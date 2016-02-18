Protests in India over the years

Members of Adivasi Chhatra Sangh (Tribal Students Union) block the Ranchi-Mumbai National Highway during a protest to demand full compensations, jobs for family members of the deceased children and strong action against the culprits at Bero, around...more

Members of Adivasi Chhatra Sangh (Tribal Students Union) block the Ranchi-Mumbai National Highway during a protest to demand full compensations, jobs for family members of the deceased children and strong action against the culprits at Bero, around 30 km (19 miles) from Ranchi, November 14, 2008. REUTERS/Rajesh Kumar/Files

Close