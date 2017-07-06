Edition:
Protesting the G20

German riot police detain a protester during clashes with anti-G20 protesters. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

Reuters / Friday, July 07, 2017
An anti-G20 protester waves a flag in front of burning garbage outside the Rote Flora building in the alternative Hamburg Schanze district following clashes with German riot police in Hamburg. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Friday, July 07, 2017
German riot police stand guard during a demonstration. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Friday, July 07, 2017
German riot police officers walk past a fire in front of the Rote Flora building in the alternative Hamburg Schanze district following clashes with anti-G20 protesters. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Friday, July 07, 2017
German riot police confront protesters during a demonstration at the G20 summit. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Reuters / Friday, July 07, 2017
A protester throws an object towards riot police during clashes with anti-G20 protesters. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

Reuters / Friday, July 07, 2017
German riot police use water cannons against protesters during the demonstrations. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Friday, July 07, 2017
A couple kisses each other in front of a water cannon during clashes between German police and anti-G20 protesters. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Friday, July 07, 2017
German riot police use water cannons against protesters during the demonstrations during the G20 summit in Hamburg, Germany. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

Reuters / Thursday, July 06, 2017
A beer bottle flies towards German riot police officers during clashes with anti-G20 protesters. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Friday, July 07, 2017
German riot police use water cannons against protesters. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

Reuters / Friday, July 07, 2017
A firefighter sprays water over a burnt out vehicle during clashes with anti-G20 protesters. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Friday, July 07, 2017
German riot police detain a protester during demonstrations during the G20 summit in Hamburg, Germany. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

Reuters / Friday, July 07, 2017
German riot police use water cannons against protesters. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

Reuters / Friday, July 07, 2017
German riot police officers line up in front of a smoke bomb during clashes with anti-G20 protesters. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Friday, July 07, 2017
An anti-G20 protester plays his flute in front of German riot police officers. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Friday, July 07, 2017
German riot police use water cannons against protesters. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Friday, July 07, 2017
Protesters look on as a German riot police officer kicks a flare during demonstrations. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Reuters / Friday, July 07, 2017
Protesters confront riot police during demonstrations. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

Reuters / Thursday, July 06, 2017
German riot policemen catch a protester during demonstrations. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Thursday, July 06, 2017
German riot police use a water cannon against protesters. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Friday, July 07, 2017
German riot police confront protesters during demonstrations. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Thursday, July 06, 2017
German riot police officers look on during demonstrations. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Reuters / Friday, July 07, 2017
German riot police stand in front of protesters during demonstrations. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Thursday, July 06, 2017
Protesters clash with riot police during demonstrations. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

Reuters / Friday, July 07, 2017
Protesters walk during demonstration at the G20 summit. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Reuters / Friday, July 07, 2017
German riot police run towards protesters during demonstrations. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Thursday, July 06, 2017
An injured protester gets help during a demonstration. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Reuters / Thursday, July 06, 2017
German riot police use water cannons against protesters during demonstrations. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Thursday, July 06, 2017
Protesters hold their hands during a demonstration. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Reuters / Thursday, July 06, 2017
A woman wears a mask depicting German Chancellor Angela Merkel. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Reuters / Thursday, July 06, 2017
Protesters hold a placard as they wait for the demonstration. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Reuters / Thursday, July 06, 2017
Police are seen at a Porsche dealership where a number of cars burnt down overnight. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer

Reuters / Thursday, July 06, 2017
Participants perform during the so-called "1000 Figures" demonstration. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Reuters / Wednesday, July 05, 2017
A protester holds a flare during a protest. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Reuters / Thursday, July 06, 2017
Activists carry a banner reading "The war starts here" as they arrive at Hamburg Hauptbahnhof central railway station. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Thursday, July 06, 2017
An activist is detained by police following his arrival at Hamburg Hauptbahnhof central railway station. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Thursday, July 06, 2017
Activists from OXFAM wear masks depicting some of the world leaders during a demonstration at the harbor in Hamburg. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Thursday, July 06, 2017
An activist carries a poster as he arrives at Hamburg Hauptbahnhof central railway station. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Thursday, July 06, 2017
A protester adjusts a placard before a demonstration. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Reuters / Thursday, July 06, 2017
A woman holds a placard and a bottle during a protest. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Reuters / Wednesday, July 05, 2017
Activists march to their camp during the G20 summit. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

Reuters / Thursday, July 06, 2017
A man holds a placard during a protest. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Reuters / Thursday, July 06, 2017
A man wears a pink wig during a protest. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Reuters / Wednesday, July 05, 2017
A woman holds a placard during a protest. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Reuters / Wednesday, July 05, 2017
A man gestures in front of a police water cannon during a protest. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer

Reuters / Wednesday, July 05, 2017
German riot police carry a protester near the Schanzenviertel district. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Reuters / Wednesday, July 05, 2017
Paper bags with a G20 protest slogan are pictured at a shop in the Karolinen district, close to Hamburg Messe. The slogan reads: "G20 is stupid and stinks." REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Reuters / Monday, July 03, 2017
