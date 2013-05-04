Protests after Sarabjit Singh dies
Dalbir Kaur (3rd R) lights the pyre of his brother Sarabjit Singh, who was convicted of spying for India and sentenced to death in Pakistan, during his cremation at Bhikhiwind in Punjab May 3, 2013. REUTERS/Munish Sharma
Villagers look at a coffin containing the body of Sarabjit Singh, who was convicted of spying for India and sentenced to death in Pakistan, during his funeral at Bhikhiwind in Punjab May 3, 2013. REUTERS/Ajay verma
Police carry a coffin containing the body of Sarabjit Singh, who was convicted of spying for India and sentenced to death in Pakistan, during his funeral at Bhikhiwind in Punjab May 3, 2013. REUTERS/Ajay verma
People carry a coffin containing the body of Sarabjit Singh, who was convicted of spying for India and sentenced to death in Pakistan, during his funeral at Bhikhiwind in Punjab May 3, 2013. REUTERS/Ajay verma
Poonam Kaur (R), daughter of Sarabjit Singh, who was convicted of spying for India and sentenced to death in Pakistan, weeps as she touches the coffin containing the body of her father during his funeral at Bhikhiwind in Punjab May 3, 2013. ...more
A policewoman (L) and Sukhpreet Kaur, wife of Sarabjit Singh, who was convicted of spying for India and sentenced to death in Pakistan, console Dalbir Kaur (R), sister of Singh, during his funeral at Bhikhiwind in Punjab May 3, 2013. REUTERS/Ajay...more
Activists from the hardline Hindu group Bajrang Dal shout slogans as they burn a poster of the Pakistani national flag during a protest after the death of Sarabjit Singh, who was convicted of spying for India and sentenced to death in Pakistan, in...more
Activists from hardline Hindu group Bajrang Dal shout slogans during a protest after the death of Sarabjit Singh, who was convicted of spying for India and sentenced to death in Pakistan, in New Delhi May 3, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
Police and hospital staff shift Sanaullah Haq, a Pakistani prisoner, to an intensive care ward in a hospital in Jammu May 3, 2013. Haq was badly beaten in a jail on Friday in apparent retaliation for a fatal attack on Sarabjit Singh in Pakistan whose...more
Rajendra Kumar Tiwari, a social activist, poses with burning candles and a photo of Sarabjit Singh tied to his beard as he pays tribute to Singh in Allahabad, May 3, 2013. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
A demonstrator jumps over a burning effigy depicting Pakistani President Asif Ali Zardari, during a protest after the death of Sarabjit Singh, who was convicted of spying for India and sentenced to death in Pakistan, in Kolkata May 2, 2013....more
Members of media cover as hospital and airline staff move the body of Sarabjit Singh, convicted of spying for India and sentenced to death in Pakistan, from an ambulance to a cargo office at Allama Iqbal International airport, before departure to...more
Hospital staff, airline and security officials move the body of Sarabjit Singh, who was convicted of spying for India and sentenced to death in Pakistan, from an ambulance to a cargo office at Allama Iqbal International airport, before departure to...more
A Pakistani police escorts an ambulance transporting the body of Sarabjit Singh, who was convicted of spying for India and sentenced to death in Pakistan, after an autopsy at the Jinnah Hospital in Lahore May 2, 2013. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza
ATTENTION EDITORS - VISUAL COVERAGE OF SCENES OF INJURY OR DEATH Pakistani hospital staff move the body of Sarabjit Singh, who was convicted of spying for India and sentenced to death in Pakistan, after an autopsy at the Jinnah Hospital in Lahore,...more
Candles are placed in front of the posters of Sarabjit Singh, who was convicted of spying for India and sentenced to death in Pakistan, during a candle light vigil to pay tribute in the northern Indian city of Amritsar May 2, 2013. REUTERS/Munish...more
Dalbir Kaur, sister of Sarabjit Singh, who was convicted of spying for India and sentenced to death in Pakistan, speaks with the media in New Delhi May 2, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Dalbir Kaur, sister of Sarabjit Singh, who was convicted of spying for India and sentenced to death in Pakistan, gestures while speaking with the media in New Delhi May 2, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
The body of Sarabjit Singh, who was convicted of spying for India and sentenced to death in Pakistan, is transported in a vehicle during his funeral at Bhikhiwind in Punjab May 3, 2013. REUTERS/Munish Sharma
