Wed Oct 17, 2012

Psy's Gangnam style

South Korean singer Psy performs his hit "Gangnam Style" during a morning television appearance in central Sydney October 17, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

South Korean singer Psy performs his hit "Gangnam Style" during a morning television appearance in central Sydney October 17, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Wednesday, October 17, 2012

South Korean singer Psy performs his hit "Gangnam Style" during a morning television appearance in central Sydney October 17, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

1 / 23
<p>South Korean singer Psy performs his hit "Gangnam Style" during a morning television appearance in central Sydney October 17, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne </p>

South Korean singer Psy performs his hit "Gangnam Style" during a morning television appearance in central Sydney October 17, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Wednesday, October 17, 2012

South Korean singer Psy performs his hit "Gangnam Style" during a morning television appearance in central Sydney October 17, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

2 / 23
South Korean singer Psy performs during his concert in central Seoul October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won

South Korean singer Psy performs during his concert in central Seoul October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won

Wednesday, October 17, 2012

South Korean singer Psy performs during his concert in central Seoul October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won

3 / 23
Korean rapper-singer Psy performs on NBC's 'Today' show in New York, September 14, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Korean rapper-singer Psy performs on NBC's 'Today' show in New York, September 14, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Wednesday, October 17, 2012

Korean rapper-singer Psy performs on NBC's 'Today' show in New York, September 14, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

4 / 23
Host Kevin Hart performs with South Korean rapper Psy during the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Host Kevin Hart performs with South Korean rapper Psy during the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Wednesday, October 17, 2012

Host Kevin Hart performs with South Korean rapper Psy during the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

5 / 23
South Korean singer Psy performs during his concert in central Seoul October 2, 2012. Psy jumped to the top of the British pop charts with the quirky dance track "Gangnam Style", an Internet phenomenon that has clocked up more than 300 million views on YouTube. The 34-year-old became the first Korean artist to top the weekly UK chart, helped by the success of a video shot in locations around Gangnam, an upmarket neighbourhood in the South Korean capital, Seoul. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won

South Korean singer Psy performs during his concert in central Seoul October 2, 2012. Psy jumped to the top of the British pop charts with the quirky dance track "Gangnam Style", an Internet phenomenon that has clocked up more than 300 million views...more

Wednesday, October 17, 2012

South Korean singer Psy performs during his concert in central Seoul October 2, 2012. Psy jumped to the top of the British pop charts with the quirky dance track "Gangnam Style", an Internet phenomenon that has clocked up more than 300 million views on YouTube. The 34-year-old became the first Korean artist to top the weekly UK chart, helped by the success of a video shot in locations around Gangnam, an upmarket neighbourhood in the South Korean capital, Seoul. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won

6 / 23
<p>South Korean singer Psy performs during his concert in central Seoul October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won </p>

South Korean singer Psy performs during his concert in central Seoul October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won

Wednesday, October 17, 2012

South Korean singer Psy performs during his concert in central Seoul October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won

7 / 23
Singer Psy performs during his concert in Seoul August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won

Singer Psy performs during his concert in Seoul August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won

Wednesday, October 17, 2012

Singer Psy performs during his concert in Seoul August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won

8 / 23
Korean rapper-singer Psy performs on NBC's 'Today' show in New York, September 14, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Korean rapper-singer Psy performs on NBC's 'Today' show in New York, September 14, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Wednesday, October 17, 2012

Korean rapper-singer Psy performs on NBC's 'Today' show in New York, September 14, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

9 / 23
South Korean singer Psy performs during his concert in central Seoul October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won

South Korean singer Psy performs during his concert in central Seoul October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won

Wednesday, October 17, 2012

South Korean singer Psy performs during his concert in central Seoul October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won

10 / 23
South Korean rapper Psy poses backstage after presenting an award at the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

South Korean rapper Psy poses backstage after presenting an award at the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Wednesday, October 17, 2012

South Korean rapper Psy poses backstage after presenting an award at the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

11 / 23
South Korean singer Psy (R) performs during his concert in central Seoul October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won

South Korean singer Psy (R) performs during his concert in central Seoul October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won

Wednesday, October 17, 2012

South Korean singer Psy (R) performs during his concert in central Seoul October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won

12 / 23
South Korean singer Psy performs during his concert in central Seoul October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Hong-ji

South Korean singer Psy performs during his concert in central Seoul October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Hong-ji

Wednesday, October 17, 2012

South Korean singer Psy performs during his concert in central Seoul October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Hong-ji

13 / 23
Korean rapper-singer Psy performs on NBC's 'Today' show in New York, September 14, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Korean rapper-singer Psy performs on NBC's 'Today' show in New York, September 14, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Wednesday, October 17, 2012

Korean rapper-singer Psy performs on NBC's 'Today' show in New York, September 14, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

14 / 23
South Korean singer Psy poses during an interview with Reuters before his concert in Seoul August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won

South Korean singer Psy poses during an interview with Reuters before his concert in Seoul August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won

Wednesday, October 17, 2012

South Korean singer Psy poses during an interview with Reuters before his concert in Seoul August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won

15 / 23
Korean rapper-singer Psy appears on NBC's 'Today' show in New York, September 14, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Korean rapper-singer Psy appears on NBC's 'Today' show in New York, September 14, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Wednesday, October 17, 2012

Korean rapper-singer Psy appears on NBC's 'Today' show in New York, September 14, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

16 / 23
South Korean singer Psy dances after a news conference at a hotel in Seoul September 25, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

South Korean singer Psy dances after a news conference at a hotel in Seoul September 25, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Wednesday, October 17, 2012

South Korean singer Psy dances after a news conference at a hotel in Seoul September 25, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

17 / 23
South Korean rapper-singer Psy performs during the 2012 iHeart Radio Music Festival at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

South Korean rapper-singer Psy performs during the 2012 iHeart Radio Music Festival at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Wednesday, October 17, 2012

South Korean rapper-singer Psy performs during the 2012 iHeart Radio Music Festival at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

18 / 23
Host Kevin Hart performs with South Korean rapper Psy during the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Host Kevin Hart performs with South Korean rapper Psy during the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Wednesday, October 17, 2012

Host Kevin Hart performs with South Korean rapper Psy during the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

19 / 23
Singer Psy performs a parody of Lady Gaga with dancers during his concert in Seoul August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won

Singer Psy performs a parody of Lady Gaga with dancers during his concert in Seoul August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won

Wednesday, October 17, 2012

Singer Psy performs a parody of Lady Gaga with dancers during his concert in Seoul August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won

20 / 23
Singer Psy performs during his concert in Seoul August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won

Singer Psy performs during his concert in Seoul August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won

Wednesday, October 17, 2012

Singer Psy performs during his concert in Seoul August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won

21 / 23
South Korean singer Psy performs during his concert in central Seoul October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Hong-ji

South Korean singer Psy performs during his concert in central Seoul October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Hong-ji

Wednesday, October 17, 2012

South Korean singer Psy performs during his concert in central Seoul October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Hong-ji

22 / 23
South Korean singer Psy performs during his concert in central Seoul October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won

South Korean singer Psy performs during his concert in central Seoul October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won

Wednesday, October 17, 2012

South Korean singer Psy performs during his concert in central Seoul October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won

23 / 23
