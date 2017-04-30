Edition:
Protesters rally during climate march

Protesters carry signs during the Peoples Climate March at the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Sunday, April 30, 2017
A protester carries a sign depicting the earth during the Peoples Climate March near the White House. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Sunday, April 30, 2017
Demonstrators march down Pennsylvania Avenue during a People's Climate March, to protest U.S. President Donald Trump's stance on the environment, in Washington. REUTERS/Mike Theiler

Reuters / Sunday, April 30, 2017
Demonstrators walk on the Pacific Coast highway during People's Climate March protest for the environment in the Wilmington neighborhood in Los Angeles. The march, which specifically protested the expansion of a Tesoro refinery, was held in a heavily industrialized neighborhood and was led by environmental leaders from the indigenous and minority communities. REUTERS/Andrew Cullen

Reuters / Sunday, April 30, 2017
A protester in a costume depicting Trump sets an Earth on a tee as he holds a golf club while joining demonstrators moving down Pennsylvania Avenue during a People's Climate March, to protest U.S. President Donald Trump's stance on the environment, in Washington. REUTERS/Mike Theiler

Reuters / Sunday, April 30, 2017
Demonstrators march down Pennsylvania Avenue during a People's Climate March, to protest President Donald Trump's stance on the environment, in Washington. REUTERS/Mike Theiler

Reuters / Sunday, April 30, 2017
Demonstrators march down Pennsylvania Avenue past the White House during a People's Climate March, to protest President Donald Trump's stance on the environment, in Washington. REUTERS/Mike Theiler

Reuters / Sunday, April 30, 2017
Demonstrators march down Pennsylvania Avenue past the White House during a People's Climate March, to protest President Donald Trump's stance on the environment, in Washington. REUTERS/Mike Theiler

Reuters / Sunday, April 30, 2017
A group of indigenous dancers from the Anahuacalmecac School perform a spiritual ceremony to begin the People's Climate March protest for the environment in the Wilmington neighborhood in Los Angeles. The march was held in a heavily industrialized neighborhood and was led by environmental leaders from the indigenous and minority communities. REUTERS/Andrew Cullen

Reuters / Sunday, April 30, 2017
A protester dressed as President Donald Trump rally during the Peoples Climate March at the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Sunday, April 30, 2017
Demonstrators walk on the Pacific Coast highway during People's Climate March protest for the environment in the Wilmington neighborhood in Los Angeles. The march, which specifically protested the expansion of a Tesoro refinery, was held in a heavily industrialized neighborhood and was led by environmental leaders from the indigenous and minority communities. REUTERS/Andrew Cullen

Reuters / Sunday, April 30, 2017
Demonstrators walk on the Pacific Coast highway during People's Climate March protest for the environment in the Wilmington neighborhood in Los Angeles. The march, which specifically protested the expansion of a Tesoro refinery, was held in a heavily industrialized neighborhood and was led by environmental leaders from the indigenous and minority communities. REUTERS/Andrew Cullen

Reuters / Sunday, April 30, 2017
Protesters carry signs during the Peoples Climate March in front of the statue of Lafayette at the White House. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Sunday, April 30, 2017
Jules Luna, (R), plays a tambourine while walking in the People's Climate March protest for the environment in the Wilmington neighborhood in Los Angeles. The march, which specifically protested the expansion of a Tesoro refinery, was held in a heavily industrialized neighborhood and was led by environmental leaders from the indigenous and minority communities. REUTERS/Andrew Cullen

Reuters / Sunday, April 30, 2017
Actor and activist Jane Fonda speaks to the crowd during the People's Climate March protest for the environment in the Wilmington neighborhood in Los Angeles. The march was held in a heavily industrialized neighborhood and was led by environmental leaders from the indigenous and minority communities. REUTERS/Andrew Cullen

Reuters / Sunday, April 30, 2017
