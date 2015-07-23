Protest against Obama's Iran deal
An image of Iranian leaders is projected on a giant screen in front of demonstrators during a rally opposing the nuclear deal with Iran in Times Square, July 22, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Young girls hold signs as they join several thousand other protestors to demonstrate during a rally opposing the nuclear deal with Iran in Times Square, July 22, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar
An inflatable mushroom cloud stands among demonstrators during a rally opposing the nuclear deal with Iran in Times Square, July 22, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A protestor holds a placard during a demonstration and rally opposing the nuclear deal with Iran in Times Square, July 22, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A group of orthodox Jewish counter-demonstrators wave American and Iranian flags as they stand amid protestors who were demonstrating against the nuclear deal with Iran during a rally in Times Square, July 22, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A man holds up a sign as he and several thousand other protestors demonstrate during a rally opposing the nuclear deal with Iran in Times Square, July 22, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A man holds up a sign as he and several thousand other protestors demonstrate during a rally opposing the nuclear deal with Iran in Times Square, July 22, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A woman holds a placard as she joins several thousand other protestors to demonstrate during a rally opposing the nuclear deal with Iran in Times Square, July 22, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Some of several thousand protestors crowd into 7th Avenue at 42nd street as they demonstrate during a rally opposing the nuclear deal with Iran in Times Square, July 22, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A protestor holds up a sign during a demonstration and rally opposing the nuclear deal with Iran in Times Square, July 22, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A man holds up a sign as he and several thousand other protestors demonstrate during a rally opposing the nuclear deal with Iran in Times Square, July 22, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Students chant and dance as they join several thousand other protestors to demonstrate during a rally opposing the nuclear deal with Iran in Times Square, July 22, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Protestors shout slogans as they demonstrate with thousands of others during a rally apposing the nuclear deal with Iran in Times Square, July 22, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar
