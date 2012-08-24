Edition:
Protests erupt in Egypt

<p>Supporters of Egypt's President Mohamed Mursi clash with an anti-Mursi protester (C) during a demonstration in Tahrir Square in Cairo August 24, 2012. Opponents of Mursi scuffled with his supporters on Friday during a demonstration that posed the first test of the Islamist leader's popularity on the street. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh</p>

<p>Supporters of Egypt's President Mohamed Mursi clash with an anti-Mursi protester (2nd L) during a demonstration in Tahrir Square in Cairo August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh</p>

<p>A supporter of Egypt's President Mohamed Mursi (in red) clashes with anti-Mursi protesters during a demonstration in Tahrir Square in Cairo August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh</p>

<p>Supporters of Egypt's President Mohamed Mursi clash with anti-Mursi protesters during a demonstration in Tahrir Square in Cairo August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh</p>

<p>Supporters of Egypt's President Mohamed Mursi clash with and detain an anti-Mursi protester (C) during a demonstration in Tahrir Square in Cairo August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh</p>

<p>Supporters of Egypt's President Mohamed Mursi clash with and detain an anti-Mursi protester (C) during a demonstration in Tahrir Square in Cairo August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh</p>

<p>A supporter of Egypt's President Mohamed Mursi shout holding stones during a demonstration in Tahrir Square in Cairo August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh</p>

<p>Supporters of Egypt's President Mohamed Mursi and anti-Mursi protesters throw stones at each other during clashes in Tahrir Square in Cairo August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh</p>

<p>Egyptian protesters shout slogans against President Mohamed Mursi and the Muslim Brotherhood in front of the Unknown Soldier memorial in Cairo August 24, 2012. REUTER/Mohamed Abd El Ghany</p>

<p>Supporters of Egypt's President Mohamed Mursi take part in a demonstration in Tahrir Square in Cairo August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh</p>

<p>Supporters of Egypt's President Mohamed Mursi detain an anti-Mursi protester (C) during a demonstration in Tahrir Square in Cairo August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh</p>

<p>Egyptian security personnel set up wires in front of Al-Etehadeya presidential palace during protests in Cairo August 24, 2012. REUTER/Mohamed Abd El Ghany</p>

<p>Supporters of Egypt's President Mohamed Mursi clash with anti-Mursi protesters during a demonstration in Tahrir Square in Cairo August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh</p>

<p>A supporter of Egypt's President Mohamed Mursi holds his poster during a demonstration in Tahrir Square in Cairo August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh</p>

<p>Supporters of Egypt's President Mohamed Mursi and anti-Mursi protesters throw stones at each other during clashes in Tahrir Square in Cairo August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh</p>

