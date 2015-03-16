Edition:
Protest against nun rape

Catholic nuns from the Missionaries of Charity, the global order of nuns founded by Mother Teresa, take part in a rally to show solidarity with the nun who was raped during an armed assault on a convent school, in Kolkata March 16, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Monday, March 16, 2015
A Catholic nun from the Missionaries of Charity, the global order of nuns founded by Mother Teresa, take part in a rally to show solidarity with the nun who was raped during an armed assault on a convent school, in Kolkata March 16, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Monday, March 16, 2015
A woman holds a poster of Mother Teresa during a vigil to show solidarity with the nun who was raped during an armed assault on a convent school, in Kolkata March 16, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Monday, March 16, 2015
People hold candles during a vigil to show solidarity with the nun who was raped during an armed assault on a convent school, in Kolkata March 16, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Monday, March 16, 2015
A Catholic nun from the Missionaries of Charity, the global order of nuns founded by Mother Teresa, holds candles during a vigil to show solidarity with the nun who was raped during an armed assault on a convent school, in Kolkata March 16, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Monday, March 16, 2015
Christians hold candles during a vigil to show solidarity with the nun who was raped during an armed assault on a convent school, in New Delhi March 16, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Monday, March 16, 2015
Christians hold candles during a vigil to show solidarity with the nun who was raped during an armed assault on a convent school, in New Delhi March 16, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Monday, March 16, 2015
A Christian holds a candle during a vigil to show solidarity with the nun who was raped during an armed assault on a convent school, in New Delhi March 16, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Monday, March 16, 2015
