Pictures | Fri May 9, 2014 | 1:55pm IST

Pub for the bald

<p>Shiro Fukai, 48, drinks distilled spirit next to manager Yoshiko Toyoda (L) at the Otasuke "izakaya" style pub and restaurant in Tokyo May 8, 2014. REUTERS/Toru Hanai</p>

<p>Shiro Fukai (front), 48, drinks distilled spirit at the Otasuke "izakaya" style pub and restaurant in Tokyo May 8, 2014. Bald is beautiful at a new Tokyo restaurant, where follicularly challenged customers are welcomed with open arms and offered discounts not available to their hairier brethren. REUTERS/Toru Hanai</p>

<p>Shiro Fukai, 48, smiles as he drinks distilled spirit at the Otasuke "izakaya" style pub and restaurant in Tokyo May 8, 2014. REUTERS/Toru Hanai</p>

<p>Shiro Fukai, 48, drinks distilled spirit at the Otasuke "izakaya" style pub and restaurant in Tokyo May 8, 2014. REUTERS/Toru Hanai</p>

<p>A man walks past the Otasuke "izakaya" style pub and restaurant in Tokyo May 8, 2014. REUTERS/Toru Hanai</p>

<p>Shiro Fukai, 48, drinks distilled spirit at the Otasuke "izakaya" style pub and restaurant in Tokyo May 8, 2014. REUTERS/Toru Hanai</p>

