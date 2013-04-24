Edition:
India
Pictures | Wed Apr 24, 2013 | 8:45pm IST

Protests over child rape in Delhi

<p>A protester holds a placard as he stands on top of a police barricade during a protest outside the hospital where a five-year-old girl who was raped and tortured is admitted in New Delhi April 22, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

A protester holds a placard as he stands on top of a police barricade during a protest outside the hospital where a five-year-old girl who was raped and tortured is admitted in New Delhi April 22, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Wednesday, April 24, 2013

A protester holds a placard as he stands on top of a police barricade during a protest outside the hospital where a five-year-old girl who was raped and tortured is admitted in New Delhi April 22, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
1 / 49
<p>A supporter of India's main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) holds a placard as Indian police personnel watch during a protest in New Delhi April 22, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

A supporter of India's main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) holds a placard as Indian police personnel watch during a protest in New Delhi April 22, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Wednesday, April 24, 2013

A supporter of India's main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) holds a placard as Indian police personnel watch during a protest in New Delhi April 22, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
2 / 49
<p>Supporters of India's main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) shout slogans during a protest outside the parliament house in New Delhi April 22, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Supporters of India's main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) shout slogans during a protest outside the parliament house in New Delhi April 22, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Wednesday, April 24, 2013

Supporters of India's main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) shout slogans during a protest outside the parliament house in New Delhi April 22, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
3 / 49
<p>Demonstrators hold placards as they stand on top of a police barricade during a protest outside the hospital where a five-year-old girl who was raped and tortured is admitted in New Delhi April 22, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Demonstrators hold placards as they stand on top of a police barricade during a protest outside the hospital where a five-year-old girl who was raped and tortured is admitted in New Delhi April 22, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Wednesday, April 24, 2013

Demonstrators hold placards as they stand on top of a police barricade during a protest outside the hospital where a five-year-old girl who was raped and tortured is admitted in New Delhi April 22, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
4 / 49
<p>Supporters of India's main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) shout slogans after they were detained and placed on a bus by police during a protest outside the parliament house in New Delhi April 22, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Supporters of India's main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) shout slogans after they were detained and placed on a bus by police during a protest outside the parliament house in New Delhi April 22, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Wednesday, April 24, 2013

Supporters of India's main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) shout slogans after they were detained and placed on a bus by police during a protest outside the parliament house in New Delhi April 22, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
5 / 49
<p>Police try to detain supporters of Aam Aadmi Party during a protest outside the residence of India's Prime Minister Manmohan Singh in New Delhi April 21, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Police try to detain supporters of Aam Aadmi Party during a protest outside the residence of India's Prime Minister Manmohan Singh in New Delhi April 21, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Wednesday, April 24, 2013

Police try to detain supporters of Aam Aadmi Party during a protest outside the residence of India's Prime Minister Manmohan Singh in New Delhi April 21, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
6 / 49
<p>Police detain a supporter of Aam Aadmi Party during a protest outside the residence of India's Prime Minister Manmohan Singh in New Delhi April 21, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Police detain a supporter of Aam Aadmi Party during a protest outside the residence of India's Prime Minister Manmohan Singh in New Delhi April 21, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Wednesday, April 24, 2013

Police detain a supporter of Aam Aadmi Party during a protest outside the residence of India's Prime Minister Manmohan Singh in New Delhi April 21, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
7 / 49
<p>Police detain a supporter of Aam Aadmi Party during a protest outside the residence of India's Prime Minister Manmohan Singh in New Delhi April 21, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Police detain a supporter of Aam Aadmi Party during a protest outside the residence of India's Prime Minister Manmohan Singh in New Delhi April 21, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Wednesday, April 24, 2013

Police detain a supporter of Aam Aadmi Party during a protest outside the residence of India's Prime Minister Manmohan Singh in New Delhi April 21, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
8 / 49
<p>Police try to detain supporters of Aam Aadmi Party during a protest outside the residence of India's Prime Minister Manmohan Singh in New Delhi April 21, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Police try to detain supporters of Aam Aadmi Party during a protest outside the residence of India's Prime Minister Manmohan Singh in New Delhi April 21, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Wednesday, April 24, 2013

Police try to detain supporters of Aam Aadmi Party during a protest outside the residence of India's Prime Minister Manmohan Singh in New Delhi April 21, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
9 / 49
<p>Demonstrators hold candles as they take part in a prayer ceremony for a five-year-old girl who was allegedly raped, in Agartala April 21, 2013. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey</p>

Demonstrators hold candles as they take part in a prayer ceremony for a five-year-old girl who was allegedly raped, in Agartala April 21, 2013. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey

Wednesday, April 24, 2013

Demonstrators hold candles as they take part in a prayer ceremony for a five-year-old girl who was allegedly raped, in Agartala April 21, 2013. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey

Close
10 / 49
<p>A supporter of Aam Aadmi Party jumps from a bus after being detained by police and placed on a bus with other supporters during a protest outside the residence of Prime Minister Manmohan Singh in New Delhi April 21, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

A supporter of Aam Aadmi Party jumps from a bus after being detained by police and placed on a bus with other supporters during a protest outside the residence of Prime Minister Manmohan Singh in New Delhi April 21, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Wednesday, April 24, 2013

A supporter of Aam Aadmi Party jumps from a bus after being detained by police and placed on a bus with other supporters during a protest outside the residence of Prime Minister Manmohan Singh in New Delhi April 21, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
11 / 49
<p>Police detain a supporter of Aam Aadmi Party during a protest outside the residence of Prime Minister Manmohan Singh in New Delhi April 21, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Police detain a supporter of Aam Aadmi Party during a protest outside the residence of Prime Minister Manmohan Singh in New Delhi April 21, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Wednesday, April 24, 2013

Police detain a supporter of Aam Aadmi Party during a protest outside the residence of Prime Minister Manmohan Singh in New Delhi April 21, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
12 / 49
<p>Police detain a supporter of Aam Aadmi Party during a protest outside the residence of Prime Minister Manmohan Singh in New Delhi April 21, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Police detain a supporter of Aam Aadmi Party during a protest outside the residence of Prime Minister Manmohan Singh in New Delhi April 21, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Wednesday, April 24, 2013

Police detain a supporter of Aam Aadmi Party during a protest outside the residence of Prime Minister Manmohan Singh in New Delhi April 21, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
13 / 49
<p>Supporters of Aam Aadmi Party huddle as police try to detain them during a protest outside the residence of Prime Minister Manmohan Singh in New Delhi April 21, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Supporters of Aam Aadmi Party huddle as police try to detain them during a protest outside the residence of Prime Minister Manmohan Singh in New Delhi April 21, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Wednesday, April 24, 2013

Supporters of Aam Aadmi Party huddle as police try to detain them during a protest outside the residence of Prime Minister Manmohan Singh in New Delhi April 21, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
14 / 49
<p>A supporter of Aam Aadmi Party shouts slogans as he and others are detained by police during a protest outside the residence of Prime Minister Manmohan Singh in New Delhi April 21, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

A supporter of Aam Aadmi Party shouts slogans as he and others are detained by police during a protest outside the residence of Prime Minister Manmohan Singh in New Delhi April 21, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Wednesday, April 24, 2013

A supporter of Aam Aadmi Party shouts slogans as he and others are detained by police during a protest outside the residence of Prime Minister Manmohan Singh in New Delhi April 21, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
15 / 49
<p>Police try to detain supporters of Aam Aadmi Party during a protest outside the residence of Prime Minister Manmohan Singh in New Delhi April 21, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Police try to detain supporters of Aam Aadmi Party during a protest outside the residence of Prime Minister Manmohan Singh in New Delhi April 21, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Wednesday, April 24, 2013

Police try to detain supporters of Aam Aadmi Party during a protest outside the residence of Prime Minister Manmohan Singh in New Delhi April 21, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
16 / 49
<p>Police detain a supporter of the Aam Aadmi Party during a protest outside the residence of Prime Minister Manmohan Singh in New Delhi April 21, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Police detain a supporter of the Aam Aadmi Party during a protest outside the residence of Prime Minister Manmohan Singh in New Delhi April 21, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Wednesday, April 24, 2013

Police detain a supporter of the Aam Aadmi Party during a protest outside the residence of Prime Minister Manmohan Singh in New Delhi April 21, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
17 / 49
<p>A supporter of India's main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) shouts slogans during a candle light vigil in New Delhi April 20, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal</p>

A supporter of India's main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) shouts slogans during a candle light vigil in New Delhi April 20, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal

Wednesday, April 24, 2013

A supporter of India's main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) shouts slogans during a candle light vigil in New Delhi April 20, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal

Close
18 / 49
<p>Police officers escort a man (C), accused of raping and torturing a five-year-old girl, at a court in Muzaffarpur in Bihar April 20, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Police officers escort a man (C), accused of raping and torturing a five-year-old girl, at a court in Muzaffarpur in Bihar April 20, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Wednesday, April 24, 2013

Police officers escort a man (C), accused of raping and torturing a five-year-old girl, at a court in Muzaffarpur in Bihar April 20, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
19 / 49
<p>Demonstrators try to cross a police barricade during a protest outside police headquarters in New Delhi April 20, 2013. Hundreds of angry protesters gathered outside the headquarters of Delhi police on Saturday after a five year-old girl was allegedly raped and tortured, reviving memories of a brutal December assault on a woman that shook the country. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Demonstrators try to cross a police barricade during a protest outside police headquarters in New Delhi April 20, 2013. Hundreds of angry protesters gathered outside the headquarters of Delhi police on Saturday after a five year-old girl was...more

Wednesday, April 24, 2013

Demonstrators try to cross a police barricade during a protest outside police headquarters in New Delhi April 20, 2013. Hundreds of angry protesters gathered outside the headquarters of Delhi police on Saturday after a five year-old girl was allegedly raped and tortured, reviving memories of a brutal December assault on a woman that shook the country. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
20 / 49
<p>Activists from India's main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) stand on a police barricade during a candle light vigil near India's parliament in New Delhi April 20, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Activists from India's main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) stand on a police barricade during a candle light vigil near India's parliament in New Delhi April 20, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Wednesday, April 24, 2013

Activists from India's main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) stand on a police barricade during a candle light vigil near India's parliament in New Delhi April 20, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
21 / 49
<p>A demonstrator shouts slogans during a protest outside police headquarters in New Delhi April 20, 2013. Hundreds of angry protesters gathered outside the headquarters of Delhi police on Saturday after a five year-old girl was allegedly raped and tortured, reviving memories of a brutal December assault on a woman that shook the country. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

A demonstrator shouts slogans during a protest outside police headquarters in New Delhi April 20, 2013. Hundreds of angry protesters gathered outside the headquarters of Delhi police on Saturday after a five year-old girl was allegedly raped and...more

Wednesday, April 24, 2013

A demonstrator shouts slogans during a protest outside police headquarters in New Delhi April 20, 2013. Hundreds of angry protesters gathered outside the headquarters of Delhi police on Saturday after a five year-old girl was allegedly raped and tortured, reviving memories of a brutal December assault on a woman that shook the country. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
22 / 49
<p>Police try to stop protesters from crossing over a barricade during a protest outside police headquarters in New Delhi April 20, 2013. Hundreds of angry protesters gathered outside the headquarters of Delhi police on Saturday after a five year-old girl was allegedly raped and tortured, reviving memories of a brutal December assault on a woman that shook the country. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Police try to stop protesters from crossing over a barricade during a protest outside police headquarters in New Delhi April 20, 2013. Hundreds of angry protesters gathered outside the headquarters of Delhi police on Saturday after a five year-old...more

Wednesday, April 24, 2013

Police try to stop protesters from crossing over a barricade during a protest outside police headquarters in New Delhi April 20, 2013. Hundreds of angry protesters gathered outside the headquarters of Delhi police on Saturday after a five year-old girl was allegedly raped and tortured, reviving memories of a brutal December assault on a woman that shook the country. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
23 / 49
<p>Demonstrators shout slogans as they try to cross a police barricade during a protest outside police headquarters in New Delhi April 20, 2013. Hundreds of angry protesters gathered outside the headquarters of Delhi police on Saturday after a five year-old girl was allegedly raped and tortured, reviving memories of a brutal December assault on a woman that shook the country. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Demonstrators shout slogans as they try to cross a police barricade during a protest outside police headquarters in New Delhi April 20, 2013. Hundreds of angry protesters gathered outside the headquarters of Delhi police on Saturday after a five...more

Wednesday, April 24, 2013

Demonstrators shout slogans as they try to cross a police barricade during a protest outside police headquarters in New Delhi April 20, 2013. Hundreds of angry protesters gathered outside the headquarters of Delhi police on Saturday after a five year-old girl was allegedly raped and tortured, reviving memories of a brutal December assault on a woman that shook the country. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
24 / 49
<p>Demonstrators hold candles during a prayer meeting for a five-year-old rape victim in Jammu April 20, 2013. The girl was kept in captivity for 40 hours and allegedly raped and tortured in Delhi, police said, reviving memories of a brutal December assault on a woman that shook the country. Police have arrested a man they accuse of the attack from Bihar, and he was being brought to Delhi for interrogation. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta</p>

Demonstrators hold candles during a prayer meeting for a five-year-old rape victim in Jammu April 20, 2013. The girl was kept in captivity for 40 hours and allegedly raped and tortured in Delhi, police said, reviving memories of a brutal December...more

Wednesday, April 24, 2013

Demonstrators hold candles during a prayer meeting for a five-year-old rape victim in Jammu April 20, 2013. The girl was kept in captivity for 40 hours and allegedly raped and tortured in Delhi, police said, reviving memories of a brutal December assault on a woman that shook the country. Police have arrested a man they accuse of the attack from Bihar, and he was being brought to Delhi for interrogation. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

Close
25 / 49
<p>Demonstrators shout slogans during a protest outside police headquarters in New Delhi April 20, 2013. Hundreds of angry protesters gathered outside the headquarters of Delhi police on Saturday after a five year-old girl was allegedly raped and tortured, reviving memories of a brutal December assault on a woman that shook the country. The words on the side of the protesters' white caps read, "I am a common man". REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Demonstrators shout slogans during a protest outside police headquarters in New Delhi April 20, 2013. Hundreds of angry protesters gathered outside the headquarters of Delhi police on Saturday after a five year-old girl was allegedly raped and...more

Wednesday, April 24, 2013

Demonstrators shout slogans during a protest outside police headquarters in New Delhi April 20, 2013. Hundreds of angry protesters gathered outside the headquarters of Delhi police on Saturday after a five year-old girl was allegedly raped and tortured, reviving memories of a brutal December assault on a woman that shook the country. The words on the side of the protesters' white caps read, "I am a common man". REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
26 / 49
<p>Demonstrators try to cross a police barricade during a protest outside police headquarters in New Delhi April 20, 2013. Hundreds of angry protesters gathered outside the headquarters of Delhi police on Saturday after a five year-old girl was allegedly raped and tortured, reviving memories of a brutal December assault on a woman that shook the country. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Demonstrators try to cross a police barricade during a protest outside police headquarters in New Delhi April 20, 2013. Hundreds of angry protesters gathered outside the headquarters of Delhi police on Saturday after a five year-old girl was...more

Wednesday, April 24, 2013

Demonstrators try to cross a police barricade during a protest outside police headquarters in New Delhi April 20, 2013. Hundreds of angry protesters gathered outside the headquarters of Delhi police on Saturday after a five year-old girl was allegedly raped and tortured, reviving memories of a brutal December assault on a woman that shook the country. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
27 / 49
<p>Demonstrators shout slogans during a protest outside police headquarters in New Delhi April 20, 2013. Hundreds of angry protesters gathered outside the headquarters of Delhi police on Saturday after a five year-old girl was allegedly raped and tortured, reviving memories of a brutal December assault on a woman that shook the country. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Demonstrators shout slogans during a protest outside police headquarters in New Delhi April 20, 2013. Hundreds of angry protesters gathered outside the headquarters of Delhi police on Saturday after a five year-old girl was allegedly raped and...more

Wednesday, April 24, 2013

Demonstrators shout slogans during a protest outside police headquarters in New Delhi April 20, 2013. Hundreds of angry protesters gathered outside the headquarters of Delhi police on Saturday after a five year-old girl was allegedly raped and tortured, reviving memories of a brutal December assault on a woman that shook the country. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
28 / 49
<p>A schoolgirl holds a placard during a prayer meeting for a five-year-old rape victim in Jammu April 20, 2013. A five year-old girl was kept in captivity for 40 hours and allegedly raped and tortured in Delhi, police said, reviving memories of a brutal December assault on a woman that shook the country. Police have arrested a man they accuse of the attack from Bihar, and he was being brought to Delhi for interrogation. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta</p>

A schoolgirl holds a placard during a prayer meeting for a five-year-old rape victim in Jammu April 20, 2013. A five year-old girl was kept in captivity for 40 hours and allegedly raped and tortured in Delhi, police said, reviving memories of a...more

Wednesday, April 24, 2013

A schoolgirl holds a placard during a prayer meeting for a five-year-old rape victim in Jammu April 20, 2013. A five year-old girl was kept in captivity for 40 hours and allegedly raped and tortured in Delhi, police said, reviving memories of a brutal December assault on a woman that shook the country. Police have arrested a man they accuse of the attack from Bihar, and he was being brought to Delhi for interrogation. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

Close
29 / 49
<p>A demonstrator shouts slogans during a protest outside police headquarters in New Delhi April 20, 2013. Hundreds of angry protesters gathered outside the headquarters of Delhi police on Saturday after a five year-old girl was allegedly raped and tortured, reviving memories of a brutal December assault on a woman that shook the country. The placard reads: "If women's rights are violated then there will be bloodshed on streets". REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

A demonstrator shouts slogans during a protest outside police headquarters in New Delhi April 20, 2013. Hundreds of angry protesters gathered outside the headquarters of Delhi police on Saturday after a five year-old girl was allegedly raped and...more

Wednesday, April 24, 2013

A demonstrator shouts slogans during a protest outside police headquarters in New Delhi April 20, 2013. Hundreds of angry protesters gathered outside the headquarters of Delhi police on Saturday after a five year-old girl was allegedly raped and tortured, reviving memories of a brutal December assault on a woman that shook the country. The placard reads: "If women's rights are violated then there will be bloodshed on streets". REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
30 / 49
<p>A demonstrator shouts slogans during a protest outside police headquarters in New Delhi April 20, 2013. Hundreds of angry protesters gathered outside the headquarters of Delhi police on Saturday after a five year-old girl was allegedly raped and tortured, reviving memories of a brutal December assault on a woman that shook the country. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

A demonstrator shouts slogans during a protest outside police headquarters in New Delhi April 20, 2013. Hundreds of angry protesters gathered outside the headquarters of Delhi police on Saturday after a five year-old girl was allegedly raped and...more

Wednesday, April 24, 2013

A demonstrator shouts slogans during a protest outside police headquarters in New Delhi April 20, 2013. Hundreds of angry protesters gathered outside the headquarters of Delhi police on Saturday after a five year-old girl was allegedly raped and tortured, reviving memories of a brutal December assault on a woman that shook the country. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
31 / 49
<p>Demonstrators hold placards as they shout slogans during a protest outside police headquarters in New Delhi April 20, 2013. Hundreds of angry protesters gathered outside the headquarters of Delhi police on Saturday after a five year-old girl was allegedly raped and tortured, reviving memories of a brutal December assault on a woman that shook the country. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Demonstrators hold placards as they shout slogans during a protest outside police headquarters in New Delhi April 20, 2013. Hundreds of angry protesters gathered outside the headquarters of Delhi police on Saturday after a five year-old girl was...more

Wednesday, April 24, 2013

Demonstrators hold placards as they shout slogans during a protest outside police headquarters in New Delhi April 20, 2013. Hundreds of angry protesters gathered outside the headquarters of Delhi police on Saturday after a five year-old girl was allegedly raped and tortured, reviving memories of a brutal December assault on a woman that shook the country. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
32 / 49
<p>A demonstrator argues with a police officer during a protest outside police headquarters in New Delhi April 20, 2013. Hundreds of angry protesters gathered outside the headquarters of Delhi police on Saturday after a five year-old girl was allegedly raped and tortured, reviving memories of a brutal December assault on a woman that shook the country. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

A demonstrator argues with a police officer during a protest outside police headquarters in New Delhi April 20, 2013. Hundreds of angry protesters gathered outside the headquarters of Delhi police on Saturday after a five year-old girl was allegedly...more

Wednesday, April 24, 2013

A demonstrator argues with a police officer during a protest outside police headquarters in New Delhi April 20, 2013. Hundreds of angry protesters gathered outside the headquarters of Delhi police on Saturday after a five year-old girl was allegedly raped and tortured, reviving memories of a brutal December assault on a woman that shook the country. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
33 / 49
<p>Supporters of India's main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) hold candles as they shout slogans during a candle light vigil in New Delhi April 20, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal</p>

Supporters of India's main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) hold candles as they shout slogans during a candle light vigil in New Delhi April 20, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal

Wednesday, April 24, 2013

Supporters of India's main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) hold candles as they shout slogans during a candle light vigil in New Delhi April 20, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal

Close
34 / 49
<p>Activists from India's main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) scuffle with police after a candle light vigil near India's parliament in New Delhi April 20, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Activists from India's main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) scuffle with police after a candle light vigil near India's parliament in New Delhi April 20, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Wednesday, April 24, 2013

Activists from India's main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) scuffle with police after a candle light vigil near India's parliament in New Delhi April 20, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
35 / 49
<p>Supporters of India's main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) hold candles as they shout slogans during a candle light vigil in New Delhi April 20, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal</p>

Supporters of India's main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) hold candles as they shout slogans during a candle light vigil in New Delhi April 20, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal

Wednesday, April 24, 2013

Supporters of India's main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) hold candles as they shout slogans during a candle light vigil in New Delhi April 20, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal

Close
36 / 49
<p>Policemen stand guard on a road to stop the activists of India's main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) near India's parliament in New Delhi April 20, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Policemen stand guard on a road to stop the activists of India's main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) near India's parliament in New Delhi April 20, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Wednesday, April 24, 2013

Policemen stand guard on a road to stop the activists of India's main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) near India's parliament in New Delhi April 20, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
37 / 49
<p>A woman watches from a window as supporters of India's main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) hold candles during a candle light vigil in New Delhi April 20, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal</p>

A woman watches from a window as supporters of India's main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) hold candles during a candle light vigil in New Delhi April 20, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal

Wednesday, April 24, 2013

A woman watches from a window as supporters of India's main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) hold candles during a candle light vigil in New Delhi April 20, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal

Close
38 / 49
<p>A woman watches from inside a bus as a candle light vigil organised by the supporters of India's main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in New Delhi April 20, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal</p>

A woman watches from inside a bus as a candle light vigil organised by the supporters of India's main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in New Delhi April 20, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal

Wednesday, April 24, 2013

A woman watches from inside a bus as a candle light vigil organised by the supporters of India's main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in New Delhi April 20, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal

Close
39 / 49
<p>Supporters of the Aam Aadmi Party run towards the residence of Prime Minister Manmohan Singh during a protest in New Delhi April 21, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Supporters of the Aam Aadmi Party run towards the residence of Prime Minister Manmohan Singh during a protest in New Delhi April 21, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Wednesday, April 24, 2013

Supporters of the Aam Aadmi Party run towards the residence of Prime Minister Manmohan Singh during a protest in New Delhi April 21, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
40 / 49
<p>A policeman drags a supporter of the Aam Aadmi Party to detain him during a protest outside the residence of Prime Minister Manmohan Singh in New Delhi April 21, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

A policeman drags a supporter of the Aam Aadmi Party to detain him during a protest outside the residence of Prime Minister Manmohan Singh in New Delhi April 21, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Wednesday, April 24, 2013

A policeman drags a supporter of the Aam Aadmi Party to detain him during a protest outside the residence of Prime Minister Manmohan Singh in New Delhi April 21, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
41 / 49
<p>Supporters of India's main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) scuffle with police as they march towards the residence of the chief of ruling Congress party Sonia Gandhi during a protest rally in New Delhi April 21, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Supporters of India's main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) scuffle with police as they march towards the residence of the chief of ruling Congress party Sonia Gandhi during a protest rally in New Delhi April 21, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi more

Wednesday, April 24, 2013

Supporters of India's main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) scuffle with police as they march towards the residence of the chief of ruling Congress party Sonia Gandhi during a protest rally in New Delhi April 21, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
42 / 49
<p>Indian police personnel stand guard to stop supporters of India's main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) marching towards the parliament house during a protest rally in New Delhi April 22, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Indian police personnel stand guard to stop supporters of India's main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) marching towards the parliament house during a protest rally in New Delhi April 22, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Wednesday, April 24, 2013

Indian police personnel stand guard to stop supporters of India's main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) marching towards the parliament house during a protest rally in New Delhi April 22, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
43 / 49
<p>Indian police personnel stand guard to stop supporters of India's main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) marching towards the parliament house during a protest rally in New Delhi April 22, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Indian police personnel stand guard to stop supporters of India's main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) marching towards the parliament house during a protest rally in New Delhi April 22, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Wednesday, April 24, 2013

Indian police personnel stand guard to stop supporters of India's main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) marching towards the parliament house during a protest rally in New Delhi April 22, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
44 / 49
<p>Police personnel stand guard outside the residence of Delhi's Chief Minister Sheila Dixit during a protest by the supporters of main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in New Delhi April 23, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Police personnel stand guard outside the residence of Delhi's Chief Minister Sheila Dixit during a protest by the supporters of main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in New Delhi April 23, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Wednesday, April 24, 2013

Police personnel stand guard outside the residence of Delhi's Chief Minister Sheila Dixit during a protest by the supporters of main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in New Delhi April 23, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
45 / 49
<p>Police personnel push a supporter of main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) who was trying to cross over the barricade during a protest outside the residence of Delhi's Chief Minister Sheila Dixit in New Delhi April 23, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Police personnel push a supporter of main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) who was trying to cross over the barricade during a protest outside the residence of Delhi's Chief Minister Sheila Dixit in New Delhi April 23, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan...more

Wednesday, April 24, 2013

Police personnel push a supporter of main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) who was trying to cross over the barricade during a protest outside the residence of Delhi's Chief Minister Sheila Dixit in New Delhi April 23, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
46 / 49
<p>Supporters of main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) burn a picture of Delhi's Chief Minister Sheila Dixit during a protest outside her residence in New Delhi April 23, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Supporters of main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) burn a picture of Delhi's Chief Minister Sheila Dixit during a protest outside her residence in New Delhi April 23, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Wednesday, April 24, 2013

Supporters of main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) burn a picture of Delhi's Chief Minister Sheila Dixit during a protest outside her residence in New Delhi April 23, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
47 / 49
<p>Police personnel push a supporter of main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) who was trying to cross over the barricade during a protest outside the residence of Delhi's Chief Minister Sheila Dixit in New Delhi April 23, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Police personnel push a supporter of main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) who was trying to cross over the barricade during a protest outside the residence of Delhi's Chief Minister Sheila Dixit in New Delhi April 23, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan...more

Wednesday, April 24, 2013

Police personnel push a supporter of main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) who was trying to cross over the barricade during a protest outside the residence of Delhi's Chief Minister Sheila Dixit in New Delhi April 23, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
48 / 49
<p>Supporters of main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) shout slogans during a protest outside the residence of Delhi's Chief Minister Sheila Dixit in New Delhi April 23, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Supporters of main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) shout slogans during a protest outside the residence of Delhi's Chief Minister Sheila Dixit in New Delhi April 23, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Wednesday, April 24, 2013

Supporters of main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) shout slogans during a protest outside the residence of Delhi's Chief Minister Sheila Dixit in New Delhi April 23, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
49 / 49
View Again
View Next
Adlabs Imagica theme park

Adlabs Imagica theme park

Next Slideshows

Chernobyl today

Chernobyl today

25 years on from the nuclear disaster at Chernobyl, a look at life inside the exclusion zone.

24 Apr 2013
France's gay marriage debate

France's gay marriage debate

French parliament approves a law allowing same-sex couples to marry and adopt.

24 Apr 2013
Mourning in Boston

Mourning in Boston

The aftermath of the bombing and manhunt.

24 Apr 2013
Life after the White House

Life after the White House

How presidents spend their time after being president.

23 Apr 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault

Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault

Residents flee Islamic State's base in Raqqa as U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces prepare to launch an assault on the group's Syrian stronghold.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Palestinian hunger strike protest grows

Palestinian hunger strike protest grows

Hundreds of Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.

Trump returns to New York

Trump returns to New York

President Donald Trump returns to his hometown for the first time since taking office, as many New Yorkers take to the streets to protest his politics.

Antarctica's fragile ice

Antarctica's fragile ice

Images of the threatened ice shelves and glaciers of The South Pole.

China's home-grown jet takes first flight

China's home-grown jet takes first flight

China's C919 passenger jet completes its maiden flight, a major first step for Beijing as it looks to raise its profile in the global aviation market and boost high-tech manufacturing at home.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Unrest on the streets of Venezuela

Unrest on the streets of Venezuela

Protesters take to the streets as Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro announces the creation of a new popular assembly which foes decried as a power-grab to stifle weeks of anti-government unrest.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures