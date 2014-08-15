Edition:
Protests over Missouri teen's death

Missouri State Highway Patrol Captain Ron Johnson (L) speaks to protesters as he walks through a peaceful demonstration over the shooting of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri August 14, 2014. Missouri's governor Jay Nixon put the African-American captain of the Highway Patrol Johnson in charge of security in Ferguson. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Friday, August 15, 2014
Protesters chant as they ride on a car during a peaceful demonstration in Ferguson, Missouri August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A man holds a sign during a peaceful demonstration in Ferguson, Missouri August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

A blood pool from what witnesses said was a man who may have accidentally shot himself, is seen on the ground following a peaceful demonstration Ferguson, Missouri August 15, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Protesters chant during a peaceful demonstration in Ferguson, Missouri August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

People line up in the street during a peaceful demonstration in Ferguson, Missouri August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Protesters chant during a peaceful demonstration in Ferguson, Missouri August 15, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Children hold signs as they line up in the street during a peaceful demonstration in Ferguson, Missouri August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Men hold candles during a peaceful demonstration in Ferguson, Missouri August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Girls dance and cheer as they take part in a peaceful demonstration in Ferguson, Missouri August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Demonstrators protest outside of Greater St. Marks Family Church in Ferguson, Missouri August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A protester throws back a smoke bomb while clashing with police in Ferguson, August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Police officers briefly detain a person in Ferguson, Missouri August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Riot police clear a street with smoke bombs while clashing with demonstrators in Ferguson, August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

A television position is pictured empty while riot police clears a street of demonstrators, in Ferguson, August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Police officers wearing gas masks place the lights of a television news crew on the ground, shortly after the journalists fled a smoking canister in Ferguson, Missouri August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Riot police stand guard as they clear a street of demonstrators in Ferguson, August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Riot police clear demonstrators from a street in Ferguson, August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Riot police stand guard as demonstrators protest the shooting death of teenager Michael Brown in Ferguson, August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

A police officer aims his weapon at a demonstrator protesting the shooting death of teenager Michael Brown, in Ferguson, August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Demonstrator Keisha Gray cries while protesting the shooting death of teenager Michael Brown in Ferguson, August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

A mother and daughter raise their hands in front of riot police while protesting the shooting death of teenager Michael Brown, in Ferguson, August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

A police officer holds his riot gun while demonstrators protest the shooting death of teenager Michael Brown in Ferguson, August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

A makeshift memorial is pictured where black teenager Michael Brown was shot to death by police last weekend in Ferguson, August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

A riot police officer aims his weapon while demonstrators protest the shooting death of teenager Michael Brown, in Ferguson, August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

A sign is pictured near where black teenager Michael Brown was shot to death by police last weekend in Ferguson, August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Police officers keep watch while demonstrators protesting the death of black teenager Michael Brown in Ferguson, August 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Demonstrators march in the street while protesting the shooting death of black teenager Michael Brown in Ferguson, August 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Lesley McSpadden, the mother of dead teenager Michael Brown, is overcome with emotions as she holds a drawing of her son while leaving a news conference in St. Louis, August 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Rev. Al Sharpton and Michael Brown Sr., the father of dead teenager Michael Brown, wait during a news conference in St. Louis, August 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

A makeshift memorial is pictured near where black teenager Michael Brown was shot to death by police over the weekend in Ferguson, August 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

A QuikTrip store that was burned during riots that followed the shooting death of black teenager Michael Brown is pictured in Ferguson, August 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Demonstrators hold signs as they protest the death of black teenager Michael Brown in Ferguson, August 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Joscelyn Brown, cousin of dead black teenager Michael Brown, cries during a gathering to calm tension at Greater St. Mark Family Church in St. Louis, August 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Police officers watch as demonstrators protest the death of black teenager Michael Brown in Ferguson, August 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Demonstrators raise their hands while protesting in Clayton, Missouri August 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Demonstrator Anthony Shahid shouts at police officers while protesting against the death of black teenager Michael Brown, outside St Louis County Circuit Clerk building in Clayton, Missouri August 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

A demonstrator raises his hands in front of of a police officer in Ferguson, Missouri August 11, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Police officers patrol a street in Ferguson, Missouri August 11, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Demonstrators stand in the street in Ferguson, Missouri August 11, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

