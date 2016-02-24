Protests over JNU
Activists from the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), the student wing of India�s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), shout slogans during a protest march in New Delhi, India, February 24, 2016. Thousands of ABVP members on Wednesday carried...more
Activists from the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), the student wing of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), shout slogans during a protest march in New Delhi, India, February 24, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Activists from the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), the student wing of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), raise their hands and shout slogans during a protest march in New Delhi, India, February 24, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Activists from the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), the student wing of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), scuffle with security personnel during a protest march in New Delhi, India, February 24, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A demonstrator waves Indian national flag as she takes part in a protest demanding the release of Kanhaiya Kumar, a Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student union leader accused of sedition, in New Delhi, India, February 18, 2016. REUTERS/Anindito...more
Policemen stand guard outside the high court during the bail hearing of Kanhaiya Kumar, a Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student union leader who was arrested for sedition, in New Delhi, India, February 24, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Demonstrators shout slogans as they hold placards and a t-shirt featuring Kanhaiya Kumar, a Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student union leader accused of sedition, during a protest demanding the release of Kumar in New Delhi, India, February 18,...more
Demonstrators shout slogans as they hold placards during a protest demanding the release of Kanhaiya Kumar, a Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student union leader accused of sedition, in New Delhi, India, February 18, 2016. REUTERS/Anindito...more
Demonstrators shout slogans as they hold placards during a protest demanding the release of Kanhaiya Kumar, a Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student union leader accused of sedition, in New Delhi, India, February 18, 2016. REUTERS/Anindito...more
A demonstrator waves Indian national flag as she takes part in a protest demanding the release of Kanhaiya Kumar, a Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student union leader accused of sedition, in New Delhi, India, February 18, 2016. REUTERS/Anindito...more
A demonstrator shouts slogans and waves the Indian national flag as she takes part in a protest demanding the release of Kanhaiya Kumar, a Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student union leader accused of sedition, in New Delhi, India, February 18,...more
Lawyers shout slogans during a protest outside the Patiala House court in New Delhi, India. February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
A lawyer shouts slogans during a protest outside the Patiala House court in New Delhi, India. February 17, 2016. Fighting broke out on Wednesday around Delhi's Patiala House court hearing a case against a Jawaharlal Nehru University student union...more
Kanhaiya Kumar (bottom, 2nd R), head of the student's union at Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), is escorted by police outside the Patiala House court in New Delhi, India February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
Kanhaiya Kumar (C), head of the student union at Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), is escorted by police outside the Patiala House court in New Delhi, India. February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
Activists from various Hindu right-wing groups shout slogans during a protest against the students of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) outside the university campus in New Delhi, February 16, 2016. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Police stop activists from various Hindu right-wing groups as they try to cross a barricade during a protest against the students of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) outside the university campus in New Delhi, February 16, 2016. REUTERS/Anindito...more
Activists from various Hindu right-wing groups shout slogans as they try to cross a police barricade during a protest against the students of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) outside the university campus in New Delhi, February 16, 2016. ...more
Activists from various Hindu right-wing groups shout slogans during a protest against the students of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) outside the university campus in New Delhi, February 16, 2016. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
A student prepares a banner before the start of a rally to protest against the arrest of a student of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), inside the Jadavpur University campus in Kolkata, India, February 16, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A student holds a torch as he shouts slogans during a protest rally outside the Jadavpur University campus in Kolkata, India, February 23, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Students hold torches as they shouts slogans during a protest rally inside the Jadavpur University campus in Kolkata, India, February 23, 2016. The demonstration was held in solidarity with Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) after the head of JNU...more
A student holds a torch during a rally to protest against the arrest of a student of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), outside the Jadavpur University campus in Kolkata, India, February 16, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Police stop demonstrators during a protest against the students of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) outside the university campus in New Delhi, February 15, 2016.REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Police stop demonstrators during a protest against the students of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) outside the university campus in New Delhi, February 15, 2016. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Students of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) attend a protest inside the university campus in New Delhi, February 15, 2016. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Prakash Karat (centre L), a leader of Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI-M), addresses students of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) during a protest inside the university campus in New Delhi, February 15, 2016. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
A man walks past graffiti inside the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) campus in New Delhi, February 15, 2016. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Lawyers shout slogans as they burn an effigy during a protest in New Delhi, India, February 19, 2016. Dozens of lawyers on Friday held a protest march demanding action against what they call "anti-nationalists" supporting Kanhaiya Kumar, a Jawaharlal...more
Lawyers shout slogans as they kick a burning effigy during a protest in New Delhi, India, February 19, 2016. Dozens of lawyers on Friday held a protest march demanding action against what they call "anti-nationalists" supporting Kanhaiya Kumar, a...more
Lawyers shout slogans as they carry an effigy during a protest in New Delhi, India, February 19, 2016. The words on the effigy reads: "anti-national and traitor". REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
