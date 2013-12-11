Protests for rights
Zaffar Akbar Bhat, a leader of the moderate faction of All Parties Hurriyat (Freedom) Conference (APHC), shouts slogans from a police vehicle after he was detained during a demonstration to mark International Human Rights Day in Srinagar December 10,...more
Zaffar Akbar Bhat, a leader of the moderate faction of All Parties Hurriyat (Freedom) Conference (APHC), shouts slogans from a police vehicle after he was detained during a demonstration to mark International Human Rights Day in Srinagar December 10, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Police detain Zaffar Akbar Bhat, a leader of the moderate faction of All Parties Hurriyat (Freedom) Conference (APHC), during a demonstration to mark International Human Rights Day in Srinagar December 10, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Police detain Zaffar Akbar Bhat, a leader of the moderate faction of All Parties Hurriyat (Freedom) Conference (APHC), during a demonstration to mark International Human Rights Day in Srinagar December 10, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Supporters of Kashmiri lawmaker Sheikh Abdul Rashid, commonly known as Engineer Rashid, raise their arms as they shout slogans during a demonstration to mark International Human Rights Day in Srinagar December 10, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Supporters of Kashmiri lawmaker Sheikh Abdul Rashid, commonly known as Engineer Rashid, raise their arms as they shout slogans during a demonstration to mark International Human Rights Day in Srinagar December 10, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A Tibetan exile is detained by police during a protest over China's rule over Tibet, outside the Chinese embassy in New Delhi December 9, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
A Tibetan exile is detained by police during a protest over China's rule over Tibet, outside the Chinese embassy in New Delhi December 9, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
A Tibetan exile is detained by police during a protest over China's rule over Tibet, outside the Chinese embassy in New Delhi December 9, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
A Tibetan exile is detained by police during a protest over China's rule over Tibet, outside the Chinese embassy in New Delhi December 9, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Next Slideshows
Pictures of the Year: Fashion
Our top fashion images of the year.
End of a Volkswagen
After 56 years, the last plant in the world to still make the Volkswagen Kombi will cease production.
On the banks of North Korea
The Yalu River provides a unique vantage point for photographers to glimpse life in the secretive North Korean state.
Remembering Mandela
People around the world pay tribute to the life of Nelson Mandela.
MORE IN PICTURES
Priyanka Chopra at 2017 Met Gala
Photos of Priyanka Chopra from the Metropolitan Museum of Art's annual Costume Institute Gala celebrating "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between".
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
The Met Gala
Highlights from the Metropolitan Museum of Art's annual Costume Institute Gala celebrating "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between".
Meet Kim Jong Un
President Donald Trump opened the door to meeting the North Korean leader, saying he would be honored to meet him under the right circumstances.
Commes Des Garcons at the Met
The Metropolitan Museum of Art celebrates the pioneering work of Japanese fashion designer Rei Kawakubo.
White House Correspondents' dinner
Journalists turn out for the annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington.
May Day rallies
May Day demonstrations, rallies and celebrations around the world.
Pictures of the month: April
Our top photos from the past month.
Reunited for three minutes at Mexico-U.S. border
Separated relatives are briefly reunited as U.S. border patrol agents open a gate to allow families to hug along the Mexico and U.S border.