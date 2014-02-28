Protests and barricades in Venezuela
Demonstrators roll tires to build a barricade and block a bridge during protests against Nicolas Maduro's government in San Cristobal, southwest of Caracas, February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
An anti-government demonstrator lights a molotov at a burning tyre during clashes at Altamira square in Caracas February 27, 2014. REUTERS/Marco Bello
An anti-government demonstrator throws a teargas canister after it was thrown at protesters by the police, during clashes at Altamira square in Caracas February 27, 2014. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
An opposition demonstrator wearing a Guy Fawkes mask runs with a makeshift shield during clashes with police at Altamira square in Caracas February 27, 2014. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
An opposition demonstrator runs with a makeshift shield during clashes with police at Altamira square in Caracas February 27, 2014. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
Opposition demonstrators try to roll a giant stone to build a barricade during a protest against President Nicolas Maduro's government in Rubio outside San Cristobal, southwest of Caracas, February 27, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
An opposition demonstrator shoots a rudimentary mortar during a protest against President Nicolas Maduro's government in Rubio outside San Cristobal, southwest of Caracas, February 27, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Demonstrators fill up a bottle with gasoline during protests against Nicolas Maduro's government in San Cristobal, southwest of Caracas, February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Molotov cocktails and rockets are seen during a protest against President Nicolas Maduro's government in Rubio outside San Cristobal, southwest of Caracas, February 27, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
An opposition demonstrator shoots a rudimentary mortar during a protest against President Nicolas Maduro's government in Rubio outside San Cristobal, southwest of Caracas, February 27, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
An opposition demonstrator holds caltrops made from nails to puncture tires during a protest against President Nicolas Maduro's government in Rubio outside San Cristobal, southwest of Caracas, February 27, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A demonstrator throws rocks at a National Guard tank on fire after being hit by a Molotov cocktail during a protest against President Nicolas Maduro's government in San Cristobal, southwest of Caracas, February 27, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
People take out a bike that fell on a sewer that had its covers removed during protests against Nicolas Maduro's government in San Cristobal, southwest of Caracas, February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
An opposition demonstrator carries a stone to build a barricade during a protest against President Nicolas Maduro's government in Rubio outside San Cristobal, southwest of Caracas, February 27, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Motorcycle taxi drivers stand next to a burning motorbike set ablaze by anti-government demonstrators at Altamira Square in Caracas February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
A woman carrying a baby walks past a burning barricade during a protest against Nicolas Maduro's government in San Cristobal, southwest of Caracas, February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Opposition demonstrators build a barricade during a protest against President Nicolas Maduro's government in Rubio outside San Cristobal, southwest of Caracas, February 27, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Opposition students attend a rally against violence in Caracas February 27, 2014. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
A woman carrying bags of groceries walks past a line of people queuing up to buy food at a supermarket in San Cristobal, southwest of Caracas, February 27, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
People line up to buy food at a supermarket in San Cristobal, about 410 miles (660 km) southwest of Caracas, February 27, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Demonstrators use a slingshot against the National Guard during a protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in San Cristobal, southwest of Caracas, February 27, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
National Guards look on at a fire under the tank they are in, started after the tank was hit by a Molotov cocktail, during a protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in San Cristobal, southwest of Caracas, February 27, 2014....more
A demonstrator uses a slingshot against the National Guard during a protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in San Cristobal, southwest of Caracas, February 27, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
National Guards fire against demonstrators during a protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in San Cristobal, southwest of Caracas, February 27, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
A demonstrator stands guard with a rudimentary mortar in front of a burning barricade during protests against Nicolas Maduro's government in San Cristobal, southwest of Caracas, February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
