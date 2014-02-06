Protests in Jerusalem
An ultra-Orthodox Jewish protester pulls the tail of a horse used by policemen to disperse protesters during a demonstration in Jerusalem February 6, 2014. Hundreds of ultra-Orthodox Jews in Israel blocked highways and clashed with police in protest...more
An ultra-Orthodox Jewish protester pulls the tail of a horse used by policemen to disperse protesters during a demonstration in Jerusalem February 6, 2014. Hundreds of ultra-Orthodox Jews in Israel blocked highways and clashed with police in protest at a government decision to cut funds to seminary students who avoid military service. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men shout as they pray during a protest in Ashdod February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish protesters are sprayed with a water cannon by Israeli policemen during a demonstration in Jerusalem February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish onlookers are reflected in a window as they watch others protest in Jerusalem February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish onlookers watch from a bridge as a protest unfolds below them in Jerusalem February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
An Israeli policeman uses a baton to disperse an ultra-Orthodox Jewish protester during a demonstration in Jerusalem February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish protesters, some standing on a bridge, take part a demonstration in Jerusalem February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A mounted-Israeli policeman tries to disperse ultra-Orthodox Jewish protesters during a demonstration in Jerusalem February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
An Israeli policeman pushes an ultra-Orthodox Jewish protester during a demonstration in Jerusalem February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Israeli border policemen scuffle with ultra-Orthodox Jewish protesters during a demonstration in Jerusalem February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish protesters are sprayed with a water cannon by Israeli policemen during a demonstration in Jerusalem February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men attach a placard to a sign post during a protest in Ashdod February 6, 2014. The placard in Hebrew reads, "An end to the illusion of recruiting the ultra-Orthodox." REUTERS/Amir Cohen
