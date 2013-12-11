Edition:
Protests for rights

<p>Zaffar Akbar Bhat, a leader of the moderate faction of All Parties Hurriyat (Freedom) Conference (APHC), shouts slogans from a police vehicle after he was detained during a demonstration to mark International Human Rights Day in Srinagar December 10, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Ismail</p>

<p>Police detain Zaffar Akbar Bhat, a leader of the moderate faction of All Parties Hurriyat (Freedom) Conference (APHC), during a demonstration to mark International Human Rights Day in Srinagar December 10, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Ismail</p>

<p>Supporters of Kashmiri lawmaker Sheikh Abdul Rashid, commonly known as Engineer Rashid, raise their arms as they shout slogans during a demonstration to mark International Human Rights Day in Srinagar December 10, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Ismail</p>

<p>A Tibetan exile is detained by police during a protest over China's rule over Tibet, outside the Chinese embassy in New Delhi December 9, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee</p>

<p>A Tibetan exile is detained by police during a protest over China's rule over Tibet, outside the Chinese embassy in New Delhi December 9, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee</p>

