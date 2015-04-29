Edition:
India
Pictures | Wed Apr 29, 2015 | 6:16am IST

Protests in Baltimore

Men shout "Freddie G" as they protest against the death of 25-year-old black man Freddie Gray who died in police custody in Baltimore, Maryland April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Men shout "Freddie G" as they protest against the death of 25-year-old black man Freddie Gray who died in police custody in Baltimore, Maryland April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Wednesday, April 29, 2015
Men shout "Freddie G" as they protest against the death of 25-year-old black man Freddie Gray who died in police custody in Baltimore, Maryland April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Close
1 / 30
Members of the community hold hands in front of police officers in riot gear outside a recently looted and burned CVS store April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Members of the community hold hands in front of police officers in riot gear outside a recently looted and burned CVS store April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Reuters / Tuesday, April 28, 2015
Members of the community hold hands in front of police officers in riot gear outside a recently looted and burned CVS store April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Close
2 / 30
Members of the community hold back a man (obscured by woman in white) who attempted to go after police officers after items were thrown and pepper spray was used outside a recently looted and burned CVS store April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Members of the community hold back a man (obscured by woman in white) who attempted to go after police officers after items were thrown and pepper spray was used outside a recently looted and burned CVS store April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Reuters / Wednesday, April 29, 2015
Members of the community hold back a man (obscured by woman in white) who attempted to go after police officers after items were thrown and pepper spray was used outside a recently looted and burned CVS store April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Close
3 / 30
A demonstrator stands in front of the police line on the corner of W North Avenue and Pennsylvania Avenue, a day after it was looted and set ablaze in protest for the death of 25-year-old black man Freddie Gray who died in police custody in Baltimore, Maryland April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

A demonstrator stands in front of the police line on the corner of W North Avenue and Pennsylvania Avenue, a day after it was looted and set ablaze in protest for the death of 25-year-old black man Freddie Gray who died in police custody in...more

Reuters / Wednesday, April 29, 2015
A demonstrator stands in front of the police line on the corner of W North Avenue and Pennsylvania Avenue, a day after it was looted and set ablaze in protest for the death of 25-year-old black man Freddie Gray who died in police custody in Baltimore, Maryland April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
4 / 30
A young girl stands with a group of peaceful demonstrators outside a recently looted and burned CVS store April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

A young girl stands with a group of peaceful demonstrators outside a recently looted and burned CVS store April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Reuters / Tuesday, April 28, 2015
A young girl stands with a group of peaceful demonstrators outside a recently looted and burned CVS store April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Close
5 / 30
A man holds placards while protesters gather to support Baltimore's protests against police brutality following the April 19 death of Freddie Gray in police custody, during a rally in New York April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

A man holds placards while protesters gather to support Baltimore's protests against police brutality following the April 19 death of Freddie Gray in police custody, during a rally in New York April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Wednesday, April 29, 2015
A man holds placards while protesters gather to support Baltimore's protests against police brutality following the April 19 death of Freddie Gray in police custody, during a rally in New York April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
6 / 30
Members of the community lie down in the street, forcing a police armored vehicle to reverse back down the street in Baltimore, Maryland, April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Members of the community lie down in the street, forcing a police armored vehicle to reverse back down the street in Baltimore, Maryland, April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Reuters / Wednesday, April 29, 2015
Members of the community lie down in the street, forcing a police armored vehicle to reverse back down the street in Baltimore, Maryland, April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Close
7 / 30
Members of the community try to force a police armored vehicle to reverse back down the street, near the site of a burned and looted CVS pharmacy, in Baltimore, Maryland, April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Members of the community try to force a police armored vehicle to reverse back down the street, near the site of a burned and looted CVS pharmacy, in Baltimore, Maryland, April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Reuters / Wednesday, April 29, 2015
Members of the community try to force a police armored vehicle to reverse back down the street, near the site of a burned and looted CVS pharmacy, in Baltimore, Maryland, April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Close
8 / 30
National Guard troops stand watch along E. Pratt St. in Baltimore, Maryland April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

National Guard troops stand watch along E. Pratt St. in Baltimore, Maryland April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Tuesday, April 28, 2015
National Guard troops stand watch along E. Pratt St. in Baltimore, Maryland April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Close
9 / 30
A demonstrator is silhouetted as he holds his fist in the air in front of the police line on the corner of W North Avenue and Pennsylvania Avenue, a day after it was looted and set ablaze in protest for the death of 25-year-old black man Freddie Gray who died in police custody in Baltimore, Maryland April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

A demonstrator is silhouetted as he holds his fist in the air in front of the police line on the corner of W North Avenue and Pennsylvania Avenue, a day after it was looted and set ablaze in protest for the death of 25-year-old black man Freddie Gray...more

Reuters / Wednesday, April 29, 2015
A demonstrator is silhouetted as he holds his fist in the air in front of the police line on the corner of W North Avenue and Pennsylvania Avenue, a day after it was looted and set ablaze in protest for the death of 25-year-old black man Freddie Gray who died in police custody in Baltimore, Maryland April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
10 / 30
Demonstrators pretend to be arrested in front of the Baltimore Police Department Western District station to protest against the death in police custody of Freddie Gray in Baltimore, April 23, 2015. Gray, 27, was arrested on April 12 and died on Sunday. A preliminary autopsy showed he died of a spinal cord injury. His death has sparked outrage and days of protests in this largely black city of about 620,000 people. REUTERS/Sait Serkan Gurbuz

Demonstrators pretend to be arrested in front of the Baltimore Police Department Western District station to protest against the death in police custody of Freddie Gray in Baltimore, April 23, 2015. Gray, 27, was arrested on April 12 and died on...more

Reuters / Friday, April 24, 2015
Demonstrators pretend to be arrested in front of the Baltimore Police Department Western District station to protest against the death in police custody of Freddie Gray in Baltimore, April 23, 2015. Gray, 27, was arrested on April 12 and died on Sunday. A preliminary autopsy showed he died of a spinal cord injury. His death has sparked outrage and days of protests in this largely black city of about 620,000 people. REUTERS/Sait Serkan Gurbuz
Close
11 / 30
Captain Erik Pecha of the Baltimore Police Department chats with a young demonstrator in front of the Baltimore Police Department Western District station during a protest against the death in police custody of Freddie Gray in Baltimore, April 23, 2015. REUTERS/Sait Serkan Gurbuz

Captain Erik Pecha of the Baltimore Police Department chats with a young demonstrator in front of the Baltimore Police Department Western District station during a protest against the death in police custody of Freddie Gray in Baltimore, April 23,...more

Reuters / Friday, April 24, 2015
Captain Erik Pecha of the Baltimore Police Department chats with a young demonstrator in front of the Baltimore Police Department Western District station during a protest against the death in police custody of Freddie Gray in Baltimore, April 23, 2015. REUTERS/Sait Serkan Gurbuz
Close
12 / 30
Angela Hazel (C) reacts near City Hall during a protest against the death of Freddie Gray in police custody, in Baltimore, April 23, 2015. Hazel said "I lost my child to the streets, too. My only child...". REUTERS/Sait Serkan Gurbuz

Angela Hazel (C) reacts near City Hall during a protest against the death of Freddie Gray in police custody, in Baltimore, April 23, 2015. Hazel said "I lost my child to the streets, too. My only child...". REUTERS/Sait Serkan Gurbuz

Reuters / Friday, April 24, 2015
Angela Hazel (C) reacts near City Hall during a protest against the death of Freddie Gray in police custody, in Baltimore, April 23, 2015. Hazel said "I lost my child to the streets, too. My only child...". REUTERS/Sait Serkan Gurbuz
Close
13 / 30
Demonstrators gather in front of the Baltimore Police Department Western District station to protest against the death in police custody of Freddie Gray in Baltimore, April 23, 2015. REUTERS/Sait Serkan Gurbuz

Demonstrators gather in front of the Baltimore Police Department Western District station to protest against the death in police custody of Freddie Gray in Baltimore, April 23, 2015. REUTERS/Sait Serkan Gurbuz

Reuters / Friday, April 24, 2015
Demonstrators gather in front of the Baltimore Police Department Western District station to protest against the death in police custody of Freddie Gray in Baltimore, April 23, 2015. REUTERS/Sait Serkan Gurbuz
Close
14 / 30
Demonstrators gather in front of the Baltimore Police Department Western District station to protest against the death in police custody of Freddie Gray in Baltimore, April 23, 2015. REUTERS/Sait Serkan Gurbuz

Demonstrators gather in front of the Baltimore Police Department Western District station to protest against the death in police custody of Freddie Gray in Baltimore, April 23, 2015. REUTERS/Sait Serkan Gurbuz

Reuters / Friday, April 24, 2015
Demonstrators gather in front of the Baltimore Police Department Western District station to protest against the death in police custody of Freddie Gray in Baltimore, April 23, 2015. REUTERS/Sait Serkan Gurbuz
Close
15 / 30
Members of the Baltimore Police Department stand behind barriers outside of the Western District police station during a rally for Freddie Gray, in Baltimore, April 21, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Luis Magana

Members of the Baltimore Police Department stand behind barriers outside of the Western District police station during a rally for Freddie Gray, in Baltimore, April 21, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Luis Magana

Reuters / Wednesday, April 22, 2015
Members of the Baltimore Police Department stand behind barriers outside of the Western District police station during a rally for Freddie Gray, in Baltimore, April 21, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Luis Magana
Close
16 / 30
Demonstrators gather in front of the Baltimore Police Department Western District station to protest against the death in police custody of Freddie Gray in Baltimore, April 23, 2015. REUTERS/Sait Serkan Gurbuz

Demonstrators gather in front of the Baltimore Police Department Western District station to protest against the death in police custody of Freddie Gray in Baltimore, April 23, 2015. REUTERS/Sait Serkan Gurbuz

Reuters / Friday, April 24, 2015
Demonstrators gather in front of the Baltimore Police Department Western District station to protest against the death in police custody of Freddie Gray in Baltimore, April 23, 2015. REUTERS/Sait Serkan Gurbuz
Close
17 / 30
Demonstrators take to the streets of downtown after a protest in front of City Hall against the death of Freddie Gray in police custody, in Baltimore, April 23, 2015. REUTERS/Sait Serkan Gurbuz

Demonstrators take to the streets of downtown after a protest in front of City Hall against the death of Freddie Gray in police custody, in Baltimore, April 23, 2015. REUTERS/Sait Serkan Gurbuz

Reuters / Friday, April 24, 2015
Demonstrators take to the streets of downtown after a protest in front of City Hall against the death of Freddie Gray in police custody, in Baltimore, April 23, 2015. REUTERS/Sait Serkan Gurbuz
Close
18 / 30
A demonstrator holds a newspaper in front of the Baltimore Police Department Western District station during a protest against the death in police custody of Freddie Gray in Baltimore, April 23, 2015. REUTERS/Sait Serkan Gurbuz

A demonstrator holds a newspaper in front of the Baltimore Police Department Western District station during a protest against the death in police custody of Freddie Gray in Baltimore, April 23, 2015. REUTERS/Sait Serkan Gurbuz

Reuters / Friday, April 24, 2015
A demonstrator holds a newspaper in front of the Baltimore Police Department Western District station during a protest against the death in police custody of Freddie Gray in Baltimore, April 23, 2015. REUTERS/Sait Serkan Gurbuz
Close
19 / 30
A demonstrator pretends to be arrested in front of the Baltimore Police Department Western District station to protest against the death in police custody of Freddie Gray in Baltimore, April 23, 2015. REUTERS/Sait Serkan Gurbuz

A demonstrator pretends to be arrested in front of the Baltimore Police Department Western District station to protest against the death in police custody of Freddie Gray in Baltimore, April 23, 2015. REUTERS/Sait Serkan Gurbuz

Reuters / Friday, April 24, 2015
A demonstrator pretends to be arrested in front of the Baltimore Police Department Western District station to protest against the death in police custody of Freddie Gray in Baltimore, April 23, 2015. REUTERS/Sait Serkan Gurbuz
Close
20 / 30
Demonstrators protest outside of the Baltimore Police Department's Western District police station during a rally for Freddie Gray, in Baltimore, April 21, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Luis Magana

Demonstrators protest outside of the Baltimore Police Department's Western District police station during a rally for Freddie Gray, in Baltimore, April 21, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Luis Magana

Reuters / Wednesday, April 22, 2015
Demonstrators protest outside of the Baltimore Police Department's Western District police station during a rally for Freddie Gray, in Baltimore, April 21, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Luis Magana
Close
21 / 30
Demonstrators protest outside of the Baltimore Police Department's Western District police station during a rally for Freddie Gray, in Baltimore, April 21, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Luis Magana

Demonstrators protest outside of the Baltimore Police Department's Western District police station during a rally for Freddie Gray, in Baltimore, April 21, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Luis Magana

Reuters / Wednesday, April 22, 2015
Demonstrators protest outside of the Baltimore Police Department's Western District police station during a rally for Freddie Gray, in Baltimore, April 21, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Luis Magana
Close
22 / 30
Members of the Baltimore Police Department stand behind barriers outside of the Western District police station during a rally for Freddie Gray, in Baltimore, April 21, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Luis Magana

Members of the Baltimore Police Department stand behind barriers outside of the Western District police station during a rally for Freddie Gray, in Baltimore, April 21, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Luis Magana

Reuters / Wednesday, April 22, 2015
Members of the Baltimore Police Department stand behind barriers outside of the Western District police station during a rally for Freddie Gray, in Baltimore, April 21, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Luis Magana
Close
23 / 30
A demonstrator holds a sign in front of the Baltimore Police Department Western District station during a protest against the death in police custody of Freddie Gray in Baltimore, April 23, 2015. REUTERS/Sait Serkan Gurbuz

A demonstrator holds a sign in front of the Baltimore Police Department Western District station during a protest against the death in police custody of Freddie Gray in Baltimore, April 23, 2015. REUTERS/Sait Serkan Gurbuz

Reuters / Friday, April 24, 2015
A demonstrator holds a sign in front of the Baltimore Police Department Western District station during a protest against the death in police custody of Freddie Gray in Baltimore, April 23, 2015. REUTERS/Sait Serkan Gurbuz
Close
24 / 30
Demonstrators gather in front of the Baltimore Police Department Western District station to protest against the death in police custody of Freddie Gray in Baltimore, April 23, 2015. REUTERS/Sait Serkan Gurbuz

Demonstrators gather in front of the Baltimore Police Department Western District station to protest against the death in police custody of Freddie Gray in Baltimore, April 23, 2015. REUTERS/Sait Serkan Gurbuz

Reuters / Friday, April 24, 2015
Demonstrators gather in front of the Baltimore Police Department Western District station to protest against the death in police custody of Freddie Gray in Baltimore, April 23, 2015. REUTERS/Sait Serkan Gurbuz
Close
25 / 30
Demonstrators gather in front of City Hall to protest against the death of Freddie Gray in police custody, in Baltimore, April 23, 2015. REUTERS/Sait Serkan Gurbuz

Demonstrators gather in front of City Hall to protest against the death of Freddie Gray in police custody, in Baltimore, April 23, 2015. REUTERS/Sait Serkan Gurbuz

Reuters / Friday, April 24, 2015
Demonstrators gather in front of City Hall to protest against the death of Freddie Gray in police custody, in Baltimore, April 23, 2015. REUTERS/Sait Serkan Gurbuz
Close
26 / 30
Jeff Johnson delivers a speech in front of City Hall during a protest against the death of Freddie Gray in police custody, in Baltimore, April 23, 2015. REUTERS/Sait Serkan Gurbuz

Jeff Johnson delivers a speech in front of City Hall during a protest against the death of Freddie Gray in police custody, in Baltimore, April 23, 2015. REUTERS/Sait Serkan Gurbuz

Reuters / Friday, April 24, 2015
Jeff Johnson delivers a speech in front of City Hall during a protest against the death of Freddie Gray in police custody, in Baltimore, April 23, 2015. REUTERS/Sait Serkan Gurbuz
Close
27 / 30
A demonstrator holds a sign in front of the Baltimore Police Department Western District station to protest against the death in police custody of Freddie Gray in Baltimore, April 23, 2015. REUTERS/Sait Serkan Gurbuz

A demonstrator holds a sign in front of the Baltimore Police Department Western District station to protest against the death in police custody of Freddie Gray in Baltimore, April 23, 2015. REUTERS/Sait Serkan Gurbuz

Reuters / Friday, April 24, 2015
A demonstrator holds a sign in front of the Baltimore Police Department Western District station to protest against the death in police custody of Freddie Gray in Baltimore, April 23, 2015. REUTERS/Sait Serkan Gurbuz
Close
28 / 30
Demonstrators protest outside of the Baltimore Police Department's Western District police station during a rally for Freddie Gray, in Baltimore, April 21, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Luis Magana

Demonstrators protest outside of the Baltimore Police Department's Western District police station during a rally for Freddie Gray, in Baltimore, April 21, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Luis Magana

Reuters / Wednesday, April 22, 2015
Demonstrators protest outside of the Baltimore Police Department's Western District police station during a rally for Freddie Gray, in Baltimore, April 21, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Luis Magana
Close
29 / 30
Demonstrators protest outside of the Baltimore Police Department's Western District police station during a rally for Freddie Gray, in Baltimore, April 21, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Luis Magana

Demonstrators protest outside of the Baltimore Police Department's Western District police station during a rally for Freddie Gray, in Baltimore, April 21, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Luis Magana

Reuters / Wednesday, April 22, 2015
Demonstrators protest outside of the Baltimore Police Department's Western District police station during a rally for Freddie Gray, in Baltimore, April 21, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Luis Magana
Close
30 / 30
View Again
View Next
Cleaning up in Baltimore

Cleaning up in Baltimore

Next Slideshows

Cleaning up in Baltimore

Cleaning up in Baltimore

Residents clean up the wreckage from rioting that erupted after the funeral of Freddie Gray.

29 Apr 2015
Pulled from the rubble

Pulled from the rubble

A search and rescue team pulled Rishi Khanal from a collapsed apartment block in Kathmandu after he had spent around 80 hours in a room with three dead bodies.

29 Apr 2015
Fate of the Bali Nine

Fate of the Bali Nine

Australians Andrew Chan and Myuran Sukumaran, members of the so-called Bali Nine drug trafficking group, have been executed in Indonesia.

28 Apr 2015
Search and rescue in Nepal

Search and rescue in Nepal

The relief effort after a devastating earthquake struck in Nepal.

28 Apr 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast