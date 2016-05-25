Protesting Trump
A protester disrupts a rally with Donald Trump and his supporters in Albuquerque, New Mexico, May 24, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
People march with an inflatable effigy of Donald Trump during an immigrant rights May Day rally in Los Angeles, California, May 1, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Police remove protesters during a rally by Donald Trump and his supporters in Albuquerque, New Mexico, May 24, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A supporter of Donald Trump (C) fights with protesters demonstrating against Trump in midtown Manhattan, New York, April 14, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Protesters picket outside the event site before Donald Trump begins a rally with supporters in Albuquerque, New Mexico, May 24, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Law enforcement officials remove two men (R) from the crowd before Donald Trump takes the stage to rally with supporters in Albuquerque, New Mexico, May 24, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Police in riot gear hold back demonstrators against Donald Trump outside the Hyatt hotel where Trump spoke at the California GOP convention in Burlingame, California, April 29, 2016. REUTERS/Noah Berger
A protester is removed as Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event in Buffalo, New York, April 18, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A protester is escorted out by police officers during a campaign event of Donald Trump in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, April 21, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A protester is escorted out of Donald Trump's campaign rally at Werner Enterprises Hangar in Omaha, Nebraska, May 6, 2016. REUTERS/Lane Hickenbottom
A protester is escorted out of a Donald Trump campaign rally in West Allis, Wisconsin, April 3, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young
Enid Pensack from Pennington, New Jersey and originally from England, holds a sign as she stands with demonstrators protesting against Donald Trump and New Jersey Governor Chris Christie who were holding a fundraising event in Lawrenceville, New...more
A masked protester demonstrates outside Republican National Committee (RNC) headquarters, where Donald Trump was meeting with House Speaker Paul Ryan and RNC Chairman Reince Priebus in Washington, May 12, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Protesters are ejected as Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event at the Indiana State Fairgrounds in Indianapolis, Indiana April 20, 2016. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
Protesters push over a barricade as they demonstrate against Donald Trump outside the Hyatt hotel where Trump was speaking at the California GOP convention in Burlingame, California, April 29, 2016. REUTERS/Noah Berger
Carla Espinosa holds a protest sign against Donald Trump outside the California Republican Party convention in Burlingame, California April 29, 2016. REUTERS/Noah Berger
A demonstrator chants in protest of Donald Trump as she is being escorted out of the Hyatt Regency San Francisco Airport hotel during the California Republican Convention in Burlingame, California, April 29, 2016. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Secret Service agents detain a man after a disturbance as Donald Trump spoke at Dayton International Airport in Dayton, Ohio March 12, 2016. REUTERS/William Philpott
A designated area for protesters is seen outside an event for Donald Trump at the Savannah Center in Cincinnati, Ohio March 13, 2016. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
Police detain a man after a fight between supporters and opponents of Donald Trump, ahead of his speech outside the Peabody Opera House in St. Louis, Missouri March 11, 2016. REUTERS/Sara Swaty
Donald Trump smiles as protesters hold up a sign reading "No Place for Hate in Maine" during a campaign rally in Portland, Maine March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Joel Page
A demonstrator (L) against Donald Trump exchanges insults with a Trump supporter as the protester is ejected from his campaign rally in Fayetteville, North Carolina, March 9, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
A protester (front on R) is escorted out of a Donald Trump campaign event in Muscatine, Iowa, January 24, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young
A man reads the U.S. Constitution during an anti-Donald Trump, pro-immigration protest outside the Plaza Hotel, where Donald Trump spoke, in Manhattan, New York December 11, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Protesters hold hands in the air as they yell at Donald Trump during a campaign event in Radford, Virginia February 29, 2016. REUTERS/Chris Keane
Next Slideshows
Return to Everest
More than 330 climbers have reached the top of Mount Everest this month, after the earthquake last year forced hundreds abandon their expeditions.
Bill Cosby in court
The comedian returns to a Pennsylvania courthouse for a sexual assault case, the only allegation that has led to criminal charges.
Women of the Israeli army
The role women play in the Israeli Defense Force.
War in a child's hands
Children play with the instruments of war.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.