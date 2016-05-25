Edition:
Protesting Trump

A protester disrupts a rally with Donald Trump and his supporters in Albuquerque, New Mexico, May 24, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Wednesday, May 25, 2016
People march with an inflatable effigy of Donald Trump during an immigrant rights May Day rally in Los Angeles, California, May 1, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Police remove protesters during a rally by Donald Trump and his supporters in Albuquerque, New Mexico, May 24, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

A supporter of Donald Trump (C) fights with protesters demonstrating against Trump in midtown Manhattan, New York, April 14, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Protesters picket outside the event site before Donald Trump begins a rally with supporters in Albuquerque, New Mexico, May 24, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Law enforcement officials remove two men (R) from the crowd before Donald Trump takes the stage to rally with supporters in Albuquerque, New Mexico, May 24, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Police in riot gear hold back demonstrators against Donald Trump outside the Hyatt hotel where Trump spoke at the California GOP convention in Burlingame, California, April 29, 2016. REUTERS/Noah Berger

A protester is removed as Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event in Buffalo, New York, April 18, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A protester is escorted out by police officers during a campaign event of Donald Trump in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, April 21, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

A protester is escorted out of Donald Trump's campaign rally at Werner Enterprises Hangar in Omaha, Nebraska, May 6, 2016. REUTERS/Lane Hickenbottom

A protester is escorted out of a Donald Trump campaign rally in West Allis, Wisconsin, April 3, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young

Enid Pensack from Pennington, New Jersey and originally from England, holds a sign as she stands with demonstrators protesting against Donald Trump and New Jersey Governor Chris Christie who were holding a fundraising event in Lawrenceville, New Jersey, May 19, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar

A masked protester demonstrates outside Republican National Committee (RNC) headquarters, where Donald Trump was meeting with House Speaker Paul Ryan and RNC Chairman Reince Priebus in Washington, May 12, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Protesters are ejected as Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event at the Indiana State Fairgrounds in Indianapolis, Indiana April 20, 2016. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Protesters push over a barricade as they demonstrate against Donald Trump outside the Hyatt hotel where Trump was speaking at the California GOP convention in Burlingame, California, April 29, 2016. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Carla Espinosa holds a protest sign against Donald Trump outside the California Republican Party convention in Burlingame, California April 29, 2016. REUTERS/Noah Berger

A demonstrator chants in protest of Donald Trump as she is being escorted out of the Hyatt Regency San Francisco Airport hotel during the California Republican Convention in Burlingame, California, April 29, 2016. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Secret Service agents detain a man after a disturbance as Donald Trump spoke at Dayton International Airport in Dayton, Ohio March 12, 2016. REUTERS/William Philpott

A designated area for protesters is seen outside an event for Donald Trump at the Savannah Center in Cincinnati, Ohio March 13, 2016. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Police detain a man after a fight between supporters and opponents of Donald Trump, ahead of his speech outside the Peabody Opera House in St. Louis, Missouri March 11, 2016. REUTERS/Sara Swaty

Donald Trump smiles as protesters hold up a sign reading "No Place for Hate in Maine" during a campaign rally in Portland, Maine March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Joel Page

A demonstrator (L) against Donald Trump exchanges insults with a Trump supporter as the protester is ejected from his campaign rally in Fayetteville, North Carolina, March 9, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

A protester (front on R) is escorted out of a Donald Trump campaign event in Muscatine, Iowa, January 24, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young

A man reads the U.S. Constitution during an anti-Donald Trump, pro-immigration protest outside the Plaza Hotel, where Donald Trump spoke, in Manhattan, New York December 11, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Protesters hold hands in the air as they yell at Donald Trump during a campaign event in Radford, Virginia February 29, 2016. REUTERS/Chris Keane

