helmets with a green cross, treating injured protesters affected by rubber bullets and tear gas amid shortages of medical supplies and drugs.
Best of Cannes
Highlights from the 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
A home for Siberia's orphans
A former president of Russia's largest gold producer opened the orphanage using his own money and covers all expenses.