Protesters rally during climate march
Protesters carry signs during the Peoples Climate March at the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
A protester carries a sign depicting the earth during the Peoples Climate March near the White House. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Demonstrators march down Pennsylvania Avenue during a People's Climate March, to protest U.S. President Donald Trump's stance on the environment, in Washington. REUTERS/Mike Theiler
Demonstrators walk on the Pacific Coast highway during People's Climate March protest for the environment in the Wilmington neighborhood in Los Angeles. The march, which specifically protested the expansion of a Tesoro refinery, was held in a heavily...more
A protester in a costume depicting Trump sets an Earth on a tee as he holds a golf club while joining demonstrators moving down Pennsylvania Avenue during a People's Climate March, to protest U.S. President Donald Trump's stance on the environment,...more
Demonstrators march down Pennsylvania Avenue during a People's Climate March, to protest President Donald Trump's stance on the environment, in Washington. REUTERS/Mike Theiler
Demonstrators march down Pennsylvania Avenue past the White House during a People's Climate March, to protest President Donald Trump's stance on the environment, in Washington. REUTERS/Mike Theiler
Demonstrators march down Pennsylvania Avenue past the White House during a People's Climate March, to protest President Donald Trump's stance on the environment, in Washington. REUTERS/Mike Theiler
A group of indigenous dancers from the Anahuacalmecac School perform a spiritual ceremony to begin the People's Climate March protest for the environment in the Wilmington neighborhood in Los Angeles. The march was held in a heavily industrialized...more
A protester dressed as President Donald Trump rally during the Peoples Climate March at the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Demonstrators walk on the Pacific Coast highway during People's Climate March protest for the environment in the Wilmington neighborhood in Los Angeles. The march, which specifically protested the expansion of a Tesoro refinery, was held in a heavily...more
Demonstrators walk on the Pacific Coast highway during People's Climate March protest for the environment in the Wilmington neighborhood in Los Angeles. The march, which specifically protested the expansion of a Tesoro refinery, was held in a heavily...more
Protesters carry signs during the Peoples Climate March in front of the statue of Lafayette at the White House. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Jules Luna, (R), plays a tambourine while walking in the People's Climate March protest for the environment in the Wilmington neighborhood in Los Angeles. The march, which specifically protested the expansion of a Tesoro refinery, was held in a...more
Actor and activist Jane Fonda speaks to the crowd during the People's Climate March protest for the environment in the Wilmington neighborhood in Los Angeles. The march was held in a heavily industrialized neighborhood and was led by environmental...more
