Sat May 4, 2013

Protests after Sarabjit Singh dies

<p>Dalbir Kaur (3rd R) lights the pyre of his brother Sarabjit Singh, who was convicted of spying for India and sentenced to death in Pakistan, during his cremation at Bhikhiwind in Punjab May 3, 2013. REUTERS/Munish Sharma</p>

<p>Villagers look at a coffin containing the body of Sarabjit Singh, who was convicted of spying for India and sentenced to death in Pakistan, during his funeral at Bhikhiwind in Punjab May 3, 2013. REUTERS/Ajay verma</p>

<p>Police carry a coffin containing the body of Sarabjit Singh, who was convicted of spying for India and sentenced to death in Pakistan, during his funeral at Bhikhiwind in Punjab May 3, 2013. REUTERS/Ajay verma</p>

<p>People carry a coffin containing the body of Sarabjit Singh, who was convicted of spying for India and sentenced to death in Pakistan, during his funeral at Bhikhiwind in Punjab May 3, 2013. REUTERS/Ajay verma</p>

<p>Poonam Kaur (R), daughter of Sarabjit Singh, who was convicted of spying for India and sentenced to death in Pakistan, weeps as she touches the coffin containing the body of her father during his funeral at Bhikhiwind in Punjab May 3, 2013. REUTERS/Munish Sharma</p>

<p>A policewoman (L) and Sukhpreet Kaur, wife of Sarabjit Singh, who was convicted of spying for India and sentenced to death in Pakistan, console Dalbir Kaur (R), sister of Singh, during his funeral at Bhikhiwind in Punjab May 3, 2013. REUTERS/Ajay Verma</p>

<p>Activists from the hardline Hindu group Bajrang Dal shout slogans as they burn a poster of the Pakistani national flag during a protest after the death of Sarabjit Singh, who was convicted of spying for India and sentenced to death in Pakistan, in New Delhi May 3, 2013. The placards read, "Downwith Pakistan" (R) and "Murderer. Coward. Down with Pakistan". REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal</p>

<p>Activists from hardline Hindu group Bajrang Dal shout slogans during a protest after the death of Sarabjit Singh, who was convicted of spying for India and sentenced to death in Pakistan, in New Delhi May 3, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal</p>

<p>Activists from hardline Hindu group Bajrang Dal shout slogans during a protest after the death of Sarabjit Singh, who was convicted of spying for India and sentenced to death in Pakistan, in New Delhi May 3, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal</p>

<p>Police and hospital staff shift Sanaullah Haq, a Pakistani prisoner, to an intensive care ward in a hospital in Jammu May 3, 2013. Haq was badly beaten in a jail on Friday in apparent retaliation for a fatal attack on Sarabjit Singh in Pakistan whose death has led to widespread anger and strained already fraught ties between the neighbours. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>Rajendra Kumar Tiwari, a social activist, poses with burning candles and a photo of Sarabjit Singh tied to his beard as he pays tribute to Singh in Allahabad, May 3, 2013. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash</p>

<p>A demonstrator jumps over a burning effigy depicting Pakistani President Asif Ali Zardari, during a protest after the death of Sarabjit Singh, who was convicted of spying for India and sentenced to death in Pakistan, in Kolkata May 2, 2013. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri</p>

<p>Members of media cover as hospital and airline staff move the body of Sarabjit Singh, convicted of spying for India and sentenced to death in Pakistan, from an ambulance to a cargo office at Allama Iqbal International airport, before departure to India, in Lahore May 2, 2013. REUTERS/Mani Rana</p>

<p>Hospital staff, airline and security officials move the body of Sarabjit Singh, who was convicted of spying for India and sentenced to death in Pakistan, from an ambulance to a cargo office at Allama Iqbal International airport, before departure to India, in Lahore May 2, 2013. REUTERS/Mani Rana</p>

<p>A Pakistani police escorts an ambulance transporting the body of Sarabjit Singh, who was convicted of spying for India and sentenced to death in Pakistan, after an autopsy at the Jinnah Hospital in Lahore May 2, 2013. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza</p>

<p>ATTENTION EDITORS - VISUAL COVERAGE OF SCENES OF INJURY OR DEATH Pakistani hospital staff move the body of Sarabjit Singh, who was convicted of spying for India and sentenced to death in Pakistan, after an autopsy at the Jinnah Hospital in Lahore, May 2, 2013. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza</p>

<p>Candles are placed in front of the posters of Sarabjit Singh, who was convicted of spying for India and sentenced to death in Pakistan, during a candle light vigil to pay tribute in the northern Indian city of Amritsar May 2, 2013. REUTERS/Munish Sharma</p>

<p>Dalbir Kaur, sister of Sarabjit Singh, who was convicted of spying for India and sentenced to death in Pakistan, speaks with the media in New Delhi May 2, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee</p>

<p>Dalbir Kaur, sister of Sarabjit Singh, who was convicted of spying for India and sentenced to death in Pakistan, gestures while speaking with the media in New Delhi May 2, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee</p>

<p>The body of Sarabjit Singh, who was convicted of spying for India and sentenced to death in Pakistan, is transported in a vehicle during his funeral at Bhikhiwind in Punjab May 3, 2013. REUTERS/Munish Sharma</p>

