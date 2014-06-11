Edition:
India
Pictures | Thu Jun 12, 2014 | 3:47am IST

Protests over World Cup

A boy holds a soccer ball, with red tape on it the shape of cross, in front of a Brazilian flag at Santa Luzia slum, where they are living in a protest against the money spent on preparations of the upcoming World Cup, in Brasilia May 30, 2014. REUTERS/Joedson Alves

A boy holds a soccer ball, with red tape on it the shape of cross, in front of a Brazilian flag at Santa Luzia slum, where they are living in a protest against the money spent on preparations of the upcoming World Cup, in Brasilia May 30, 2014. ...more

Thursday, June 12, 2014
A boy holds a soccer ball, with red tape on it the shape of cross, in front of a Brazilian flag at Santa Luzia slum, where they are living in a protest against the money spent on preparations of the upcoming World Cup, in Brasilia May 30, 2014. REUTERS/Joedson Alves
Close
1 / 29
Members of Brazil's Homeless Workers' Movement block a road during a protest against the World Cup in Sao Paulo, May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Members of Brazil's Homeless Workers' Movement block a road during a protest against the World Cup in Sao Paulo, May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Thursday, June 12, 2014
Members of Brazil's Homeless Workers' Movement block a road during a protest against the World Cup in Sao Paulo, May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Close
2 / 29
A demonstrator holds a banner during a protest against the 2014 World Cup in Sao Paulo January 25, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

A demonstrator holds a banner during a protest against the 2014 World Cup in Sao Paulo January 25, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Thursday, June 12, 2014
A demonstrator holds a banner during a protest against the 2014 World Cup in Sao Paulo January 25, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Close
3 / 29
An indigenous Indian kicks a soccer ball during a protest in front of the Brazilian congress in Brasilia May 28, 2014. The words on the ball reads: "No FIFA". REUTERS/Joedson Alves

An indigenous Indian kicks a soccer ball during a protest in front of the Brazilian congress in Brasilia May 28, 2014. The words on the ball reads: "No FIFA". REUTERS/Joedson Alves

Thursday, June 12, 2014
An indigenous Indian kicks a soccer ball during a protest in front of the Brazilian congress in Brasilia May 28, 2014. The words on the ball reads: "No FIFA". REUTERS/Joedson Alves
Close
4 / 29
A boy wrapped in Brazilian national flag stands in front of policemen and listens to speech from a truck during a protest by metro workers in Sao Paulo June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

A boy wrapped in Brazilian national flag stands in front of policemen and listens to speech from a truck during a protest by metro workers in Sao Paulo June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Thursday, June 12, 2014
A boy wrapped in Brazilian national flag stands in front of policemen and listens to speech from a truck during a protest by metro workers in Sao Paulo June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
5 / 29
A demonstrator holds up a wastepaper bin during a protest against the 2014 World Cup, in Sao Paulo May, 15 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

A demonstrator holds up a wastepaper bin during a protest against the 2014 World Cup, in Sao Paulo May, 15 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Thursday, June 12, 2014
A demonstrator holds up a wastepaper bin during a protest against the 2014 World Cup, in Sao Paulo May, 15 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Close
6 / 29
Demonstrators shout slogans during a protest against the 2014 World Cup, in Sao Paulo May 15, 2014. The signs (in red) reads: "There will be no World Cup". REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Demonstrators shout slogans during a protest against the 2014 World Cup, in Sao Paulo May 15, 2014. The signs (in red) reads: "There will be no World Cup". REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Thursday, June 12, 2014
Demonstrators shout slogans during a protest against the 2014 World Cup, in Sao Paulo May 15, 2014. The signs (in red) reads: "There will be no World Cup". REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Close
7 / 29
Military policemen stand in a line behind a demonstrator wearing the figure of a skeleton holding up a trophy representing that of the FIFA World Cup during a protest against the 2014 World Cup, in Sao Paulo May, 15 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Military policemen stand in a line behind a demonstrator wearing the figure of a skeleton holding up a trophy representing that of the FIFA World Cup during a protest against the 2014 World Cup, in Sao Paulo May, 15 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Thursday, June 12, 2014
Military policemen stand in a line behind a demonstrator wearing the figure of a skeleton holding up a trophy representing that of the FIFA World Cup during a protest against the 2014 World Cup, in Sao Paulo May, 15 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Close
8 / 29
Demonstrators attack an Itau bank branch during a protest against the 2014 World Cup, in Sao Paulo May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Demonstrators attack an Itau bank branch during a protest against the 2014 World Cup, in Sao Paulo May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Thursday, June 12, 2014
Demonstrators attack an Itau bank branch during a protest against the 2014 World Cup, in Sao Paulo May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Close
9 / 29
Members of the Roofless Movement (MTST) join metro workers in a protest on the fifth day of a strike in Sao Paulo June 9, 2014. The banner reads, "All support to the workers strikes." REUTERS/Stringer/Brazil

Members of the Roofless Movement (MTST) join metro workers in a protest on the fifth day of a strike in Sao Paulo June 9, 2014. The banner reads, "All support to the workers strikes." REUTERS/Stringer/Brazil

Thursday, June 12, 2014
Members of the Roofless Movement (MTST) join metro workers in a protest on the fifth day of a strike in Sao Paulo June 9, 2014. The banner reads, "All support to the workers strikes." REUTERS/Stringer/Brazil
Close
10 / 29
Demonstrators protest against 2014 World Cup in Sao Paulo May 15, 2014. The banner reads, "World Cup without the people. I'm in the street again. Urban resistance." REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Demonstrators protest against 2014 World Cup in Sao Paulo May 15, 2014. The banner reads, "World Cup without the people. I'm in the street again. Urban resistance." REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Thursday, June 12, 2014
Demonstrators protest against 2014 World Cup in Sao Paulo May 15, 2014. The banner reads, "World Cup without the people. I'm in the street again. Urban resistance." REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Close
11 / 29
Police use tear gas to impede native Brazilians from marching towards the Mane Garrincha soccer stadium during a demonstration in Brasilia, May 27, 2014. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho

Police use tear gas to impede native Brazilians from marching towards the Mane Garrincha soccer stadium during a demonstration in Brasilia, May 27, 2014. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho

Thursday, June 12, 2014
Police use tear gas to impede native Brazilians from marching towards the Mane Garrincha soccer stadium during a demonstration in Brasilia, May 27, 2014. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho
Close
12 / 29
Demonstrators protest against the 2014 World Cup in front of a major bus terminal in Brasilia, May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Felipe Costa

Demonstrators protest against the 2014 World Cup in front of a major bus terminal in Brasilia, May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Felipe Costa

Thursday, June 12, 2014
Demonstrators protest against the 2014 World Cup in front of a major bus terminal in Brasilia, May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Felipe Costa
Close
13 / 29
Members of Brazil's Homeless Workers' Movement block a road during a protest against the 2014 World Cup in Sao Paulo, May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Members of Brazil's Homeless Workers' Movement block a road during a protest against the 2014 World Cup in Sao Paulo, May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Thursday, June 12, 2014
Members of Brazil's Homeless Workers' Movement block a road during a protest against the 2014 World Cup in Sao Paulo, May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Close
14 / 29
Civil police officers detain suspects after a store was looted during a police strike in Recife, May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Igo Bione/JC Imagem

Civil police officers detain suspects after a store was looted during a police strike in Recife, May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Igo Bione/JC Imagem

Thursday, June 12, 2014
Civil police officers detain suspects after a store was looted during a police strike in Recife, May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Igo Bione/JC Imagem
Close
15 / 29
A morning commuter rushes past protesters outside the closed entrance of Ana Rosa subway station during the fifth day of metro worker's protest in Sao Paulo June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

A morning commuter rushes past protesters outside the closed entrance of Ana Rosa subway station during the fifth day of metro worker's protest in Sao Paulo June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Thursday, June 12, 2014
A morning commuter rushes past protesters outside the closed entrance of Ana Rosa subway station during the fifth day of metro worker's protest in Sao Paulo June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
16 / 29
A man controls a soccer ball as various social and political groups march during a protest against the privatization of the Maracana Stadium, which is undergoing renovation for the 2014 World Cup, in Rio de Janeiro April 11, 2013. The banner reads, "The Maracana stadium is ours!" REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

A man controls a soccer ball as various social and political groups march during a protest against the privatization of the Maracana Stadium, which is undergoing renovation for the 2014 World Cup, in Rio de Janeiro April 11, 2013. The banner reads,...more

Thursday, June 12, 2014
A man controls a soccer ball as various social and political groups march during a protest against the privatization of the Maracana Stadium, which is undergoing renovation for the 2014 World Cup, in Rio de Janeiro April 11, 2013. The banner reads, "The Maracana stadium is ours!" REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
Close
17 / 29
Members of Brazil's Homeless Workers' Movement block a road during a protest against the 2014 World Cup in Sao Paulo, May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Members of Brazil's Homeless Workers' Movement block a road during a protest against the 2014 World Cup in Sao Paulo, May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Thursday, June 12, 2014
Members of Brazil's Homeless Workers' Movement block a road during a protest against the 2014 World Cup in Sao Paulo, May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Close
18 / 29
Residents carry an injured man after a store was looted during a police strike in Recife, May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Alexandre Gondim/JC Imagem

Residents carry an injured man after a store was looted during a police strike in Recife, May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Alexandre Gondim/JC Imagem

Thursday, June 12, 2014
Residents carry an injured man after a store was looted during a police strike in Recife, May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Alexandre Gondim/JC Imagem
Close
19 / 29
Media members help a photographer injured during a demonstration against the 2014 World Cup in Sao Paulo May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Chico Ferreira

Media members help a photographer injured during a demonstration against the 2014 World Cup in Sao Paulo May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Chico Ferreira

Thursday, June 12, 2014
Media members help a photographer injured during a demonstration against the 2014 World Cup in Sao Paulo May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Chico Ferreira
Close
20 / 29
Military policemen advance ahead during a protest against the 2014 World Cup, in Sao Paulo, May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Military policemen advance ahead during a protest against the 2014 World Cup, in Sao Paulo, May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Thursday, June 12, 2014
Military policemen advance ahead during a protest against the 2014 World Cup, in Sao Paulo, May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Close
21 / 29
An indigenous Indian heads a soccer ball during a protest in front of the Brazilian congress in Brasilia May 28, 2014. The words on the ball read: "No FIFA". REUTERS/Joedson Alves

An indigenous Indian heads a soccer ball during a protest in front of the Brazilian congress in Brasilia May 28, 2014. The words on the ball read: "No FIFA". REUTERS/Joedson Alves

Thursday, June 12, 2014
An indigenous Indian heads a soccer ball during a protest in front of the Brazilian congress in Brasilia May 28, 2014. The words on the ball read: "No FIFA". REUTERS/Joedson Alves
Close
22 / 29
Military police clash with demonstrators during a protest against the 2014 World Cup, in Sao Paulo, May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Military police clash with demonstrators during a protest against the 2014 World Cup, in Sao Paulo, May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Thursday, June 12, 2014
Military police clash with demonstrators during a protest against the 2014 World Cup, in Sao Paulo, May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Close
23 / 29
Demonstrators gesture while holding a banner during a protest against the 2014 World Cup in Sao Paulo March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Demonstrators gesture while holding a banner during a protest against the 2014 World Cup in Sao Paulo March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Thursday, June 12, 2014
Demonstrators gesture while holding a banner during a protest against the 2014 World Cup in Sao Paulo March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Close
24 / 29
A pedestrian looks at a graffiti that shows the Brazilian flag painted around a hole in a wall in Manaus, one of the host cities, May 23, 2014. The words read, "Rhombus of the Cup," a play on the Portuguese word "rombo" which means both rhombus and large hole. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

A pedestrian looks at a graffiti that shows the Brazilian flag painted around a hole in a wall in Manaus, one of the host cities, May 23, 2014. The words read, "Rhombus of the Cup," a play on the Portuguese word "rombo" which means both rhombus and...more

Thursday, June 12, 2014
A pedestrian looks at a graffiti that shows the Brazilian flag painted around a hole in a wall in Manaus, one of the host cities, May 23, 2014. The words read, "Rhombus of the Cup," a play on the Portuguese word "rombo" which means both rhombus and large hole. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
Close
25 / 29
Demonstrators gather for their protest against the 2014 World Cup in Paulista avenue, Sao Paulo, May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Demonstrators gather for their protest against the 2014 World Cup in Paulista avenue, Sao Paulo, May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Thursday, June 12, 2014
Demonstrators gather for their protest against the 2014 World Cup in Paulista avenue, Sao Paulo, May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Close
26 / 29
Flowers with a banner reading "World Cup of deaths" draped across them are placed on the ground next to pictures of workers who died during construction of World Cup stadiums in Brazil, in Sao Paulo, May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Flowers with a banner reading "World Cup of deaths" draped across them are placed on the ground next to pictures of workers who died during construction of World Cup stadiums in Brazil, in Sao Paulo, May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Thursday, June 12, 2014
Flowers with a banner reading "World Cup of deaths" draped across them are placed on the ground next to pictures of workers who died during construction of World Cup stadiums in Brazil, in Sao Paulo, May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Close
27 / 29
Native Brazilians block a road leading to the Mane Garrincha soccer stadium as police use tear gas to prevent them from approaching it during a demonstration in Brasilia May 27, 2014. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho

Native Brazilians block a road leading to the Mane Garrincha soccer stadium as police use tear gas to prevent them from approaching it during a demonstration in Brasilia May 27, 2014. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho

Thursday, June 12, 2014
Native Brazilians block a road leading to the Mane Garrincha soccer stadium as police use tear gas to prevent them from approaching it during a demonstration in Brasilia May 27, 2014. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho
Close
28 / 29
A member of Brazil's Homeless Workers' Movement block a road during a protest in front of Sao Paulo's World Cup stadium, May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

A member of Brazil's Homeless Workers' Movement block a road during a protest in front of Sao Paulo's World Cup stadium, May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Thursday, June 12, 2014
A member of Brazil's Homeless Workers' Movement block a road during a protest in front of Sao Paulo's World Cup stadium, May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Close
29 / 29
View Again
View Next
On patrol with Seleka fighters

On patrol with Seleka fighters

Next Slideshows

On patrol with Seleka fighters

On patrol with Seleka fighters

Central African Republic has been gripped by ethnic and religious violence since northern Seleka rebels, who are mostly Muslim, seized power in the mainly...

12 Jun 2014
Protests in Yemen over fuel shortage

Protests in Yemen over fuel shortage

Hundreds of protesters gathered outside the Yemeni president's house to call for the fall of the government, over city-wide power cuts and severe fuel...

11 Jun 2014
River tragedies in India

River tragedies in India

A large number of people have died in India in river tragedies over the years.

11 Jun 2014
Karachi airport attacked

Karachi airport attacked

Gunmen attack one of Pakistan's biggest airports.

10 Jun 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs

Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs

The Utah mansion where convicted pedophile and polygamous religious sect leader Warren Jeffs once lived is being purchased by one of his former wives, who hopes to make it a tourist attraction and home for people who have left the church.

Quebec battles floods

Quebec battles floods

Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.

Meet France's new First Lady

Meet France's new First Lady

French President-elect Emmanuel Macron�s wife has been constantly by his side during his campaign, managing his agenda, editing his speeches and advising him on his stage presence.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

MTV Movie and TV Awards

MTV Movie and TV Awards

Highlights from the MTV Movie and TV Awards.

Cuba hosts first transgender Mass

Cuba hosts first transgender Mass

For decades belonging to a religion and being anything but heterosexual was stigmatized in Communist-ruled, macho Cuba, making the Mass held by three transgender pastors in the western Cuban city of Matanzas all the more groundbreaking.

MTV's rained-out red carpet

MTV's rained-out red carpet

A rare spell of wet weather in Los Angeles shut down the red carpet before the awards show.

Mexico's poppy war

Mexico's poppy war

The Mexican army is fighting a surge in violence for control of poppy country against gangs that have engulfed the state of Guerrero in a war to control poppy fields.

MTVs rained-out red carpet

MTVs rained-out red carpet

A rare spell of wet weather in Los Angeles shut down the red carpet before the awards show.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures