Protests continue in Charlotte
A protester holds up a sign during a march through the streets to protest the police shooting of Keith Scott in Charlotte, North Carolina. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Demonstrators protesting the police shooting of Keith Scott are kept out of a wealthy neighborhood by police after marching from downtown Charlotte, North Carolina. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Marchers protest the police shooting of Keith Scott in Charlotte, North Carolina. REUTERS/Jason Miczek
A demonstrator protesting the police shooting of Keith Scott hugs a police officer in riot gear outside the football stadium where the NFL's Carolina Panthers are hosting the Minnesota Vikings in Charlotte, North Carolina. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Protesters outside of Bank of America Stadium during the game between the Carolina Panthers and the Minnesota Vikings. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports
Demonstrators join arms after curfew while protesting of the police shooting of Keith Scott in Charlotte, North Carolina. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Protesters march in the streets during another night of protests over the police shooting of Keith Scott in Charlotte, North Carolina. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Black Lives Matter protesters confront National Guard soldiers during another night of protests over the police shooting of Keith Scott in Charlotte, North Carolina. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Charlotte police officer Mike Campagna writes a peace sign with chalk on the sidewalk as demonstrators conclude a peaceful night of marching in protest against the police shooting of Keith Scott in Charlotte, North Carolina. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Protesters kneel and observe a moment of silence as they protest the police shooting of Keith Scott in Charlotte, North Carolina. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Riot police are seen at Hwy 277 during a protest against the police shooting of Keith Scott in Charlotte, North Carolina. REUTERS/Jason Miczek
A protester wearing a mask marches during another night of protests over the police shooting of Keith Scott in Charlotte, North Carolina. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A man writes the name of Keith Scott during a protest against the police shooting of Scott in Charlotte, North Carolina. REUTERS/Jason Miczek
A woman shouts to fellow marchers during a protest against the police shooting of Keith Scott in Charlotte, North Carolina. REUTERS/Jason Miczek
A protester with a painted face joins the demonstrations during another night of protests over the police shooting of Keith Scott in Charlotte. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A U.S. National guard soldier accepts a hug from a protester as people march through downtown Charlotte. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Protesters walk in the streets downtown during another night of protests over the police shooting of Keith Scott in Charlotte. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Police in riot gear gather as they prepare for another night of protests over the police shooting of Keith Scott in Charlotte. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Marchers hold a sign asking for the removal of National Guard troops during a protest against the police shooting of Keith Scott, in Charlotte. REUTERS/Jason Miczek
Marchers hold up fists outside the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department during a protest against the police shooting of Keith Scott, in Charlotte. REUTERS/Jason Miczek
A masked protester walks in the streets downtown during another night of protests over the police shooting of Keith Scott in Charlotte. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Protesters walk in the streets downtown during another night of protests over the police shooting of Keith Scott in Charlotte. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Protesters walk in the streets downtown during another night of protests over the police shooting of Keith Scott in Charlotte. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A car is reflected in a damaged window to a building after protests against the police shooting of Keith Scott, in Charlotte. REUTERS/Jason Miczek
People maneuver amongst tear gas in uptown Charlotte during a protest of the police shooting of Keith Scott. REUTERS/Jason Miczek
Two women embrace while looking at a police officer in uptown Charlotte during a protest of the police shooting of Keith Scott. REUTERS/Jason Miczek
Protesters smash a police van in uptown Charlotte during a protest of the police shooting of Keith Scott. REUTERS/Jason Miczek
People gather in front of the Ritz-Carlton in uptown Charlotte. REUTERS/Jason Miczek
Blood covers the pavement where a person was shot in uptown Charlotte during a protest of the police shooting of Keith Scott. REUTERS/Jason Miczek
People run from flash-bang grenades in uptown Charlotte during a protest of the police shooting of Keith Scott. REUTERS/Jason Miczek
A man stands on a car in uptown Charlotte to protest the police shooting of Keith Scott. REUTERS/Jason Miczek
A man is hit with pepper spray paint balls in uptown Charlotte during a protest of the police shooting of Keith Scott. REUTERS/Jason Miczek
Two people sit on the ground as they protest in front of police in uptown Charlotte during a protest of the police shooting of Keith Scott. REUTERS/Jason Miczek
A looter grabs liquor bottles from the club Kandy Bar in uptown Charlotte. REUTERS/Jason Miczek
A man peers through the damage to the Hyatt House hotel in uptown Charlotte. REUTERS/Jason Miczek
People shout at the police in uptown Charlotte during a protest of the police shooting of Keith Scott. REUTERS/Jason Miczek
