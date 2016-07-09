Edition:
Protests against police violence

Protesters raise their hands in solidarity as they prepare to march across the Williamsburg Bridge against police brutality in Manhattan. REUTERS/Bria Webb

Activists gather ahead of a march against police brutality in Manhattan. REUTERS/Bria Webb

A police officer gestures during a demonstration that denounced the fatal shooting by police of two black men this week in the country, in Phoenix, Arizona. REUTERS/Ricardo Arduengo

A demonstrator holds up his fist in protest outside the Triple S convenience store where Alton Sterling was shot dead by police in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

People take part in a protest against the killing of Alton Sterling, Philando Castile and in support of Black Lives Matter during a march along Manhattan's streets in New York July 8, 2016. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Demonstrators with Black Lives Matter rally during a protest in front of the White House in Washington, July 8, 2016. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

People walk over the names of people killed by police as they take part in a protest against the killing of Alton Sterling, Philando Castile and in support of Black Lives Matter during a march along Manhattan's streets in New York July 8, 2016. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

A demonstrator with Black Lives Matter holds up a sign during a protest in front of the White House in Washington, July 8, 2016. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

A man shouts slogans to the police as people take part in a protest against the killing of Alton Sterling, Philando Castile and in support of Black Lives Matter during a march along Manhattan's streets in New York July 8, 2016. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

People go into Grand Central Station while they take part in a protest against the killing of Alton Sterling, Philando Castile and in support of Black Lives Matter during a march along Manhattan's streets in New York July 8, 2016. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

A man holds his fist in the air as people take part in a protest against the killings of Alton Sterling and Philando Castile during a march through Manhattan, with the Empire State Building seen in the background, in New York July 7, 2016. REUTERS/Darren Ornitz

People hold their hands in the air as they yell "hands up, don't shoot!" during a protest for the killing of Alton Sterling and Philando Castile in Manhattan, New York July 7, 2016. REUTERS/Darren Ornitz

Activists burn a U.S. flag with posters of Alton Sterling and Philando Castile as they protest on the corner of Florence Ave and Normandie Ave against the police shootings that lead to two deaths in Louisiana and Minnesota, respectively, in Los Angeles, California, July 7, 2016. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon

A protester is detained by NYPD officers in Times Square as people take part in a protest against the killings of Alton Sterling and Philando Castile during a march through Manhattan in New York July 7, 2016. REUTERS/Darren Ornitz

An activist holds a sign of Alton Sterling as she hands out flyers during a protest on the corner of Florence Ave and Normandie Ave against the police shootings that lead to two deaths in Louisiana and Minnesota, respectively, in Los Angeles, California, July 7, 2016. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon

A protester is detained by NYPD officers as people take part in a protest against the killings of Alton Sterling and Philando Castile during a march through Manhattan in New York July 7, 2016. REUTERS/Darren Ornitz

Arthur "Silky Slim" Reed, with the group Stop the Killing Inc., demands the resignation of Baton Rouge Mayor Kip Holden during a news conference at the Triple S convenience store where Alton Sterling was shot dead by police in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, U.S. July 9, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

"Stop Police" written by activists is seen on a U.S. flag as they protest on the corner of Florence Ave and Normandie Ave against the police shootings that lead to two deaths in Louisiana and Minnesota, respectively, in Los Angeles, California, July 7, 2016. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon

People take part in a protest against the killings of Alton Sterling and Philando Castile during a march through Manhattan, with the Empire State Building seen in the background, in New York July 7, 2016. REUTERS/Darren Ornitz

People take part in a protest against the killings of Alton Sterling and Philando Castile during a march along Manhattan's streets in New York July 7, 2016. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

A protestor is detained by NYPD officer as people take part in a protest against the killings of Alton Sterling and Philando Castile during a march along Manhattan's streets in New York July 7, 2016. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

People take part in a protest against the killings of Alton Sterling and Philando Castile during a march through Times Square in New York July 7, 2016. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

A protestor is detained by NYPD officer as people take part in a protest against the killings of Alton Sterling and Philando Castile during a march along Manhattan's streets in New York July 7, 2016. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

People take part in a protest against the killings of Alton Sterling and Philando Castile during a march along Manhattan's streets in New York July 7, 2016. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

People take part in a protest against the killings of Alton Sterling and Philando Castile during a march along Manhattan's streets in New York July 7, 2016. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

People take part in a protest against the killings of Alton Sterling and Philando Castile during a march along Manhattan's streets in New York July 7, 2016. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

People take part in a protest against the killings of Alton Sterling and Philando Castile during a march along Manhattan's streets in New York July 7, 2016. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

People take part in a protest against the killings of Alton Sterling and Philando Castile during a march through Times Square in New York July 7, 2016. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

