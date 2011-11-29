Protesters storm British embassy
Protesters burn a British flag taken down from the British embassy in Tehran November 29, 2011. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi
Protesters burn a British flag taken down from the British embassy in Tehran November 29, 2011. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi
Police chase protesters as they enter the gate of the British embassy in Tehran November 29, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer
Police chase protesters as they enter the gate of the British embassy in Tehran November 29, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer
A protesters removes the emblem of the British embassy in Tehran November 29, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer
A protesters removes the emblem of the British embassy in Tehran November 29, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer
Protesters walk in the British embassy compound as an embassy car burns in Tehran November 29, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer
Protesters walk in the British embassy compound as an embassy car burns in Tehran November 29, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer
Protestors break windows of a building inside the compound of the British embassy in Tehran November 29, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer
Protestors break windows of a building inside the compound of the British embassy in Tehran November 29, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer
Protestors remove the crest of the British embassy in Tehran November 29, 2011. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi
Protestors remove the crest of the British embassy in Tehran November 29, 2011. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi
A cleric spray paints graffiti inside the British embassy compound in Tehran November 29, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer
A cleric spray paints graffiti inside the British embassy compound in Tehran November 29, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer
Protestors walk in the compound of the British embassy in Tehran November 29, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer
Protestors walk in the compound of the British embassy in Tehran November 29, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer
Police stand guard in front of the British embassy before demonstrators broke through and entered the embassy in Tehran November 29, 2011. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi
Police stand guard in front of the British embassy before demonstrators broke through and entered the embassy in Tehran November 29, 2011. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi
A protester walks with a poster from the British embassy in Tehran November 29, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer
A protester walks with a poster from the British embassy in Tehran November 29, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer
Iranian protesters shout slogans as one of the protesters climbs over the gate of the British embassy in Tehran November 29, 2011. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi
Iranian protesters shout slogans as one of the protesters climbs over the gate of the British embassy in Tehran November 29, 2011. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi
Protesters enter the opened gate of the British embassy in Tehran November 29, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer
Protesters enter the opened gate of the British embassy in Tehran November 29, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer
Iranian protesters try to enter the British embassy in Tehran November 29, 2011. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi
Iranian protesters try to enter the British embassy in Tehran November 29, 2011. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi
Iranian protesters shout slogans during a demonstration in front of British Embassy in Tehran November 29, 2011. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi (
Iranian protesters shout slogans during a demonstration in front of British Embassy in Tehran November 29, 2011. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi (
Iranian protesters remove a satellite dish from a building near the gate of the British Embassy in Tehran November 29, 2011. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi
Iranian protesters remove a satellite dish from a building near the gate of the British Embassy in Tehran November 29, 2011. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi
Protestors remove the flag of the British embassy in Tehran November 29, 2011. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi
Protestors remove the flag of the British embassy in Tehran November 29, 2011. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi
A protester tries to set fire to a British flag on top of a wall at the British embassy in Tehran November 29, 2011. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi
A protester tries to set fire to a British flag on top of a wall at the British embassy in Tehran November 29, 2011. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi
The Iranian flag is seen flying in the flag pole of the British Embassy compound after protesters stormed the embassy and removed the British flag in Tehran November 29, 2011. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi
The Iranian flag is seen flying in the flag pole of the British Embassy compound after protesters stormed the embassy and removed the British flag in Tehran November 29, 2011. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi
Police stop protesters from getting near the gate of the British embassy in Tehran November 29, 2011. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi
Police stop protesters from getting near the gate of the British embassy in Tehran November 29, 2011. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi
Protesters attempt to tear up a British flag that they had removed at the British embassy in Tehran November 29, 2011. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi
Protesters attempt to tear up a British flag that they had removed at the British embassy in Tehran November 29, 2011. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi
Next Slideshows
Egypt votes
Egyptians vote in their first election since toppling Mubarak.
Thailand from above
Aerial images of the flood devastation.
Thermal views
Photographer Kai Pfaffenbach uses a thermal imaging camera to capture a train transporting Castor containers, which carry radioactive nuclear waste, and other...
"No" to a nuclear waste train
Hundreds of protesters in Germany chain themselves or occupy the railroads in an attempt to block a nuclear waste train from reaching its destination.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.