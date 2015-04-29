Protests in Baltimore

Demonstrators pretend to be arrested in front of the Baltimore Police Department Western District station to protest against the death in police custody of Freddie Gray in Baltimore, April 23, 2015. Gray, 27, was arrested on April 12 and died on...more

Demonstrators pretend to be arrested in front of the Baltimore Police Department Western District station to protest against the death in police custody of Freddie Gray in Baltimore, April 23, 2015. Gray, 27, was arrested on April 12 and died on Sunday. A preliminary autopsy showed he died of a spinal cord injury. His death has sparked outrage and days of protests in this largely black city of about 620,000 people. REUTERS/Sait Serkan Gurbuz

