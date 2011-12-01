Protests against retail sector reform
People shop down the aisles of a recently opened supermarket in Mumbai December 1, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Activists from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) burn an effigy depicting Prime Minister Manmohan Singh during a protest against the government's decision to allow Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in the retail sector, in New Delhi December 1, 2011....more
Activists from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) shout slogans while burning used tyres during a protest against the government's decision to allow Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in the retail sector, in Jammu December 1, 2011. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta more
Retail labourers sleep near hand carts at a textile market that is closed in Mumbai December 1, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Anuj Swaroop, 13, waits for customers as he sells earthen pots at a roadside in Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi December 1, 2011. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma
Retailers play cricket in front of a row of hand carts at an empty lane of a closed textile market in Mumbai December 1, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
A row of closed shops and a man getting his haircut by a roadside barber are reflected in a mirror during a strike in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad December 1, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave
People walk inside a shopping arcade that is closed during a nationwide strike in Kolkata December 1, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Activists from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) beat an effigy depicting Prime Minister Manmohan Singh after burning it during a protest against the government's decision to allow Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in the retail sector, in New Delhi...more
An activist of Shiv Sena burns a pamphlet during a protest against Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in retail sector, in Jammu November 30, 2011. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
Activists from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) hold placards while taking part in a protest against government's decision to allow Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in the retail sector, in New Delhi November 28, 2011. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma
An activist from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) holds a placard while taking part in a protest against government's decision to allow Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in the retail sector, in New Delhi November 28, 2011. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma more
