Pictures | Sat Mar 23, 2013 | 5:05am IST

Protests against the Muslim Brotherhood

<p>A protester who opposes Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi throws a tear gas canister, which was thrown earlier by riot police during clashes, along a street which leads to the Muslim Brotherhood's headquarters in Cairo's Moqattam district March 22, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh</p>

<p>A protester who opposes Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi runs after Molotov cocktails burn him during clashes with riot police along a street which leads to the Muslim Brotherhood's headquarters in Cairo's Moqattam district March 22, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh</p>

<p>A protester who opposes the Muslim Brotherhood stands in front of burning tyres placed near police guarding the Brotherhood headquarters in Cairo, March 22, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih</p>

<p>A protester who opposes the Muslim Brotherhood throws a burning tyre towards police guarding the Brotherhood headquarters in Cairo, March 22, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany</p>

<p>Protesters who oppose the Muslim Brotherhood stand in front of burning tyres placed near police guarding the Brotherhood headquarters in Cairo, March 22, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih</p>

<p>A protester who opposes the Muslim Brotherhood throws a burning tyre towards police guarding the Brotherhood headquarters in Cairo, March 22, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih</p>

<p>An anti-Mursi protester holds an Egyptian flag during clashes with Muslim Brotherhood members near the Brotherhood's headquarters in Cairo's Moqattam district March 22, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh</p>

<p>Anti-Mursi protesters treat the wounds of a Muslim Brotherhood member after hitting him during clashes near the Muslim Brotherhood's headquarters in Cairo's Moqattam district March 22, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh</p>

<p>Riot policemen throw tear gas towards anti-Mursi protesters as they shout slogans and throw stones at Muslim Brotherhood members near the Brotherhood's headquarters in Cairo's Moqattam district March 22, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany</p>

<p>Smoke from burning buses belonging to Muslim Brotherhood members rises during clashes between protesters who oppose the Brotherhood and Brotherhood members near their headquarters in Cairo, March 22, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany</p>

<p>A Muslim Brotherhood member raises a copy of the Quran during clashes with anti-Mursi protesters near the Muslim Brotherhood&rsquo;s national headquarters in Cairo&rsquo;s Moqattam district March 22, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh</p>

<p>Muslim Brotherhood members run away from anti-Mursi protesters during clashes near the Brotherhood's headquarters in Cairo's Moqattam district March 22, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany</p>

<p>Riot policemen throw tear gas towards anti-Mursi protesters as they shout slogans and throw stones at Muslim Brotherhood members near the Brotherhood's headquarters in Cairo, March 22, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany</p>

<p>Anti-Mursi protesters hit and drag a Muslim Brotherhood member near the Muslim Brotherhood's national headquarters in Cairo's Moqattam district March 22, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany</p>

<p>Anti-Mursi protesters shout slogans and throw stones at Muslim Brotherhood members near the Muslim Brotherhood&rsquo;s national headquarters in Cairo&rsquo;s Moqattam district March 22, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh</p>

<p>Protesters who opposed to the Muslim Brotherhood stand in front of burnt buses belonging to Brotherhood members during clashes near the Brotherhood headquarters in Cairo, March 22, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih</p>

<p>Anti-Mursi protesters treat the wounds of a Muslim Brotherhood member after hitting him during clashes near the Muslim Brotherhood's national headquarters in Cairo's Moqattam district March 22, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh</p>

<p>An anti-Mursi protester is injured during clashes with Muslim Brotherhood members near the Muslim Brotherhood&rsquo;s national headquarters in Cairo&rsquo;s Moqattam district March 22, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh</p>

