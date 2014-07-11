Psychic soccer animals

A falcon tries to catch a pigeon, symbolising the national soccer team of Germany in the Brazil 2014 World Cup, during a falconry session north of Tabuk July 10, 2014. The falcon was released and allowed to catch its prey, as part of an event to...more

A falcon tries to catch a pigeon, symbolising the national soccer team of Germany in the Brazil 2014 World Cup, during a falconry session north of Tabuk July 10, 2014. The falcon was released and allowed to catch its prey, as part of an event to predict the winner of the World Cup final match between Germany and Argentina. REUTERS/Mohamed Alhwaity

