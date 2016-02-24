Edition:
Protests over JNU

Activists from the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), the student wing of India�s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), shout slogans during a protest march in New Delhi, India, February 24, 2016. Thousands of ABVP members on Wednesday carried out the march against "anti-national sloganeering" raised at the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) campus earlier this month, protesters said. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Activists from the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), the student wing of India�s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), shout slogans during a protest march in New Delhi, India, February 24, 2016. Thousands of ABVP members on Wednesday carried out the march against "anti-national sloganeering" raised at the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) campus earlier this month, protesters said. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Activists from the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), the student wing of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), shout slogans during a protest march in New Delhi, India, February 24, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Activists from the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), the student wing of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), shout slogans during a protest march in New Delhi, India, February 24, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Activists from the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), the student wing of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), shout slogans during a protest march in New Delhi, India, February 24, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Activists from the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), the student wing of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), raise their hands and shout slogans during a protest march in New Delhi, India, February 24, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Activists from the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), the student wing of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), raise their hands and shout slogans during a protest march in New Delhi, India, February 24, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Activists from the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), the student wing of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), raise their hands and shout slogans during a protest march in New Delhi, India, February 24, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Activists from the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), the student wing of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), scuffle with security personnel during a protest march in New Delhi, India, February 24, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Activists from the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), the student wing of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), scuffle with security personnel during a protest march in New Delhi, India, February 24, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Activists from the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), the student wing of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), scuffle with security personnel during a protest march in New Delhi, India, February 24, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A demonstrator waves Indian national flag as she takes part in a protest demanding the release of Kanhaiya Kumar, a Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student union leader accused of sedition, in New Delhi, India, February 18, 2016. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

A demonstrator waves Indian national flag as she takes part in a protest demanding the release of Kanhaiya Kumar, a Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student union leader accused of sedition, in New Delhi, India, February 18, 2016. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Policemen stand guard outside the high court during the bail hearing of Kanhaiya Kumar, a Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student union leader who was arrested for sedition, in New Delhi, India, February 24, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Policemen stand guard outside the high court during the bail hearing of Kanhaiya Kumar, a Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student union leader who was arrested for sedition, in New Delhi, India, February 24, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Policemen stand guard outside the high court during the bail hearing of Kanhaiya Kumar, a Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student union leader who was arrested for sedition, in New Delhi, India, February 24, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Demonstrators shout slogans as they hold placards and a t-shirt featuring Kanhaiya Kumar, a Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student union leader accused of sedition, during a protest demanding the release of Kumar in New Delhi, India, February 18, 2016. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Demonstrators shout slogans as they hold placards and a t-shirt featuring Kanhaiya Kumar, a Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student union leader accused of sedition, during a protest demanding the release of Kumar in New Delhi, India, February 18, 2016. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Demonstrators shout slogans as they hold placards during a protest demanding the release of Kanhaiya Kumar, a Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student union leader accused of sedition, in New Delhi, India, February 18, 2016. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Demonstrators shout slogans as they hold placards during a protest demanding the release of Kanhaiya Kumar, a Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student union leader accused of sedition, in New Delhi, India, February 18, 2016. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Demonstrators shout slogans as they hold placards during a protest demanding the release of Kanhaiya Kumar, a Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student union leader accused of sedition, in New Delhi, India, February 18, 2016. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Demonstrators shout slogans as they hold placards during a protest demanding the release of Kanhaiya Kumar, a Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student union leader accused of sedition, in New Delhi, India, February 18, 2016. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
A demonstrator waves Indian national flag as she takes part in a protest demanding the release of Kanhaiya Kumar, a Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student union leader accused of sedition, in New Delhi, India, February 18, 2016. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

A demonstrator waves Indian national flag as she takes part in a protest demanding the release of Kanhaiya Kumar, a Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student union leader accused of sedition, in New Delhi, India, February 18, 2016. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
A demonstrator shouts slogans and waves the Indian national flag as she takes part in a protest demanding the release of Kanhaiya Kumar, a Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student union leader accused of sedition, in New Delhi, India, February 18, 2016. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

A demonstrator shouts slogans and waves the Indian national flag as she takes part in a protest demanding the release of Kanhaiya Kumar, a Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student union leader accused of sedition, in New Delhi, India, February 18, 2016. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Lawyers shout slogans during a protest outside the Patiala House court in New Delhi, India. February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Lawyers shout slogans during a protest outside the Patiala House court in New Delhi, India. February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Lawyers shout slogans during a protest outside the Patiala House court in New Delhi, India. February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
A lawyer shouts slogans during a protest outside the Patiala House court in New Delhi, India. February 17, 2016. Fighting broke out on Wednesday around Delhi's Patiala House court hearing a case against a Jawaharlal Nehru University student union leader accused of sedition, a charge that has sparked protests across university campuses and criticism the government was curtailing free speech. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

A lawyer shouts slogans during a protest outside the Patiala House court in New Delhi, India. February 17, 2016. Fighting broke out on Wednesday around Delhi's Patiala House court hearing a case against a Jawaharlal Nehru University student union leader accused of sedition, a charge that has sparked protests across university campuses and criticism the government was curtailing free speech. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Kanhaiya Kumar (bottom, 2nd R), head of the student's union at Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), is escorted by police outside the Patiala House court in New Delhi, India February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Kanhaiya Kumar (bottom, 2nd R), head of the student's union at Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), is escorted by police outside the Patiala House court in New Delhi, India February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Kanhaiya Kumar (bottom, 2nd R), head of the student's union at Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), is escorted by police outside the Patiala House court in New Delhi, India February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
Kanhaiya Kumar (C), head of the student union at Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), is escorted by police outside the Patiala House court in New Delhi, India. February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Kanhaiya Kumar (C), head of the student union at Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), is escorted by police outside the Patiala House court in New Delhi, India. February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Kanhaiya Kumar (C), head of the student union at Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), is escorted by police outside the Patiala House court in New Delhi, India. February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
Activists from various Hindu right-wing groups shout slogans during a protest against the students of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) outside the university campus in New Delhi, February 16, 2016. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Activists from various Hindu right-wing groups shout slogans during a protest against the students of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) outside the university campus in New Delhi, February 16, 2016. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Activists from various Hindu right-wing groups shout slogans during a protest against the students of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) outside the university campus in New Delhi, February 16, 2016. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Police stop activists from various Hindu right-wing groups as they try to cross a barricade during a protest against the students of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) outside the university campus in New Delhi, February 16, 2016. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Police stop activists from various Hindu right-wing groups as they try to cross a barricade during a protest against the students of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) outside the university campus in New Delhi, February 16, 2016. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Activists from various Hindu right-wing groups shout slogans as they try to cross a police barricade during a protest against the students of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) outside the university campus in New Delhi, February 16, 2016. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Activists from various Hindu right-wing groups shout slogans as they try to cross a police barricade during a protest against the students of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) outside the university campus in New Delhi, February 16, 2016. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Activists from various Hindu right-wing groups shout slogans during a protest against the students of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) outside the university campus in New Delhi, February 16, 2016. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Activists from various Hindu right-wing groups shout slogans during a protest against the students of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) outside the university campus in New Delhi, February 16, 2016. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Activists from various Hindu right-wing groups shout slogans during a protest against the students of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) outside the university campus in New Delhi, February 16, 2016. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
A student prepares a banner before the start of a rally to protest against the arrest of a student of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), inside the Jadavpur University campus in Kolkata, India, February 16, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

A student prepares a banner before the start of a rally to protest against the arrest of a student of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), inside the Jadavpur University campus in Kolkata, India, February 16, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

A student prepares a banner before the start of a rally to protest against the arrest of a student of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), inside the Jadavpur University campus in Kolkata, India, February 16, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A student holds a torch as he shouts slogans during a protest rally outside the Jadavpur University campus in Kolkata, India, February 23, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

A student holds a torch as he shouts slogans during a protest rally outside the Jadavpur University campus in Kolkata, India, February 23, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

A student holds a torch as he shouts slogans during a protest rally outside the Jadavpur University campus in Kolkata, India, February 23, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Students hold torches as they shouts slogans during a protest rally inside the Jadavpur University campus in Kolkata, India, February 23, 2016. The demonstration was held in solidarity with Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) after the head of JNU students union was arrested for sedition, according to the organisers. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Students hold torches as they shouts slogans during a protest rally inside the Jadavpur University campus in Kolkata, India, February 23, 2016. The demonstration was held in solidarity with Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) after the head of JNU students union was arrested for sedition, according to the organisers. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A student holds a torch during a rally to protest against the arrest of a student of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), outside the Jadavpur University campus in Kolkata, India, February 16, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

A student holds a torch during a rally to protest against the arrest of a student of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), outside the Jadavpur University campus in Kolkata, India, February 16, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

A student holds a torch during a rally to protest against the arrest of a student of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), outside the Jadavpur University campus in Kolkata, India, February 16, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Police stop demonstrators during a protest against the students of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) outside the university campus in New Delhi, February 15, 2016.REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Police stop demonstrators during a protest against the students of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) outside the university campus in New Delhi, February 15, 2016.REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Police stop demonstrators during a protest against the students of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) outside the university campus in New Delhi, February 15, 2016.REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Police stop demonstrators during a protest against the students of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) outside the university campus in New Delhi, February 15, 2016. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Police stop demonstrators during a protest against the students of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) outside the university campus in New Delhi, February 15, 2016. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Police stop demonstrators during a protest against the students of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) outside the university campus in New Delhi, February 15, 2016. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Students of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) attend a protest inside the university campus in New Delhi, February 15, 2016. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Students of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) attend a protest inside the university campus in New Delhi, February 15, 2016. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Students of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) attend a protest inside the university campus in New Delhi, February 15, 2016. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Prakash Karat (centre L), a leader of Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI-M), addresses students of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) during a protest inside the university campus in New Delhi, February 15, 2016. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Prakash Karat (centre L), a leader of Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI-M), addresses students of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) during a protest inside the university campus in New Delhi, February 15, 2016. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Prakash Karat (centre L), a leader of Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI-M), addresses students of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) during a protest inside the university campus in New Delhi, February 15, 2016. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
A man walks past graffiti inside the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) campus in New Delhi, February 15, 2016. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

A man walks past graffiti inside the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) campus in New Delhi, February 15, 2016. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

A man walks past graffiti inside the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) campus in New Delhi, February 15, 2016. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Lawyers shout slogans as they burn an effigy during a protest in New Delhi, India, February 19, 2016. Dozens of lawyers on Friday held a protest march demanding action against what they call "anti-nationalists" supporting Kanhaiya Kumar, a Jawaharlal Nehru University student union leader accused of sedition. The words on the effigy reads: "anti-national and traitor". REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Lawyers shout slogans as they burn an effigy during a protest in New Delhi, India, February 19, 2016. Dozens of lawyers on Friday held a protest march demanding action against what they call "anti-nationalists" supporting Kanhaiya Kumar, a Jawaharlal Nehru University student union leader accused of sedition. The words on the effigy reads: "anti-national and traitor". REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Lawyers shout slogans as they kick a burning effigy during a protest in New Delhi, India, February 19, 2016. Dozens of lawyers on Friday held a protest march demanding action against what they call "anti-nationalists" supporting Kanhaiya Kumar, a Jawaharlal Nehru University student union leader accused of sedition. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Lawyers shout slogans as they kick a burning effigy during a protest in New Delhi, India, February 19, 2016. Dozens of lawyers on Friday held a protest march demanding action against what they call "anti-nationalists" supporting Kanhaiya Kumar, a Jawaharlal Nehru University student union leader accused of sedition. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Lawyers shout slogans as they carry an effigy during a protest in New Delhi, India, February 19, 2016. The words on the effigy reads: "anti-national and traitor". REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Lawyers shout slogans as they carry an effigy during a protest in New Delhi, India, February 19, 2016. The words on the effigy reads: "anti-national and traitor". REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Lawyers shout slogans as they carry an effigy during a protest in New Delhi, India, February 19, 2016. The words on the effigy reads: "anti-national and traitor". REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
