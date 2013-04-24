Protests over child rape in Delhi
A protester holds a placard as he stands on top of a police barricade during a protest outside the hospital where a five-year-old girl who was raped and tortured is admitted in New Delhi April 22, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A supporter of India's main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) holds a placard as Indian police personnel watch during a protest in New Delhi April 22, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Supporters of India's main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) shout slogans during a protest outside the parliament house in New Delhi April 22, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Demonstrators hold placards as they stand on top of a police barricade during a protest outside the hospital where a five-year-old girl who was raped and tortured is admitted in New Delhi April 22, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Supporters of India's main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) shout slogans after they were detained and placed on a bus by police during a protest outside the parliament house in New Delhi April 22, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Police try to detain supporters of Aam Aadmi Party during a protest outside the residence of India's Prime Minister Manmohan Singh in New Delhi April 21, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Police detain a supporter of Aam Aadmi Party during a protest outside the residence of India's Prime Minister Manmohan Singh in New Delhi April 21, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Police detain a supporter of Aam Aadmi Party during a protest outside the residence of India's Prime Minister Manmohan Singh in New Delhi April 21, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Police try to detain supporters of Aam Aadmi Party during a protest outside the residence of India's Prime Minister Manmohan Singh in New Delhi April 21, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Demonstrators hold candles as they take part in a prayer ceremony for a five-year-old girl who was allegedly raped, in Agartala April 21, 2013. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey
A supporter of Aam Aadmi Party jumps from a bus after being detained by police and placed on a bus with other supporters during a protest outside the residence of Prime Minister Manmohan Singh in New Delhi April 21, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Police detain a supporter of Aam Aadmi Party during a protest outside the residence of Prime Minister Manmohan Singh in New Delhi April 21, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Police detain a supporter of Aam Aadmi Party during a protest outside the residence of Prime Minister Manmohan Singh in New Delhi April 21, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Supporters of Aam Aadmi Party huddle as police try to detain them during a protest outside the residence of Prime Minister Manmohan Singh in New Delhi April 21, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A supporter of Aam Aadmi Party shouts slogans as he and others are detained by police during a protest outside the residence of Prime Minister Manmohan Singh in New Delhi April 21, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Police try to detain supporters of Aam Aadmi Party during a protest outside the residence of Prime Minister Manmohan Singh in New Delhi April 21, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Police detain a supporter of the Aam Aadmi Party during a protest outside the residence of Prime Minister Manmohan Singh in New Delhi April 21, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A supporter of India's main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) shouts slogans during a candle light vigil in New Delhi April 20, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
Police officers escort a man (C), accused of raping and torturing a five-year-old girl, at a court in Muzaffarpur in Bihar April 20, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Demonstrators try to cross a police barricade during a protest outside police headquarters in New Delhi April 20, 2013. Hundreds of angry protesters gathered outside the headquarters of Delhi police on Saturday after a five year-old girl was allegedly raped and tortured, reviving memories of a brutal December assault on a woman that shook the country. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Activists from India's main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) stand on a police barricade during a candle light vigil near India's parliament in New Delhi April 20, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A demonstrator shouts slogans during a protest outside police headquarters in New Delhi April 20, 2013. Hundreds of angry protesters gathered outside the headquarters of Delhi police on Saturday after a five year-old girl was allegedly raped and tortured, reviving memories of a brutal December assault on a woman that shook the country. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Police try to stop protesters from crossing over a barricade during a protest outside police headquarters in New Delhi April 20, 2013. Hundreds of angry protesters gathered outside the headquarters of Delhi police on Saturday after a five year-old girl was allegedly raped and tortured, reviving memories of a brutal December assault on a woman that shook the country. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Demonstrators shout slogans as they try to cross a police barricade during a protest outside police headquarters in New Delhi April 20, 2013. Hundreds of angry protesters gathered outside the headquarters of Delhi police on Saturday after a five year-old girl was allegedly raped and tortured, reviving memories of a brutal December assault on a woman that shook the country. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Demonstrators hold candles during a prayer meeting for a five-year-old rape victim in Jammu April 20, 2013. The girl was kept in captivity for 40 hours and allegedly raped and tortured in Delhi, police said, reviving memories of a brutal December assault on a woman that shook the country. Police have arrested a man they accuse of the attack from Bihar, and he was being brought to Delhi for interrogation. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
Demonstrators shout slogans during a protest outside police headquarters in New Delhi April 20, 2013. Hundreds of angry protesters gathered outside the headquarters of Delhi police on Saturday after a five year-old girl was allegedly raped and tortured, reviving memories of a brutal December assault on a woman that shook the country. The words on the side of the protesters' white caps read, "I am a common man". REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Demonstrators try to cross a police barricade during a protest outside police headquarters in New Delhi April 20, 2013. Hundreds of angry protesters gathered outside the headquarters of Delhi police on Saturday after a five year-old girl was allegedly raped and tortured, reviving memories of a brutal December assault on a woman that shook the country. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Demonstrators shout slogans during a protest outside police headquarters in New Delhi April 20, 2013. Hundreds of angry protesters gathered outside the headquarters of Delhi police on Saturday after a five year-old girl was allegedly raped and tortured, reviving memories of a brutal December assault on a woman that shook the country. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A schoolgirl holds a placard during a prayer meeting for a five-year-old rape victim in Jammu April 20, 2013. A five year-old girl was kept in captivity for 40 hours and allegedly raped and tortured in Delhi, police said, reviving memories of a brutal December assault on a woman that shook the country. Police have arrested a man they accuse of the attack from Bihar, and he was being brought to Delhi for interrogation. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
A demonstrator shouts slogans during a protest outside police headquarters in New Delhi April 20, 2013. Hundreds of angry protesters gathered outside the headquarters of Delhi police on Saturday after a five year-old girl was allegedly raped and tortured, reviving memories of a brutal December assault on a woman that shook the country. The placard reads: "If women's rights are violated then there will be bloodshed on streets". REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A demonstrator shouts slogans during a protest outside police headquarters in New Delhi April 20, 2013. Hundreds of angry protesters gathered outside the headquarters of Delhi police on Saturday after a five year-old girl was allegedly raped and tortured, reviving memories of a brutal December assault on a woman that shook the country. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Demonstrators hold placards as they shout slogans during a protest outside police headquarters in New Delhi April 20, 2013. Hundreds of angry protesters gathered outside the headquarters of Delhi police on Saturday after a five year-old girl was allegedly raped and tortured, reviving memories of a brutal December assault on a woman that shook the country. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A demonstrator argues with a police officer during a protest outside police headquarters in New Delhi April 20, 2013. Hundreds of angry protesters gathered outside the headquarters of Delhi police on Saturday after a five year-old girl was allegedly raped and tortured, reviving memories of a brutal December assault on a woman that shook the country. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Supporters of India's main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) hold candles as they shout slogans during a candle light vigil in New Delhi April 20, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
Activists from India's main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) scuffle with police after a candle light vigil near India's parliament in New Delhi April 20, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Supporters of India's main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) hold candles as they shout slogans during a candle light vigil in New Delhi April 20, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
Policemen stand guard on a road to stop the activists of India's main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) near India's parliament in New Delhi April 20, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A woman watches from a window as supporters of India's main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) hold candles during a candle light vigil in New Delhi April 20, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
A woman watches from inside a bus as a candle light vigil organised by the supporters of India's main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in New Delhi April 20, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
Supporters of the Aam Aadmi Party run towards the residence of Prime Minister Manmohan Singh during a protest in New Delhi April 21, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A policeman drags a supporter of the Aam Aadmi Party to detain him during a protest outside the residence of Prime Minister Manmohan Singh in New Delhi April 21, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Supporters of India's main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) scuffle with police as they march towards the residence of the chief of ruling Congress party Sonia Gandhi during a protest rally in New Delhi April 21, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Indian police personnel stand guard to stop supporters of India's main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) marching towards the parliament house during a protest rally in New Delhi April 22, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Indian police personnel stand guard to stop supporters of India's main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) marching towards the parliament house during a protest rally in New Delhi April 22, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Police personnel stand guard outside the residence of Delhi's Chief Minister Sheila Dixit during a protest by the supporters of main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in New Delhi April 23, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Police personnel push a supporter of main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) who was trying to cross over the barricade during a protest outside the residence of Delhi's Chief Minister Sheila Dixit in New Delhi April 23, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Supporters of main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) burn a picture of Delhi's Chief Minister Sheila Dixit during a protest outside her residence in New Delhi April 23, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Police personnel push a supporter of main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) who was trying to cross over the barricade during a protest outside the residence of Delhi's Chief Minister Sheila Dixit in New Delhi April 23, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Supporters of main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) shout slogans during a protest outside the residence of Delhi's Chief Minister Sheila Dixit in New Delhi April 23, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
