Edition:
India
Pictures | Thu Jul 23, 2015 | 6:35am IST

Protest against Obama's Iran deal

An image of Iranian leaders is projected on a giant screen in front of demonstrators during a rally opposing the nuclear deal with Iran in Times Square, July 22, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

An image of Iranian leaders is projected on a giant screen in front of demonstrators during a rally opposing the nuclear deal with Iran in Times Square, July 22, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Thursday, July 23, 2015
An image of Iranian leaders is projected on a giant screen in front of demonstrators during a rally opposing the nuclear deal with Iran in Times Square, July 22, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
1 / 13
Young girls hold signs as they join several thousand other protestors to demonstrate during a rally opposing the nuclear deal with Iran in Times Square, July 22, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Young girls hold signs as they join several thousand other protestors to demonstrate during a rally opposing the nuclear deal with Iran in Times Square, July 22, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Thursday, July 23, 2015
Young girls hold signs as they join several thousand other protestors to demonstrate during a rally opposing the nuclear deal with Iran in Times Square, July 22, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
2 / 13
An inflatable mushroom cloud stands among demonstrators during a rally opposing the nuclear deal with Iran in Times Square, July 22, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

An inflatable mushroom cloud stands among demonstrators during a rally opposing the nuclear deal with Iran in Times Square, July 22, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Thursday, July 23, 2015
An inflatable mushroom cloud stands among demonstrators during a rally opposing the nuclear deal with Iran in Times Square, July 22, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
3 / 13
A protestor holds a placard during a demonstration and rally opposing the nuclear deal with Iran in Times Square, July 22, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

A protestor holds a placard during a demonstration and rally opposing the nuclear deal with Iran in Times Square, July 22, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Thursday, July 23, 2015
A protestor holds a placard during a demonstration and rally opposing the nuclear deal with Iran in Times Square, July 22, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
4 / 13
A group of orthodox Jewish counter-demonstrators wave American and Iranian flags as they stand amid protestors who were demonstrating against the nuclear deal with Iran during a rally in Times Square, July 22, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

A group of orthodox Jewish counter-demonstrators wave American and Iranian flags as they stand amid protestors who were demonstrating against the nuclear deal with Iran during a rally in Times Square, July 22, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Thursday, July 23, 2015
A group of orthodox Jewish counter-demonstrators wave American and Iranian flags as they stand amid protestors who were demonstrating against the nuclear deal with Iran during a rally in Times Square, July 22, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
5 / 13
A man holds up a sign as he and several thousand other protestors demonstrate during a rally opposing the nuclear deal with Iran in Times Square, July 22, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

A man holds up a sign as he and several thousand other protestors demonstrate during a rally opposing the nuclear deal with Iran in Times Square, July 22, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Thursday, July 23, 2015
A man holds up a sign as he and several thousand other protestors demonstrate during a rally opposing the nuclear deal with Iran in Times Square, July 22, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
6 / 13
A man holds up a sign as he and several thousand other protestors demonstrate during a rally opposing the nuclear deal with Iran in Times Square, July 22, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

A man holds up a sign as he and several thousand other protestors demonstrate during a rally opposing the nuclear deal with Iran in Times Square, July 22, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Thursday, July 23, 2015
A man holds up a sign as he and several thousand other protestors demonstrate during a rally opposing the nuclear deal with Iran in Times Square, July 22, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
7 / 13
A woman holds a placard as she joins several thousand other protestors to demonstrate during a rally opposing the nuclear deal with Iran in Times Square, July 22, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

A woman holds a placard as she joins several thousand other protestors to demonstrate during a rally opposing the nuclear deal with Iran in Times Square, July 22, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Thursday, July 23, 2015
A woman holds a placard as she joins several thousand other protestors to demonstrate during a rally opposing the nuclear deal with Iran in Times Square, July 22, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
8 / 13
Some of several thousand protestors crowd into 7th Avenue at 42nd street as they demonstrate during a rally opposing the nuclear deal with Iran in Times Square, July 22, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Some of several thousand protestors crowd into 7th Avenue at 42nd street as they demonstrate during a rally opposing the nuclear deal with Iran in Times Square, July 22, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Thursday, July 23, 2015
Some of several thousand protestors crowd into 7th Avenue at 42nd street as they demonstrate during a rally opposing the nuclear deal with Iran in Times Square, July 22, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
9 / 13
A protestor holds up a sign during a demonstration and rally opposing the nuclear deal with Iran in Times Square, July 22, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

A protestor holds up a sign during a demonstration and rally opposing the nuclear deal with Iran in Times Square, July 22, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Thursday, July 23, 2015
A protestor holds up a sign during a demonstration and rally opposing the nuclear deal with Iran in Times Square, July 22, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
10 / 13
A man holds up a sign as he and several thousand other protestors demonstrate during a rally opposing the nuclear deal with Iran in Times Square, July 22, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

A man holds up a sign as he and several thousand other protestors demonstrate during a rally opposing the nuclear deal with Iran in Times Square, July 22, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Thursday, July 23, 2015
A man holds up a sign as he and several thousand other protestors demonstrate during a rally opposing the nuclear deal with Iran in Times Square, July 22, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
11 / 13
Students chant and dance as they join several thousand other protestors to demonstrate during a rally opposing the nuclear deal with Iran in Times Square, July 22, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Students chant and dance as they join several thousand other protestors to demonstrate during a rally opposing the nuclear deal with Iran in Times Square, July 22, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Thursday, July 23, 2015
Students chant and dance as they join several thousand other protestors to demonstrate during a rally opposing the nuclear deal with Iran in Times Square, July 22, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
12 / 13
Protestors shout slogans as they demonstrate with thousands of others during a rally apposing the nuclear deal with Iran in Times Square, July 22, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Protestors shout slogans as they demonstrate with thousands of others during a rally apposing the nuclear deal with Iran in Times Square, July 22, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Thursday, July 23, 2015
Protestors shout slogans as they demonstrate with thousands of others during a rally apposing the nuclear deal with Iran in Times Square, July 22, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
13 / 13
View Again
View Next
Uncontacted Amazon tribes

Uncontacted Amazon tribes

Next Slideshows

Uncontacted Amazon tribes

Uncontacted Amazon tribes

Isolated Amazon tribes are under increasing threat from illegal loggers.

22 Jul 2015
Burundi election crisis

Burundi election crisis

Violence mars the start of Burundi's disputed presidential election.

22 Jul 2015
Suicide bombing in Turkey

Suicide bombing in Turkey

A suspected Islamic State suicide bomber killed at least 32 people in an attack on a Kurdish town near the Syrian border.

22 Jul 2015
U.S. and Cuba restore ties

U.S. and Cuba restore ties

The United States and Cuba usher in a new era of post-Cold War relations, formally restoring diplomatic ties severed more than five decades ago.

21 Jul 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes India International Day

India observes India International Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast