Puffing Billy
Puffing Billy steam locomotive 6A is reversed into the engine shed for the night at Belgrave station near Melbourne, October 17, 2014. While the discovery of steam power 200 years ago powered the Industrial Revolution, the world long ago shunted...more
Puffing Billy steam engine driver Steve Holmes, 61, climbs down from his locomotive in the morning light during an inspection before running a train from Belgrave near Melbourne, October 20, 2014. But in one small corner of rural Australia, the...more
Puffing Billy steam engine driver Steve Holmes, 61, looks at the roster of steam locomotives and the initials of their assigned drivers before operating his train from Belgrave station near Melbourne, October 20, 2014. In the picturesque Dandenong...more
Puffing Billy steam engine driver Steve Holmes, 61, checks the running gear in the inspection pit under locomotive 6A at Belgrave near Melbourne, October 17, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Puffing Billy steam locomotive 7A runs in the yard as seen from a workers' break room at Belgrave station near Melbourne, October 20, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Puffing Billy railway workers carry a wheelbarrow full of ash after cleaning out the smokebox of locomotive 6A at Belgrave station near Melbourne, October 17, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Puffing Billy trainee fireman Winston Martin lights a fire to put into the firebox of a steam locomotive, part of the four-hour-long process to prepare the engine, at Belgrave near Melbourne, October 20, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Puffing Billy steam engine driver Steve Holmes, 61, tops up the oil in a displacement lubricator in the cab of locomotive 12A as he prepares the engine for service at Belgrave near Melbourne, October 20, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Puffing Billy steam engine driver Steve Holmes, 61, wipes down locomotive 12A as it gets up to steam before running his train from Belgrave station near Melbourne, October 20, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Puffing Billy steam engine driver Steve Holmes, 61, is partially reflected in the paint finish of his locomotive before running a train from Belgrave near Melbourne, October 20, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Staff at the Puffing Billy railway station of Lakeside put out a sign for the next arriving train as locomotive 14A is watered on the platform near Melbourne, October 20, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Puffing Billy steam engine fireman Barry Rogers, 70, wipes down locomotive 12A in the shed before hauling a train from Belgrave near Melbourne, October 20, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Puffing Billy steam engine fireman Barry Rogers, 70, shovels a load of coal into the firebox of locomotive 12A hauling a train of passengers near Melbourne, October 20, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Gary Pallister cleans grime off his hands after a day's work on the Puffing Billy Railway at Belgrave station near Melbourne, October 17, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Tourists take a "selfie" picture in front of Puffing Billy steam engine 6A during a water stop at Lakeside station near Melbourne, October 20, 2014. While the discovery of steam power 200 years ago powered the Industrial Revolution, the world long...more
Puffing Billy steam engine driver Steve Holmes, 61, laughs as he jokes with fireman Barry Rogers on the footplate of a locomotive at Lakeside Station near Melbourne, October 20, 2014. While the discovery of steam power 200 years ago powered the...more
Puffing Billy railway guard Dom Franssen blows a whistle and holds up a flag signalling a train to depart Lakeside station near Melbourne, October 20, 2014. While the discovery of steam power 200 years ago powered the Industrial Revolution, the world...more
Puffing Billy steam railway guard Emma Pallister leans on the levers used to switch tracks as steam engine 12A passes by at Belgrave station near Melbourne, October 20, 2014. While the discovery of steam power 200 years ago powered the Industrial...more
A Puffing Billy steam train hauled by locomotive 14A crosses the Monbulk Creek trestle after leaving Belgrave station near Melbourne, October 20, 2014. While the discovery of steam power 200 years ago powered the Industrial Revolution, the world long...more
Puffing Billy steam engine driver Steve Holmes, 61, drives locomotive 12A across the Monbulk Creek trestle after leaving Belgrave station near Melbourne, October 20, 2014. While the discovery of steam power 200 years ago powered the Industrial...more
Puffing Billy steam engine driver Steve Holmes, 61, drives locomotive 12A across the Monbulk Creek trestle from Lakeside to Belgrave station near Melbourne, October 20, 2014. While the discovery of steam power 200 years ago powered the Industrial...more
Puffing Billy steam engine driver Steve Holmes, 61, makes notes on the performance and problems of locomotive 6A in a daily log book following a day's work at Belgrave near Melbourne, October 17, 2014. While the discovery of steam power 200 years ago...more
Puffing Billy steam engine fireman Barry Rogers, 70, washes locomotive 12A in the shed after hauling a train to Belgrave near Melbourne, October 20, 2014. While the discovery of steam power 200 years ago powered the Industrial Revolution, the world...more
An engineer works inside the smokebox of a steam engine undergoing an overhaul in the Puffing Billy workshops at Belgrave Melbourne, October 20, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed
