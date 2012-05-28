Edition:
India
Pictures | Mon May 28, 2012 | 9:35pm IST

Protests in Nepal

<p>A police officer lies unconscious on the ground after getting hit by a stone during clashes with members of the Brahmin-Chhetri Society, who were trying to enter a restricted area while protesting against federalism, as the midnight deadline of the nation's first federal constitution approaches in Kathmandu, May 27, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar </p>

A police officer lies unconscious on the ground after getting hit by a stone during clashes with members of the Brahmin-Chhetri Society, who were trying to enter a restricted area while protesting against federalism, as the midnight deadline of the...more

Monday, May 28, 2012

A police officer lies unconscious on the ground after getting hit by a stone during clashes with members of the Brahmin-Chhetri Society, who were trying to enter a restricted area while protesting against federalism, as the midnight deadline of the nation's first federal constitution approaches in Kathmandu, May 27, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Close
1 / 20
<p>Members of the Brahmin-Chhetri Society clash with police officers as they try to enter a restricted area while protesting against federalism, as the midnight deadline of the nation's first federal constitution approaches in Kathmandu, May 27, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar </p>

Members of the Brahmin-Chhetri Society clash with police officers as they try to enter a restricted area while protesting against federalism, as the midnight deadline of the nation's first federal constitution approaches in Kathmandu, May 27, 2012....more

Monday, May 28, 2012

Members of the Brahmin-Chhetri Society clash with police officers as they try to enter a restricted area while protesting against federalism, as the midnight deadline of the nation's first federal constitution approaches in Kathmandu, May 27, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Close
2 / 20
<p>An injured protester holds his head during clashes between the local people and protesters during the second day of the three-day long general strike called by the Nepal Federation of Indigenous Nationalities (NEFIN) in Kathmandu May 21, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar </p>

An injured protester holds his head during clashes between the local people and protesters during the second day of the three-day long general strike called by the Nepal Federation of Indigenous Nationalities (NEFIN) in Kathmandu May 21, 2012....more

Monday, May 28, 2012

An injured protester holds his head during clashes between the local people and protesters during the second day of the three-day long general strike called by the Nepal Federation of Indigenous Nationalities (NEFIN) in Kathmandu May 21, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Close
3 / 20
<p>Riot police charge towards protesters to control a clash between the local people and protesters during the second day of the three-day long general strike called by the Nepal Federation of Indigenous Nationalities (NEFIN) in Kathmandu, May 21, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar </p>

Riot police charge towards protesters to control a clash between the local people and protesters during the second day of the three-day long general strike called by the Nepal Federation of Indigenous Nationalities (NEFIN) in Kathmandu, May 21, 2012....more

Monday, May 28, 2012

Riot police charge towards protesters to control a clash between the local people and protesters during the second day of the three-day long general strike called by the Nepal Federation of Indigenous Nationalities (NEFIN) in Kathmandu, May 21, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Close
4 / 20
<p>A man injured in a clash with the riot police holds his bleeding head during the three-day general strike called by the Nepal Federation of Indigenous Nationalities (NEFIN), in Kathmandu May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar</p>

A man injured in a clash with the riot police holds his bleeding head during the three-day general strike called by the Nepal Federation of Indigenous Nationalities (NEFIN), in Kathmandu May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Monday, May 28, 2012

A man injured in a clash with the riot police holds his bleeding head during the three-day general strike called by the Nepal Federation of Indigenous Nationalities (NEFIN), in Kathmandu May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Close
5 / 20
<p>A riot police officer stands in front of barricades as members of the Brahmin-Chhetri Society try to enter a restricted area while marching towards the constitution assembly building to protest against federalism in Kathmandu, May 27, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar </p>

A riot police officer stands in front of barricades as members of the Brahmin-Chhetri Society try to enter a restricted area while marching towards the constitution assembly building to protest against federalism in Kathmandu, May 27,...more

Monday, May 28, 2012

A riot police officer stands in front of barricades as members of the Brahmin-Chhetri Society try to enter a restricted area while marching towards the constitution assembly building to protest against federalism in Kathmandu, May 27, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Close
6 / 20
<p>Students affiliated with the Nepal Student Union, a student wing of the Nepali Congress Party, burn an effigy of Prime Minister Baburam Bhattarai during a protest to demand the immediate resignation of the prime minister in Kathmandu May 28, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar </p>

Students affiliated with the Nepal Student Union, a student wing of the Nepali Congress Party, burn an effigy of Prime Minister Baburam Bhattarai during a protest to demand the immediate resignation of the prime minister in Kathmandu May 28, 2012....more

Monday, May 28, 2012

Students affiliated with the Nepal Student Union, a student wing of the Nepali Congress Party, burn an effigy of Prime Minister Baburam Bhattarai during a protest to demand the immediate resignation of the prime minister in Kathmandu May 28, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Close
7 / 20
<p>Customers buy goods behind the half-open shutter of a grocery shop during the three-day general strike called by the Nepal Federation of Indigenous Nationalities (NEFIN) in Kathmandu May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar </p>

Customers buy goods behind the half-open shutter of a grocery shop during the three-day general strike called by the Nepal Federation of Indigenous Nationalities (NEFIN) in Kathmandu May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Monday, May 28, 2012

Customers buy goods behind the half-open shutter of a grocery shop during the three-day general strike called by the Nepal Federation of Indigenous Nationalities (NEFIN) in Kathmandu May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Close
8 / 20
<p>Members of the Brahmin-Chhetri Society protest near the constitution assembly building against federalism, as the midnight deadline of the nation's first federal constitution approaches in Kathmandu May 27, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar </p>

Members of the Brahmin-Chhetri Society protest near the constitution assembly building against federalism, as the midnight deadline of the nation's first federal constitution approaches in Kathmandu May 27, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Monday, May 28, 2012

Members of the Brahmin-Chhetri Society protest near the constitution assembly building against federalism, as the midnight deadline of the nation's first federal constitution approaches in Kathmandu May 27, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Close
9 / 20
<p>Protesters use a drainage pipe to obstruct the road during a three-day general strike called by the Nepal Federation of Indigenous Nationalities (NEFIN) in Kathmandu May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar </p>

Protesters use a drainage pipe to obstruct the road during a three-day general strike called by the Nepal Federation of Indigenous Nationalities (NEFIN) in Kathmandu May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Monday, May 28, 2012

Protesters use a drainage pipe to obstruct the road during a three-day general strike called by the Nepal Federation of Indigenous Nationalities (NEFIN) in Kathmandu May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Close
10 / 20
<p>A motorcycle owned by one of the local journalist burns after being set on fire by protesters during the three-day general strike called by the Nepal Federation of Indigenous Nationalities (NEFIN), in Kathmandu May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar</p>

A motorcycle owned by one of the local journalist burns after being set on fire by protesters during the three-day general strike called by the Nepal Federation of Indigenous Nationalities (NEFIN), in Kathmandu May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar more

Monday, May 28, 2012

A motorcycle owned by one of the local journalist burns after being set on fire by protesters during the three-day general strike called by the Nepal Federation of Indigenous Nationalities (NEFIN), in Kathmandu May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Close
11 / 20
<p>Protesters listen to their leader at a rally during the three-day long general strike called by the Nepal Federation of Indigenous Nationalities (NEFIN) in Lalitpur May 22, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar </p>

Protesters listen to their leader at a rally during the three-day long general strike called by the Nepal Federation of Indigenous Nationalities (NEFIN) in Lalitpur May 22, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Monday, May 28, 2012

Protesters listen to their leader at a rally during the three-day long general strike called by the Nepal Federation of Indigenous Nationalities (NEFIN) in Lalitpur May 22, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Close
12 / 20
<p>A child stands in a bicycle basket as he travels through an empty road during the three-day long general strike called by the Nepal Federation of Indigenous Nationalities (NEFIN) in Kathmandu May 22, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar </p>

A child stands in a bicycle basket as he travels through an empty road during the three-day long general strike called by the Nepal Federation of Indigenous Nationalities (NEFIN) in Kathmandu May 22, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Monday, May 28, 2012

A child stands in a bicycle basket as he travels through an empty road during the three-day long general strike called by the Nepal Federation of Indigenous Nationalities (NEFIN) in Kathmandu May 22, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Close
13 / 20
<p>A damaged vehicle of one of the local news channel is pictured during the three-day general strike called by the Nepal Federation of Indigenous Nationalities (NEFIN), in Kathmandu May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar </p>

A damaged vehicle of one of the local news channel is pictured during the three-day general strike called by the Nepal Federation of Indigenous Nationalities (NEFIN), in Kathmandu May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Monday, May 28, 2012

A damaged vehicle of one of the local news channel is pictured during the three-day general strike called by the Nepal Federation of Indigenous Nationalities (NEFIN), in Kathmandu May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Close
14 / 20
<p>Riot police officers stand guard behind barricades near the Constitution Assembly building as the midnight deadline of Nepal's first federal constitution approaches in Kathmandu, May 27, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar</p>

Riot police officers stand guard behind barricades near the Constitution Assembly building as the midnight deadline of Nepal's first federal constitution approaches in Kathmandu, May 27, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Monday, May 28, 2012

Riot police officers stand guard behind barricades near the Constitution Assembly building as the midnight deadline of Nepal's first federal constitution approaches in Kathmandu, May 27, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Close
15 / 20
<p>Demonstrators carrying the national flag of Nepal participate in a mass gathering organized by the Federation of Nepalese Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FNCCI) demanding for peace, social harmony and the punctual implementation of a new constitution in Kathmandu May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar </p>

Demonstrators carrying the national flag of Nepal participate in a mass gathering organized by the Federation of Nepalese Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FNCCI) demanding for peace, social harmony and the punctual implementation of a new...more

Monday, May 28, 2012

Demonstrators carrying the national flag of Nepal participate in a mass gathering organized by the Federation of Nepalese Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FNCCI) demanding for peace, social harmony and the punctual implementation of a new constitution in Kathmandu May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Close
16 / 20
<p>A protester plays a traditional drum as they sing and dance on an empty road during the second day of the three-day long general strike called by the Nepal Federation of Indigenous Nationalities (NEFIN) in Kathmandu May 21, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar </p>

A protester plays a traditional drum as they sing and dance on an empty road during the second day of the three-day long general strike called by the Nepal Federation of Indigenous Nationalities (NEFIN) in Kathmandu May 21, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh...more

Monday, May 28, 2012

A protester plays a traditional drum as they sing and dance on an empty road during the second day of the three-day long general strike called by the Nepal Federation of Indigenous Nationalities (NEFIN) in Kathmandu May 21, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Close
17 / 20
<p>An effigy of Nepalese Prime Minister Baburam Bhattarai is pictured during a protest held by students affiliated to the Nepal Student Union, a student wing of the Nepali Congress Party, demanding the immediate resignation of the Prime minister in Kathmandu, May 28, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar </p>

An effigy of Nepalese Prime Minister Baburam Bhattarai is pictured during a protest held by students affiliated to the Nepal Student Union, a student wing of the Nepali Congress Party, demanding the immediate resignation of the Prime minister in...more

Monday, May 28, 2012

An effigy of Nepalese Prime Minister Baburam Bhattarai is pictured during a protest held by students affiliated to the Nepal Student Union, a student wing of the Nepali Congress Party, demanding the immediate resignation of the Prime minister in Kathmandu, May 28, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Close
18 / 20
<p>People sit outside a closed shop during the three-day long general strike called by the Nepal Federation of Indigenous Nationalities (NEFIN) in Kathmandu, May 21, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar</p>

People sit outside a closed shop during the three-day long general strike called by the Nepal Federation of Indigenous Nationalities (NEFIN) in Kathmandu, May 21, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Monday, May 28, 2012

People sit outside a closed shop during the three-day long general strike called by the Nepal Federation of Indigenous Nationalities (NEFIN) in Kathmandu, May 21, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Close
19 / 20
<p>Nepalese riot police personnel stand guard behind barricades near the Constitution Assembly building, a day before the deadline to draft the new constitution which is due on May 27, in Kathmandu, May 26, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar </p>

Nepalese riot police personnel stand guard behind barricades near the Constitution Assembly building, a day before the deadline to draft the new constitution which is due on May 27, in Kathmandu, May 26, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Monday, May 28, 2012

Nepalese riot police personnel stand guard behind barricades near the Constitution Assembly building, a day before the deadline to draft the new constitution which is due on May 27, in Kathmandu, May 26, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Peculiar Hairdos

Peculiar Hairdos

Next Slideshows

Peculiar Hairdos

Peculiar Hairdos

Strange hairstyles from across the globe.

28 May 2012
India this week

India this week

A selection of our best photos from India from the past seven days.

26 May 2012
Painting the streets orange

Painting the streets orange

In several cities, fans of the Netherlands' national soccer team have started their preparations for the Euro 2012 championship and streets are rapidly changing...

25 May 2012
Egypt votes

Egypt votes

Egyptians vote in their first free election in decades.

24 May 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast