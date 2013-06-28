Protests flare in Brazil
Demonstrators wearing Guy Fawkes masks and handcuffs protest near the Estadio Castelao, where the Confederations Cup semi-final match between Spain and Italy is being played, in Fortaleza June 27, 2013. Tens of thousands of Brazilians took to the streets on Wednesday in new demonstrations calling for a crackdown on corruption and better public services, just a day after Congress ceded to some of the key demands galvanizing protests across the country. The poster on right reads, "This fight is mine and yours. Police - take off your uniforms and come to the streets". REUTERS/Davi Pinheiro
Demonstrators throw stones at riot police during a protest near the Estadio Castelao, where the Confederations Cup semi-final match between Spain and Italy is being played, in Fortaleza June 27, 2013. REUTERS/Davi Pinheiro
A bottle (top L) flies through the air as demonstrators clash with riot policemen during a protest near the Estadio Castelao, where the Confederations Cup semi-final match between Spain and Italy is being played, in Fortaleza June 27, 2013. REUTERS/Davi Pinheiro
Riot policemen help to push a vehicle belonging to a local news media after it was attacked by demonstrators during a protest near the Estadio Castelao, where the Confederations Cup semi-final match between Spain and Italy is being played, in Fortaleza June 27, 2013. REUTERS/Davi Pinheiro
A vehicle is set on fire near riot policemen during a protest near the Estadio Castelao, where the Confederations Cup semi-final match between Spain and Italy is being played, in Fortaleza June 27, 2013. REUTERS/Davi Pinheiro
A vehicle is set on fire near riot policemen during a protest near the Estadio Castelao, where the Confederations Cup semi-final match between Spain and Italy is being played, in Fortaleza June 27, 2013. REUTERS/Davi Pinheiro
Demonstrators put their hands behind their heads after being detained following a confrontation with police during a protest near the Estadio Castelao, where the Confederations Cup semi-final match between Spain and Italy is being played, in Fortaleza June 27, 2013. REUTERS/Davi Pinheiro
Demonstrators face off with policemen during a protest near the Estadio Castelao, where the Confederations Cup semi-final match between Spain and Italy is being played, in Fortaleza June 27, 2013. The placard reads, "Cup for who? FIFA leave." REUTERS/Davi Pinheiro
A demonstrator uses a slingshot to launch stones at policemen during protest near the Estadio Castelao, where the Confederations Cup semi-final match between Spain and Italy is being played, in Fortaleza June 27, 2013. REUTERS/Davi Pinheiro
A demonstrator uses a slingshot to launch stones at policemen during protest near the Estadio Castelao, where the Confederations Cup semi-final match between Spain and Italy is being played, in Fortaleza June 27, 2013. REUTERS/Davi Pinheiro
Demonstrators protest near the Estadio Castelao, where the Confederations Cup semi-final match between Spain and Italy is being played, in Fortaleza June 27, 2013. REUTERS/Davi Pinheiro
Demonstrators protest near the Estadio Castelao, where the Confederations Cup semi-final match between Spain and Italy is being played, in Fortaleza June 27, 2013. REUTERS/Davi Pinheiro
Demonstrators run as riot police fire tear gas during clashes at a protest on the streets of Belo Horizonte June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Demonstrators run as riot police fire tear gas during clashes at a protest on the streets of Belo Horizonte June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
A demonstrator is detained by a police officer during a protest on the streets of Belo Horizonte June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
A demonstrator is detained by a police officer during a protest on the streets of Belo Horizonte June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
A demonstrator is detained by the police during a protest on the streets of Belo Horizonte June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
A demonstrator is detained by the police during a protest on the streets of Belo Horizonte June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Demonstrators participate in a protest on the streets of Belo Horizonte June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Demonstrators participate in a protest on the streets of Belo Horizonte June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Riot police fire tear gas towards demonstrators during a protest near the Mineirao Stadium in Belo Horizonte, June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Hugo Cordeiro
Riot police fire tear gas towards demonstrators during a protest near the Mineirao Stadium in Belo Horizonte, June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Hugo Cordeiro
Riot police on horseback patrol past a burning car during a protest near the Mineirao Stadium in Belo Horizonte, June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Hugo Cordeiro
Riot police on horseback patrol past a burning car during a protest near the Mineirao Stadium in Belo Horizonte, June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Hugo Cordeiro
Demonstrators run as riot police fire tear gas during clashes at a protest on the streets of Belo Horizonte June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Demonstrators run as riot police fire tear gas during clashes at a protest on the streets of Belo Horizonte June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
A police officer talks to a demonstrator during a protest on the streets of Belo Horizonte June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
A police officer talks to a demonstrator during a protest on the streets of Belo Horizonte June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Riot police clash with demonstrators during a protest on the streets of Belo Horizonte June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Riot police clash with demonstrators during a protest on the streets of Belo Horizonte June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
A demonstrator is detained by policemen during a protest near the Mineirao Stadium in Belo Horizonte, June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
A demonstrator is detained by policemen during a protest near the Mineirao Stadium in Belo Horizonte, June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Riot police watch over detained demonstrators near Mineirao stadium after an anti-government protest in Belo Horizonte June 26, 2013. The graffiti on the wall reads "Go out, FIFA". REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Riot police watch over detained demonstrators near Mineirao stadium after an anti-government protest in Belo Horizonte June 26, 2013. The graffiti on the wall reads "Go out, FIFA". REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Riot police on horseback watch demonstrators during clashes at a protest near the Mineirao Stadium in Belo Horizonte, June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Hugo Cordeiro
Riot police on horseback watch demonstrators during clashes at a protest near the Mineirao Stadium in Belo Horizonte, June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Hugo Cordeiro
Riot police clash with demonstrators during a protest near the Mineirao Stadium in Belo Horizonte, June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Hugo Cordeiro
Riot police clash with demonstrators during a protest near the Mineirao Stadium in Belo Horizonte, June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Hugo Cordeiro
Motorcycles burnt by demonstrators are pictured near Mineirao stadium after an anti-government protest in Belo Horizonte June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Motorcycles burnt by demonstrators are pictured near Mineirao stadium after an anti-government protest in Belo Horizonte June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Riot police clash with demonstrators during a protest near the Mineirao Stadium in Belo Horizonte, June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Hugo Cordeiro
Riot police clash with demonstrators during a protest near the Mineirao Stadium in Belo Horizonte, June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Hugo Cordeiro
A policeman is seen near a burning car during a protest near the Mineirao Stadium in Belo Horizonte, June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Hugo Cordeiro
A policeman is seen near a burning car during a protest near the Mineirao Stadium in Belo Horizonte, June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Hugo Cordeiro
Riot police clash with demonstrators during a protest near the Mineirao Stadium in Belo Horizonte, June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Hugo Cordeiro
Riot police clash with demonstrators during a protest near the Mineirao Stadium in Belo Horizonte, June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Hugo Cordeiro
