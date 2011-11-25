Protests return to Egypt
A general view of Egyptian protesters during a march in Tahrir Square in Cairo November 25, 2011. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
A protester with his face painted the colours of the Egyptian flag looks on during a march in Cairo's Tahrir Square November 25, 2011. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori
Egyptian protesters chant slogans during a march in Tahrir Square in Cairo November 25, 2011. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
An Egyptian protester waves Egyptian flag during a march in Tahrir Square in Cairo November 25, 2011. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Egyptian riot police take a rest near the Security Administrative building in Alexandria November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El-Ghany
An Egyptian volunteer cleans up garbage and rocks from the street near the Security Administrative building in Alexandria November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El-Ghany
A member of security forces speaks to protesters separated by barbed wire and concrete barricades, around the Interior Ministry near Cairo's Tahrir Square November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori
An Egyptian protester chants slogans as protesters gather near concrete barricades around the Interior Ministry, near Cairo's Tahrir Square, November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori
Egyptian protesters pray as they gather near concrete barricades around the Interior Ministry, near Cairo's Tahrir Square, November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori
An Egyptian protester chants slogans as protesters gather near concrete barricades around the Interior Ministry, near Cairo's Tahrir Square, November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori
A protester runs after setting fire to a car during clashes with police in front of the Security Administrative building in Alexandria November 23, 2011. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El-Ghany
A general view shows protesters at Tahrir Square as riot police and military fire tear gas, in Cairo November 23, 2011. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
An ambulance ferrying injured protesters navigates through protesters after clashes with riot police and army soldiers in a road, which leads to the Interior Ministry, near Tahrir Square in Cairo November 23, 2011. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh more
Protesters assist an injured fellow protester into an ambulance after clashes with the army and riot police along a road which leads to the Interior Ministry, near Tahrir Square in Cairo November 23, 2011. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
An injured protester is carried during clashes with riot police and army soldiers in a road, which leads to the Interior Ministry, near Tahrir Square in Cairo November 23, 2011. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
An Egyptian woman screams from her balcony during clashes between protesters and riot police along a road which leads to the Interior Ministry, near Tahrir Square in Cairo November 23, 2011. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Protesters catch a thief during clashes with riot police along a road which leads to the Interior Ministry, near Tahrir Square in Cairo November 23, 2011. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
A protester waves Egypt's national flag as riot police fire tear gas during clashes along a road which leads to the Interior Ministry, near Tahrir Square in Cairo November 23, 2011. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Protesters assist an injured fellow protester during clashes with riot police along a road that leads to the Interior Ministry, near Tahrir Square in Cairo November 23, 2011. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
An injured protester receives treatment during clashes with riot police along a road that leads to the Interior Ministry, near Tahrir Square in Cairo November 23, 2011. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Protesters stand near tear gas during clashes with riot police along a road leading to the Interior Ministry, near Tahrir Square in Cairo November 23, 2011. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
A protester throws a tear gas canister, which was earlier thrown by riot police during clashes, along a road which leads to the Interior Ministry, near Tahrir Square in Cairo November 23, 2011.REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
A protesters displays tear gas canisters during clashes with riot police along a road that leads to the Interior Ministry, near Tahrir Square in Cairo November 23, 2011. RUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
A protester shouts against what he says is excessive violence demonstrated by police officers, along a road that leads to the Interior Ministry, near Tahrir Square in Cairo November 23, 2011. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori
Riot policeman points shotgun at protesters during clashes in a side street near Tahrir Square in Cairo November 23, 2011. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
An injured protester is ferried off on a motorcycle during clashes with riot police on along a road that leads to the Interior Ministry, near Tahrir Square in Cairo November 23, 2011. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Protesters carry a fellow injured protester during clashes in a side street near Tahrir Square in Cairo November 23, 2011. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Protesters take shelter behind a wall during clashes with riot police on a side street near Tahrir Square in Cairo November 22, 2011. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A protester throws a tear gas canister, which was earlier thrown by riot police during clashes along a road which leads to the Interior Ministry, near Tahrir Square in Cairo November 22, 2011. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Injured protesters lie on the ground during clashes with riot police on a side street near Tahrir Square in Cairo November 22, 2011. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
An injured protester is transported by motorbike for treatment during clashes with riot police on a side street near Tahrir Square in Cairo November 22, 2011. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
An injured protester is carried during clashes with riot police along a road which leads to the Interior Ministry, near Tahrir Square in Cairo November 22, 2011. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Protesters run from tear gas throw at them by police during clashes between protesters and police near Tahrir Square in Cairo November 22, 2011. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
An ambulance ferrying injured protesters navigate through protesters after clashes with riot police and army at Tahrir Square in Cairo November 22, 2011. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
A protester has his eyes washed with milk to protect against tear gas, during clashes with police in Cairo November 21, 2011. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A protester cries due to the pain in his eyes caused by tear gas during clashes near Tahrir Square in Cairo November 21, 2011. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
Protesters run from riot police firing tear gas and rubber-covered bullets in a side street near Tahrir Square in Cairo November 21, 2011. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A protester sets fire to a tyre during clashes with riot police in a side street near Tahrir Square in Cairo November 21, 2011. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Police fire tear gas at protesters during clashes in front of the Security Administrative building in Alexandria November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer
Egyptian riot police shield themselves against protesters near Tahrir Square in Cairo November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El-Ghany
A man mourns next to the body of a protester at a field hospital near Tahrir Square, after he was killed during clashes with Egyptian riot police in Cairo November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
A wounded protester holds spent ammunition at a field hospital near Tahrir Square, during clashes with Egyptian riot police, in Cairo November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
A wounded protester is rushed to a field hospital near Tahrir Square during clashes with Egyptian riot police in Cairo November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Protesters hide behind a portion of a fence as police fire tear gas and throw stones back at protesters, who have been throwing stones at the police, near Tahrir Square in Cairo November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
A protester, with spent ammunition on his fingers, flashes the victory sign in front of a burning building during clashes with police at a road, which leads to the Interior Ministry, near Tahrir Square in Cairo November 21, 2011.REUTERS/Amr Abdallah...more
