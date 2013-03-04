Edition:
Public bathing

<p>A boy washes using a pipe that supplies water to trains at Old Delhi Railway Station in Delhi November 13, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar/Files</p>

<p>A man helps his wife to take a dip during the first "Shahi Snan" at the ongoing Kumbh Mela in Allahabad January 14, 2013. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash/Files</p>

<p>Men take a shower while standing on a leaking water pipeline under a bridge in Mumbai November 26, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files</p>

<p>A man takes a bath along the streets of Delhi October 22, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar/Files</p>

<p>A worker covered with soap walks to take a bath after working at an open cast coal field at Dhanbad district in Jharkhand September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood/Files</p>

<p>A man bathes along the roadside at a wholesale vegetable market during an early morning in Jammu June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta/Files</p>

<p>A man takes a bath outside his shanty in front of the national flag in Dharavi, one of Asia's largest slums, in Mumbai January 24, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files</p>

<p>A man cleans foam from his body after taking a bath in the polluted waters of river Yamuna on a cold winter morning in New Delhi January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma/Files</p>

<p>Hindu devotees bathe in natural hot spring water on the banks of the Satluj river on the occasion of the "Makar Sankranti" festival at Tattapani in Himachal Pradesh January 14, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Kanwar/Files</p>

<p>Students hold earthen pitchers filled with water as they take a holy bath ahead of the Magh Mela festival during a ceremony in Ahmedabad January 8, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files</p>

<p>A man bathes on a cold winter morning at a roadside in Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi January 2, 2012. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma/Files</p>

<p>A man bathes in a tube well in Togga village, located on the outskirts of Chandigarh June 27, 2011. REUTERS/Ajay Verma/Files</p>

<p>A girl washes herself after taking part in Holi, also known as the festival of colours, in Hyderabad February 28, 2010. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder/Files</p>

<p>A boy bathes in a tube well to beat the heat on the outskirts of Chandigarh June 29, 2009. REUTERS/Ajay Verma/Files</p>

<p>People cool themselves off in a pool on a hot day in Ahmedabad May 9, 2009. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files</p>

<p>A Christian woman gives a bath to her son in a bucket at a refugee camp in Bhubaneswar October 7, 2008. REUTERS/Parth Sanyal/Files</p>

<p>Children bathe in buckets at a street-side slum in Mumbai May 25, 2007. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files</p>

<p>Children bathe on a roadside pavement in the main financial district of Mumbai May 10, 2007. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/Files</p>

<p>Homeless children bathe in the waters of river Mahananda, in Siliguri, August 24, 2006. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files</p>

<p>Homeless children bathe near the Taj Mahal in Agra May 16, 2006. REUTERS/Stringer/Files</p>

<p>A homeless boy takes a bath beside a broken water pipeline on the outskirts of New Delhi August 28, 2005. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files</p>

<p>A man and his monkey bath in the holy Ganges River during a hot day in Allahabad June 18, 2003. REUTERS/Brijesh Jaiswal/Files</p>

