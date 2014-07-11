Psychic soccer animals
A falcon tries to catch a pigeon, symbolising the national soccer team of Germany in the Brazil 2014 World Cup, during a falconry session north of Tabuk July 10, 2014. The falcon was released and allowed to catch its prey, as part of an event to...more
Khan, a three-year-old male Bengali white tiger, plays with a ball during an event organized by zoo employees to predict the result of the upcoming 2014 World Cup Group H soccer match between Russia and Algeria, at the Royev Ruchey zoo in Russia's...more
Four-year-old Asian elephant Yalu, reaches for the food in front of a Spanish national flag as it takes part in a World Cup match prediction event ahead of the 2014 Brazil World Cup group match between Spain and Chile, at a zoo in Jinan, Shandong...more
Archerfish predict Japan's victory in their 2014 World Cup soccer match against Ivory Coast by hitting the plate coated with their bait and written with the word "Win", with powerful jets of water shot from their mouths, at Shinagawa Aqua Stadium...more
Two-year-old African penguin named Aochan, wearing the Japanese soccer team jersey, prepares to make a prediction on the result of Japan's 2014 World Cup soccer match against Ivory Coast at Shinagawa Aqua Stadium aquarium in Tokyo June 13, 2014. ....more
An octopus named Hacchan predicts Japan's victory in their 2014 World Cup soccer match against Ivory Coast by choosing the mock goal with the Japanese national flag, at Shinagawa Aqua Stadium aquarium in Tokyo June 13, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato
The armadillo called Norman, Germany's World Cup oracle, approaches the soccer ball representing Germany as he makes his prediction for the team's opening World Cup match against Portugal on June 16, at the zoo in the western city of Muenster June...more
Giant panda Ying Mei sits next to a box of food with the Brazilian flag on it, during an event called "Panda Predicts World Cup Results", ahead of the 2014 World Cup opening match between Brazil and Croatia, in Yangzhou, Jiangsu province, China June...more
