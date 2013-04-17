Protests over Venezuela election
Supporters of opposition leader Henrique Capriles take part in a demonstration to demand a recount of the votes in Sunday's election, in front of the office of the National Electoral Council (CNE), in Maracaibo April 16, 2013. REUTERS/Isaac Urrutia more
Supporters of opposition leader Henrique Capriles take part in a demonstration to demand a recount of the votes in Sunday's election, in front of the office of the National Electoral Council (CNE), in Maracaibo April 16, 2013. REUTERS/Isaac Urrutia
Venezuela's opposition leader Henrique Capriles gestures as he speaks during a news conference in Caracas April 16, 2013. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
Venezuela's opposition leader Henrique Capriles gestures as he speaks during a news conference in Caracas April 16, 2013. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
Supporters of opposition leader Henrique Capriles take part in a demonstration to demand a recount of the votes in Sunday's election, in front of the office of the National Electoral Council (CNE), in Maracaibo April 16, 2013. The sign on left...more
Supporters of opposition leader Henrique Capriles take part in a demonstration to demand a recount of the votes in Sunday's election, in front of the office of the National Electoral Council (CNE), in Maracaibo April 16, 2013. The sign on left reads, "Fraud". REUTERS/Isaac Urrutia
A boy jumps over a barricade of burning garbage that supporters of opposition leader Henrique Capriles used to block a street, as they demonstrated for a recount of the votes in Sunday's election, in Caracas, April 15, 2013. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo more
A boy jumps over a barricade of burning garbage that supporters of opposition leader Henrique Capriles used to block a street, as they demonstrated for a recount of the votes in Sunday's election, in Caracas, April 15, 2013. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
Supporters of opposition leader Henrique Capriles block a street as they demonstrate for a recount of the votes in Sunday's election, in Caracas, April 15, 2013. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Supporters of opposition leader Henrique Capriles block a street as they demonstrate for a recount of the votes in Sunday's election, in Caracas, April 15, 2013. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Supporters of opposition leader Henrique Capriles stand in front of riot police as they demonstrate for a recount of the votes in Sunday's election, in Caracas, April 15, 2013. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Supporters of opposition leader Henrique Capriles stand in front of riot police as they demonstrate for a recount of the votes in Sunday's election, in Caracas, April 15, 2013. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Supporters of opposition leader Henrique Capriles block a street as they demonstrate for a recount of votes in Sunday's election, in Caracas, April 15, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Supporters of opposition leader Henrique Capriles block a street as they demonstrate for a recount of votes in Sunday's election, in Caracas, April 15, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Supporters of opposition leader Henrique Capriles face off against riot police as they demonstrated for a recount of the votes in Sunday's election, in Caracas, April 15, 2013. REUTERS/Christian Veron
Supporters of opposition leader Henrique Capriles face off against riot police as they demonstrated for a recount of the votes in Sunday's election, in Caracas, April 15, 2013. REUTERS/Christian Veron
Supporters of opposition leader Henrique Capriles run away from tear gas fired by riot police as they demonstrated for a recount of the votes in Sunday's election, in Caracas, April 15, 2013. REUTERS/Christian Veron
Supporters of opposition leader Henrique Capriles run away from tear gas fired by riot police as they demonstrated for a recount of the votes in Sunday's election, in Caracas, April 15, 2013. REUTERS/Christian Veron
Supporters of opposition leader Henrique Capriles take cover from tear gas fired by riot police as they demonstrate for a recount of the votes in Sunday's election, in Caracas, April 15, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Supporters of opposition leader Henrique Capriles take cover from tear gas fired by riot police as they demonstrate for a recount of the votes in Sunday's election, in Caracas, April 15, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Supporters of opposition leader Henrique Capriles demonstrate for a recount of the votes in Sunday's election, in Caracas, April 15, 2013. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
Supporters of opposition leader Henrique Capriles demonstrate for a recount of the votes in Sunday's election, in Caracas, April 15, 2013. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
Supporters of opposition leader Henrique Capriles face off against riot police as they demonstrated for a recount of the votes in Sunday's election, in Caracas, April 15, 2013. REUTERS/Christian Veron
Supporters of opposition leader Henrique Capriles face off against riot police as they demonstrated for a recount of the votes in Sunday's election, in Caracas, April 15, 2013. REUTERS/Christian Veron
Next Slideshows
Candid Goddess
The Goddess - when she is not posing.
North Korea celebrates
Pyongyang marks the anniversary of its founder's birth.
A fight to save the land
Demonstrators opposed to the slated construction of a new airport in western France clash with French gendarmes in the forested area.
Hunger in Yemen
Aid agencies estimate half the country is now malnourished.
MORE IN PICTURES
White House Correspondents' dinner
Journalists turn out for the annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington
Trump marks 100 days with Harrisburg rally
President Trump led a rally marking his first 100 days in office in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.
Protesters rally during climate march
A sea of protesters swarmed in front of the White House to voice displeasure with President Donald Trump's stance on the environment and demand that he rethink plans to reverse the climate change policies backed by his predecessor.
Pope visits Egypt
On a two-day visit to Egypt, Pope Francis urged Muslim leaders to unite in renouncing religious extremism at a time when Islamist militants are targeting ancient Christian communities across the Middle East.
Trump's first 100 days
The first 100 days of the Trump administration in 50 photos.
Sabres rattle on the Korean peninsula
Tensions rise over the North Korean nuclear and missile crisis, as North Korea conducts a missile launch and the U.S. stages military drills with South Korea.
Brazil on strike
Nationwide strikes to protest austerity measures cripple several major cities across the country.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Trump speaks at NRA convention
President Trump, pledging allegiance to the National Rifle Association at a convention attended by thousands in Atlanta, is the first sitting president to address the gun-rights advocacy group since Ronald Reagan in 1983.