Protests in India over the years
Villagers protest against the controversial Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) in Kumbi village in Manipur August 26, 2004. REUTERS/Stringer/Files
Victims of the 1984 Bhopal gas tragedy pose at the "Bhopal Special Olympics 2012" at a stadium in Bhopal July 26, 2012. REUTERS/Raj Patidar/Files
Sikhs shout slogans while carrying placards during a protest rally in New Delhi, November 5, 2004. REUTERS/Files
A demonstrator holds a placard as she takes part in a protest rally in New Delhi December 27, 2012. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal/Files
Government employees are hit by dyed water from a water cannon used by police to disperse protesters during a demonstration in Srinagar, August 10, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail/Files
Shi'ite Muslims push barricades installed by police during a protest against the execution of cleric Nimr al-Nimr, who was executed along with others in Saudi Arabia, in front of Saudi Arabia embassy in New Delhi, January 4, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan...more
A demonstrator is detained by police during a protest against the release of a juvenile rape convict, in New Delhi, December 20, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files
Activists from a Muslim group hold placards during a protest rally against the Paris attacks, in Kolkata, November 18, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files
Members of All India Students Association (AISA) shout slogans as they hold placards during a protest outside police headquarters in New Delhi, October 18, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee/Files
An activist from the Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF), a Kashmiri separatist party, is detained by police during a protest in Srinagar October 12, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail/Files
Workers from various trade unions shout slogans during an anti-government protest rally, organised as part of a nationwide strike, in Mumbai, September 2, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files
Members of the Patel community display placards as they attend a protest rally in Ahmedabad, August 25, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files
A policewoman tries to stop a member of the All India Mahila Congress, the women's wing of the Congress party, who was trying to cross over a barricade, during a protest against Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi, July 21, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan...more
An activist of the youth wing of Congress party scuffles with police during a protest against Arvind Kejriwal, chief of Aam Aadmi (Common Man) Party (AAP) and Chief Minister of Delhi, over the suicide by a farmer at a rally on Wednesday, in New Delhi...more
Supporters of Shiv Sena, a Hindu hardline group, shout slogans as they hold Pakistan's national flag and the portraits of Pakistan's Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and Zaki-ur-Rehman Lakhvi during a protest against Lakhvi's release, in New Delhi April...more
Supporters of Satguru Rampalji Maharaj, a self-styled "godman", throw pieces of bricks and stones towards police during a protest outside the ashram of Rampal in Hisar in Haryana November 18, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer/Files
A Tibetan exile is detained by a policeman during a protest near the hotel where China's President Xi Jinping is staying, while demonstrating against Xi's visit to India, in New Delhi September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee/Files
Human rights activist Irom Sharmila speaks to the media outside a prison hospital in Imphal August 20, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer/Files
Demonstrators hold placards and shout slogans during a protest rally against the Israel's attacks on Gaza, outside the Israeli embassy in New Delhi July 13, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files
A Kashmiri woman government employee argues with a policeman during a protest in Srinagar June 6, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Ismail/Files
A supporter of anti-corruption activist Anna Hazare claps amid national flags after Hazare announced that he would end his fast later in the evening at the Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) grounds in Mumbai December 28, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files
Anti-corruption activist Anna Hazare adjusts his glasses after returning to the stage during his three-day fast at the Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) grounds in Mumbai December 28, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files
A demonstrator shouts slogans during a protest in front of India Gate in New Delhi December 23, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files
A child wearing a mask holds a banner in front of a burring mock pyre during a protest organised by Sadhbavana Adhikar Manch, a Non-Governmental Organisation, against the Bhopal gas disaster verdict in Bhopal June 15, 2010. REUTERS/Raj Patidar/Files
Women protestors shout as police fire a water cannon at them during a protest in Patna November 30, 2007. REUTERS/Manish Sinha/Files
School children hold placards during a protest in Patna August 18, 2007. REUTERS/Krishna Murari Kishan/Files
Members of the "Gulabi (pink) Gang", a women's rights group, attend a protest demanding a separate state for Bundelkhand region, in New Delhi September 17, 2009. REUTERS/Parth Sanyal/Files
Activists of Samajwadi Party hold an empty Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinder during a protest against black marketing and short supply of the cylinders in Allahabad February 17, 2009. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash/Files
Policemen detain pro-Telangana supporters during a demonstration in Hyderabad December 16, 2009. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder/Files
Kanhaiya Kumar (C), head of the student union at Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), is escorted by police outside the Patiala House court in New Delhi. February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
Paramilitary troopers stand guard during the funeral procession of Shwetang Patel in Ahmedabad, India, August 30, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files
A policeman partially removes concertina wire to allow Kashmir Muslim women to pass in front of the closed shops during restrictions in Srinagar February 15, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Activists from the Socialist Unity Centre of India (SUCI) hold placards while shouting slogans during a protest against a recent hike in petrol prices in Kolkata May 15, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files
A man walks outside Kolkata airport during a strike against the hike in fuel prices July 5, 2010. REUTERS/Rupak de Chowdhuri/Files
Members of Adivasi Chhatra Sangh (Tribal Students Union) block the Ranchi-Mumbai National Highway during a protest to demand full compensations, jobs for family members of the deceased children and strong action against the culprits at Bero, around...more
