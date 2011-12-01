Edition:
India
Pictures | Thu Dec 1, 2011 | 11:40pm IST

Protests against retail sector reform

People shop down the aisles of a recently opened supermarket in Mumbai December 1, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

People shop down the aisles of a recently opened supermarket in Mumbai December 1, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Thursday, December 01, 2011

People shop down the aisles of a recently opened supermarket in Mumbai December 1, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Activists from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) burn an effigy depicting Prime Minister Manmohan Singh during a protest against the government's decision to allow Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in the retail sector, in New Delhi December 1, 2011. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma

Activists from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) burn an effigy depicting Prime Minister Manmohan Singh during a protest against the government's decision to allow Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in the retail sector, in New Delhi December 1, 2011....more

Thursday, December 01, 2011

Activists from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) burn an effigy depicting Prime Minister Manmohan Singh during a protest against the government's decision to allow Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in the retail sector, in New Delhi December 1, 2011. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma

Activists from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) shout slogans while burning used tyres during a protest against the government's decision to allow Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in the retail sector, in Jammu December 1, 2011. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

Activists from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) shout slogans while burning used tyres during a protest against the government's decision to allow Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in the retail sector, in Jammu December 1, 2011. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta more

Thursday, December 01, 2011

Activists from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) shout slogans while burning used tyres during a protest against the government's decision to allow Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in the retail sector, in Jammu December 1, 2011. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

Retail labourers sleep near hand carts at a textile market that is closed in Mumbai December 1, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Retail labourers sleep near hand carts at a textile market that is closed in Mumbai December 1, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Thursday, December 01, 2011

Retail labourers sleep near hand carts at a textile market that is closed in Mumbai December 1, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Anuj Swaroop, 13, waits for customers as he sells earthen pots at a roadside in Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi December 1, 2011. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma

Anuj Swaroop, 13, waits for customers as he sells earthen pots at a roadside in Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi December 1, 2011. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma

Thursday, December 01, 2011

Anuj Swaroop, 13, waits for customers as he sells earthen pots at a roadside in Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi December 1, 2011. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma

Retailers play cricket in front of a row of hand carts at an empty lane of a closed textile market in Mumbai December 1, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Retailers play cricket in front of a row of hand carts at an empty lane of a closed textile market in Mumbai December 1, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Thursday, December 01, 2011

Retailers play cricket in front of a row of hand carts at an empty lane of a closed textile market in Mumbai December 1, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

A row of closed shops and a man getting his haircut by a roadside barber are reflected in a mirror during a strike in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad December 1, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave

A row of closed shops and a man getting his haircut by a roadside barber are reflected in a mirror during a strike in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad December 1, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Thursday, December 01, 2011

A row of closed shops and a man getting his haircut by a roadside barber are reflected in a mirror during a strike in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad December 1, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave

People walk inside a shopping arcade that is closed during a nationwide strike in Kolkata December 1, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

People walk inside a shopping arcade that is closed during a nationwide strike in Kolkata December 1, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Thursday, December 01, 2011

People walk inside a shopping arcade that is closed during a nationwide strike in Kolkata December 1, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Activists from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) beat an effigy depicting Prime Minister Manmohan Singh after burning it during a protest against the government's decision to allow Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in the retail sector, in New Delhi December 1, 2011. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma

Activists from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) beat an effigy depicting Prime Minister Manmohan Singh after burning it during a protest against the government's decision to allow Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in the retail sector, in New Delhi...more

Thursday, December 01, 2011

Activists from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) beat an effigy depicting Prime Minister Manmohan Singh after burning it during a protest against the government's decision to allow Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in the retail sector, in New Delhi December 1, 2011. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma

An activist of Shiv Sena burns a pamphlet during a protest against Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in retail sector, in Jammu November 30, 2011. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

An activist of Shiv Sena burns a pamphlet during a protest against Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in retail sector, in Jammu November 30, 2011. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

Thursday, December 01, 2011

An activist of Shiv Sena burns a pamphlet during a protest against Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in retail sector, in Jammu November 30, 2011. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

Activists from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) hold placards while taking part in a protest against government's decision to allow Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in the retail sector, in New Delhi November 28, 2011. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma

Activists from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) hold placards while taking part in a protest against government's decision to allow Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in the retail sector, in New Delhi November 28, 2011. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma

Thursday, December 01, 2011

Activists from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) hold placards while taking part in a protest against government's decision to allow Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in the retail sector, in New Delhi November 28, 2011. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma

An activist from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) holds a placard while taking part in a protest against government's decision to allow Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in the retail sector, in New Delhi November 28, 2011. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma

An activist from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) holds a placard while taking part in a protest against government's decision to allow Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in the retail sector, in New Delhi November 28, 2011. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma more

Thursday, December 01, 2011

An activist from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) holds a placard while taking part in a protest against government's decision to allow Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in the retail sector, in New Delhi November 28, 2011. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma

