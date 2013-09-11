Edition:
Protests against Syria strike

<p>Syrian-American demonstrators march against U.S. military intervention in Syria in front of the White House, September 9, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Bourg</p>

<p>Syrian-American demonstrator Manar Kodamah leads a chant against possible U.S. military intervention in the conflict in Syria as a group of Syrian-Americans protest in front of the White House, September 9, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Bourg</p>

<p>Protesters march on Wilshire Blvd. during an anti-war rally in Los Angeles, September 7, 2013.REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn</p>

<p>The Empire State Building is seen in the background as anti-war activists march towards Union Square in Manhattan, September 7, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif</p>

<p>Demonstrators stand under the sun during an anti-war rally in San Francisco, September 7, 2013. REUTERS/Stephen Lam</p>

<p>An activist shows his hands while wearing gloves covered in fake blood during a sit-in near the U.S. embassy in Awkar, north of Beirut, against potential U.S. strikes on Syria September 6, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir</p>

<p>Protesters loyal to the Shi'ite Muslim Al-Houthi group, also known as Ansarullah, hold a Syrian flag during a demonstration against potential strikes on the Syrian government, in Sanaa, Yemen, September 6, 2013. The sign reads "Allah is the greatest. Death to America. Death to Israel. A curse on the Jews. Victory to Islam". REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah</p>

<p>Protesters hold banners during a demonstration against potential U.S. strikes on Syria, in front of the U.S. embassy in Sofia, Bulgaria, September 4, 2013. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov</p>

<p>A child joins activists from left wing parties taking part in a rally to denounce U.S. President Barack Obama's proposed plan for a limited military strike in Syria, in front of the U.S. embassy in Kiev, Ukraine, September 5, 2013. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich</p>

<p>Protesters loyal to the Shi'ite Muslim Al-Houthi group, also known as Ansarullah, shout slogans during a demonstration against potential strikes on the Syrian government, in Sanaa, Yemen, September 6, 2013. The sign reads, "Assad's Syria is the fortress for steadfastness and resistance." REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah</p>

<p>An activist of the Khaksar movement jumps over burning tyres as others shout anti-U.S. slogans during a protest against possible U.S. attacks on Syria, in Peshawar, Pakistan, September 6, 2013. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz</p>

<p>A protester holds up a banner as General Martin Dempsey, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Secretary of Defense Chuck Hagel and Secretary of State John Kerry testify at a U.S. House Foreign Affairs Committee hearing on Syria on Capitol Hill, September 4, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

<p>Activists hold placards and the French flag while gathered across the street from the Consulate General of France in Manhattan, New York September 4, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif</p>

<p>Protesters demonstrate against potential strikes on the Syrian government at Trafalgar Square in central London, August 31, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris</p>

<p>People protest against proposed US military action against Syria, in Times Square in New York, August 31, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

<p>Protesters demonstrate against potential strikes on the Syrian government at Parliament Square in central London August 31, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris</p>

<p>A protester from leftist parties flashes the 'V' sign behind the Syrian flag during a demonstration against potential military strikes on the Syrian government and to show their support for the regime of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in front of the U.S. embassy in Amman August 31, 2013. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed</p>

<p>Protesters, including Syrian-Americans Memo Nakour (L) and Wes Nakour (R), demonstrate against potential strikes on the Syrian government in Seattle, Washington August 31, 2013. REUTERS/David Ryder</p>

<p>The "Act now to stop war and end racism" (ANSWER) coalition holds a rally outside the White House, August 29, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

<p>A demonstrator chants in opposition to the proposed military intervention against Syria in San Francisco, August 29, 2013. REUTERS/Stephen Lam</p>

<p>Protestors listen to speeches during a rally against the proposed attack on Syria in central London, August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris</p>

<p>Protesters hold signs and images of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad during a demonstration against the possibility of a U.S. military strike against the Syrian government, in Tunis, August 30, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>Protesters loyal to the Shi'ite Muslim Al-Houthi group, also known as Ansarullah, march during a demonstration against potential strikes on the Syrian government, in Sanaa, Yemen, August 30, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah</p>

<p>A demonstrator holds a coffin-shaped box during a rally in opposition to the proposed military intervention against Syria in San Francisco, August 29, 2013. REUTERS/Stephen Lam</p>

<p>A man holds a sign during a rally in opposition to the proposed military intervention against Syria in San Francisco, August 29, 2013. REUTERS/Stephen Lam</p>

<p>The "Act now to stop war and end racism" (ANSWER) coalition hold a protest alongside a cardboard cutout of President Obama during a rally outside the White House, August 29, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

<p>A protester loyal to the Shi'ite Muslim Al-Houthi group, also known as Ansarullah, wears a headband with a picture of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad as he rides a car following a demonstration against potential strikes on the Syrian government, in Sanaa, Yemen, August 30, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah</p>

<p>Protestors block Whitehall during a rally against the proposed attack on Syria in central London, August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris</p>

<p>Local activists and Syrian-American supporters of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad hold up his image during an anti-war rally in front of a U.S. Armed Forces Recruiting Station in Times Square, August 29, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif</p>

<p>Protesters loyal to the Shi'ite Muslim Al-Houthi group, also known as Ansarullah, march during a demonstration against potential strikes on the Syrian government, in Sanaa, Yemen, August 30, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah</p>

<p>A protestor shouts slogans during a rally against the proposed attack on Syria in central London, August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris</p>

<p>Protestors chat during a rally against the proposed attack on Syria in central London, August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris</p>

<p>Supporters of the Greek Communist party shout slogans during a rally against any possible military strike on Syria, outside the parliament in central Athens, August 29, 2013. REUTERS/John Kolesidis</p>

<p>Demonstrators hold signs during a rally in opposition to the proposed military intervention against Syria in San Francisco, August 29, 2013. REUTERS/Stephen Lam</p>

<p>A woman shouts slogans during a demonstration against military strikes on the Syrian government and to show their support for the regime of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, after Friday prayers in Amman, August 30, 2013. REUTERS/Majed Jaber</p>

<p>An activist against Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's government shouts towards an Assad supporter taking part in an anti-war rally through Times Square, August 29, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif</p>

<p>Supporters of religious and political leader Muqtada al-Sadr demonstrate against the possibility of a U.S. military strike against the Syrian government, in Baghdad's Sadr City, August 30, 2013. REUTERS/Kareem Raheem</p>

<p>Demonstrators march in opposition to the proposed military intervention against Syria in San Francisco, August 29, 2013. REUTERS/Stephen Lam</p>

<p>Local activists and Syrian-American supporters of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad take part in an anti-war rally in front of a U.S. Armed Forces Recruiting Station in Times Square, August 29, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif</p>

<p>Protester Ashraf El-Bayoumi shouts against a military strike against Syria during the "Act now to stop war and end racism" coalition rally outside the White House, August 29, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

<p>Demonstrators hold placards outside the Houses of Parliament in London, August 29, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

<p>A Syrian supporter of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad holds up his image during an anti-war rally in downtown Rome, August 30, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi</p>

<p>Hilarion Capucci (R) of the Melkite Greek Catholic Church takes part in a rally in support of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, in downtown Rome, August 30, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi</p>

<p>A boy holds a poster of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad during a demonstration against potential strikes on the Syrian government, in Sanaa, August 30, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah</p>

<p>Palestinian protesters hold pictures of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad and Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah during a demonstration against potential strikes on the Syrian government, in the West Bank City of Ramallah August 31, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman (WEST BANK - Tags: POLITICS CIVIL UNREST CONFLICT)</p>

