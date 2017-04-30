Protesters rally during climate march

Demonstrators walk on the Pacific Coast highway during People's Climate March protest for the environment in the Wilmington neighborhood in Los Angeles. The march, which specifically protested the expansion of a Tesoro refinery, was held in a heavily...more

Demonstrators walk on the Pacific Coast highway during People's Climate March protest for the environment in the Wilmington neighborhood in Los Angeles. The march, which specifically protested the expansion of a Tesoro refinery, was held in a heavily industrialized neighborhood and was led by environmental leaders from the indigenous and minority communities. REUTERS/Andrew Cullen

Close