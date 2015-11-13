Edition:
India
Pictures | Fri Nov 13, 2015 | 6:10pm IST

Psychedelic space

A close-up of loops in a magnetic active region of the sun in a false color image. REUTERS/NASA

A close-up of loops in a magnetic active region of the sun in a false color image. REUTERS/NASA

Reuters / Monday, April 23, 2007
A close-up of loops in a magnetic active region of the sun in a false color image. REUTERS/NASA
Close
1 / 18
The burn scar from the Black Forest fire in Colorado Springs, in a June 2013 false color image. Patches of unburned forest are bright red. Unburned grasslands are pink. The darkest gray and black areas are the most severely burned. Buildings, roads, and other developed areas appear light gray and white. REUTERS/NASA/GSFC/METI/ERSDAC/JAROS

The burn scar from the Black Forest fire in Colorado Springs, in a June 2013 false color image. Patches of unburned forest are bright red. Unburned grasslands are pink. The darkest gray and black areas are the most severely burned. Buildings, roads,...more

Reuters / Thursday, June 27, 2013
The burn scar from the Black Forest fire in Colorado Springs, in a June 2013 false color image. Patches of unburned forest are bright red. Unburned grasslands are pink. The darkest gray and black areas are the most severely burned. Buildings, roads, and other developed areas appear light gray and white. REUTERS/NASA/GSFC/METI/ERSDAC/JAROS
Close
2 / 18
A extreme ultraviolet image, using false colors to trace different gas temperatures, of the sun. REUTERS/NASA

A extreme ultraviolet image, using false colors to trace different gas temperatures, of the sun. REUTERS/NASA

Reuters / Thursday, April 22, 2010
A extreme ultraviolet image, using false colors to trace different gas temperatures, of the sun. REUTERS/NASA
Close
3 / 18
A false color image shows Hemispheric color differences on Saturn's moon Rhea. This image shows the side of the moon that always faces the planet. In this image, the left half of the visible disk of Rhea faces in the direction of Rhea's orbital motion around Saturn, while the right side faces the trailing direction. REUTERS/NASA

A false color image shows Hemispheric color differences on Saturn's moon Rhea. This image shows the side of the moon that always faces the planet. In this image, the left half of the visible disk of Rhea faces in the direction of Rhea's orbital...more

Reuters / Wednesday, December 22, 2010
A false color image shows Hemispheric color differences on Saturn's moon Rhea. This image shows the side of the moon that always faces the planet. In this image, the left half of the visible disk of Rhea faces in the direction of Rhea's orbital motion around Saturn, while the right side faces the trailing direction. REUTERS/NASA
Close
4 / 18
A false color image of the city of Ishinomaki, in northern Japan, August 2008. Water is dark blue, plant-covered land is red, exposed earth is tan, and the city is silver. REUTERS/NASA

A false color image of the city of Ishinomaki, in northern Japan, August 2008. Water is dark blue, plant-covered land is red, exposed earth is tan, and the city is silver. REUTERS/NASA

Reuters / Tuesday, March 15, 2011
A false color image of the city of Ishinomaki, in northern Japan, August 2008. Water is dark blue, plant-covered land is red, exposed earth is tan, and the city is silver. REUTERS/NASA
Close
5 / 18
A false color image of ultraviolet light emitted by the hot gas that comprises the coronal loops, giant fountains of fast-moving, multimillion-degree gas in the outermost atmosphere of the sun REUTERS/NASA

A false color image of ultraviolet light emitted by the hot gas that comprises the coronal loops, giant fountains of fast-moving, multimillion-degree gas in the outermost atmosphere of the sun REUTERS/NASA

Reuters / Monday, February 06, 2006
A false color image of ultraviolet light emitted by the hot gas that comprises the coronal loops, giant fountains of fast-moving, multimillion-degree gas in the outermost atmosphere of the sun REUTERS/NASA
Close
6 / 18
A false color image shows Saturn's atmosphere and its rings. The mosaic shows the tail of Saturn's huge northern storm. REUTERS/NASA

A false color image shows Saturn's atmosphere and its rings. The mosaic shows the tail of Saturn's huge northern storm. REUTERS/NASA

Reuters / Saturday, November 19, 2011
A false color image shows Saturn's atmosphere and its rings. The mosaic shows the tail of Saturn's huge northern storm. REUTERS/NASA
Close
7 / 18
A false-color image of a Guatemalan "bajo", or a broad, lowland area often partially submerged during the rainy season. The yellowish areas, which denote discolorations of the dense forest canopy, pinpoint ancient Maya building sites. A REUTERS/NASA

A false-color image of a Guatemalan "bajo", or a broad, lowland area often partially submerged during the rainy season. The yellowish areas, which denote discolorations of the dense forest canopy, pinpoint ancient Maya building sites. A ...more

Reuters / Wednesday, February 20, 2008
A false-color image of a Guatemalan "bajo", or a broad, lowland area often partially submerged during the rainy season. The yellowish areas, which denote discolorations of the dense forest canopy, pinpoint ancient Maya building sites. A REUTERS/NASA
Close
8 / 18
A false color image of the burn scar from the Waldo Canyon Fire in Colorado Springs, July 2012. At the time, the fire was still burning but was 90 percent contained. Vegetation-covered land is red. Patches of unburned forest are bright red, in contrast with areas where flecks of light brown indicate some burning. The darkest brown areas are the most severely burned. Buildings, roads, and other developed areas appear light gray and white. The bright red patches of vegetation near Colorado Springs are golf courses, parks, or other irrigated land. REUTERS/NASA

A false color image of the burn scar from the Waldo Canyon Fire in Colorado Springs, July 2012. At the time, the fire was still burning but was 90 percent contained. Vegetation-covered land is red. Patches of unburned forest are bright red, in...more

Reuters / Friday, July 06, 2012
A false color image of the burn scar from the Waldo Canyon Fire in Colorado Springs, July 2012. At the time, the fire was still burning but was 90 percent contained. Vegetation-covered land is red. Patches of unburned forest are bright red, in contrast with areas where flecks of light brown indicate some burning. The darkest brown areas are the most severely burned. Buildings, roads, and other developed areas appear light gray and white. The bright red patches of vegetation near Colorado Springs are golf courses, parks, or other irrigated land. REUTERS/NASA
Close
9 / 18
A false color image of Tennessee's Kingston Fossil Plant and its surroundings in November 2008, a month before an earthen wall gave way and buried some 300 acres in sludge. In this image, water appears blue and vegetation appears green. REUTERS/NASA

A false color image of Tennessee's Kingston Fossil Plant and its surroundings in November 2008, a month before an earthen wall gave way and buried some 300 acres in sludge. In this image, water appears blue and vegetation appears green....more

Reuters / Tuesday, January 06, 2009
A false color image of Tennessee's Kingston Fossil Plant and its surroundings in November 2008, a month before an earthen wall gave way and buried some 300 acres in sludge. In this image, water appears blue and vegetation appears green. REUTERS/NASA
Close
10 / 18
The planet Saturn's moon Iapetus in a false color mosaic. REUTERS/NASA/JPL/Space Science Institute

The planet Saturn's moon Iapetus in a false color mosaic. REUTERS/NASA/JPL/Space Science Institute

Reuters / Monday, October 08, 2007
The planet Saturn's moon Iapetus in a false color mosaic. REUTERS/NASA/JPL/Space Science Institute
Close
11 / 18
Wolf Volcano, the highest volcano in the Galapagos Islands, is pictured erupting in a false color image. REUTERS/NASA

Wolf Volcano, the highest volcano in the Galapagos Islands, is pictured erupting in a false color image. REUTERS/NASA

Reuters / Wednesday, July 01, 2015
Wolf Volcano, the highest volcano in the Galapagos Islands, is pictured erupting in a false color image. REUTERS/NASA
Close
12 / 18
A false-color composite image constructed from data obtained by NASA's Cassini spacecraft shows the glow of auroras streaking out about 600 miles from the cloud tops of Saturn's south polar region. REUTERS/NASA/JPL/University of Arizona/University of Leicester

A false-color composite image constructed from data obtained by NASA's Cassini spacecraft shows the glow of auroras streaking out about 600 miles from the cloud tops of Saturn's south polar region. REUTERS/NASA/JPL/University of Arizona/University...more

Reuters / Saturday, September 25, 2010
A false-color composite image constructed from data obtained by NASA's Cassini spacecraft shows the glow of auroras streaking out about 600 miles from the cloud tops of Saturn's south polar region. REUTERS/NASA/JPL/University of Arizona/University of Leicester
Close
13 / 18
A false color image capturing a Martian avalanche, or debris fall, in Mars North Polar region. REUTERS/NASA

A false color image capturing a Martian avalanche, or debris fall, in Mars North Polar region. REUTERS/NASA

Reuters / Tuesday, March 04, 2008
A false color image capturing a Martian avalanche, or debris fall, in Mars North Polar region. REUTERS/NASA
Close
14 / 18
A false color image of the Santa Lucia Range Mountains near Big Sur, California, June 2008. Smoke from the Big Sur fire is visible. Vegetation is red, naturally bare ground is tan, burned ground is charcoal colored, and smoke is light blue. Clouds over the Pacific Ocean to the southwest are bright bluish white. REUTERS/NASA

A false color image of the Santa Lucia Range Mountains near Big Sur, California, June 2008. Smoke from the Big Sur fire is visible. Vegetation is red, naturally bare ground is tan, burned ground is charcoal colored, and smoke is light blue. Clouds...more

Reuters / Friday, July 04, 2008
A false color image of the Santa Lucia Range Mountains near Big Sur, California, June 2008. Smoke from the Big Sur fire is visible. Vegetation is red, naturally bare ground is tan, burned ground is charcoal colored, and smoke is light blue. Clouds over the Pacific Ocean to the southwest are bright bluish white. REUTERS/NASA
Close
15 / 18
A false color image of the planet Pluto using a technique called principal component analysis to highlight the color differences between Pluto's distinct regions. REUTERS/NASA

A false color image of the planet Pluto using a technique called principal component analysis to highlight the color differences between Pluto's distinct regions. REUTERS/NASA

Reuters / Thursday, November 12, 2015
A false color image of the planet Pluto using a technique called principal component analysis to highlight the color differences between Pluto's distinct regions. REUTERS/NASA
Close
16 / 18
A false color image of the frozen Great Lakes, February 2014. REUTERS/NASA

A false color image of the frozen Great Lakes, February 2014. REUTERS/NASA

Reuters / Wednesday, February 26, 2014
A false color image of the frozen Great Lakes, February 2014. REUTERS/NASA
Close
17 / 18
The planet Mercury in a false color image enhancing the chemical, mineralogical, and physical differences between the rocks that make up Mercury's surface. REUTERS/NASA

The planet Mercury in a false color image enhancing the chemical, mineralogical, and physical differences between the rocks that make up Mercury's surface. REUTERS/NASA

Reuters / Friday, February 22, 2013
The planet Mercury in a false color image enhancing the chemical, mineralogical, and physical differences between the rocks that make up Mercury's surface. REUTERS/NASA
Close
18 / 18
View Again
View Next
India this week

India this week

Next Slideshows

India this week

India this week

Our top photos this week.

13 Nov 2015
Australia from above

Australia from above

The Land Down Under as seen from the air.

12 Nov 2015
Star Wars-themed plane

Star Wars-themed plane

Japan's All Nippon Airways turns a Boeing 787 Dreamliner into a fantasy for Star Wars fans.

12 Nov 2015
Diwali Celebrations

Diwali Celebrations

The festival of lights in India.

11 Nov 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast