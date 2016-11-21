Pukhrayan train accident
Children hold candles as they pray for the victims of Sunday�s train accident at Pukhrayan near Kanpur city, at a school in Agartala, India, November 21, 2016 REUTERS/Jayanta Dey
Rescue workers search for survivors at the site of Sunday's train derailment in Pukhrayan, south of Kanpur city, India November 21, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
A railway employee cuts a railway track at the site of Sunday's train derailment in Pukhrayan, south of Kanpur city, India, November 21, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
Rescue workers search for survivors at the site of Sunday's train derailment in Pukhrayan, south of Kanpur city, India November 21, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
A view of a derailed train in Kanpur, in India's northern state of Uttar Pradesh, in this still image taken from video November 20, 2016. ANI/via REUTERS TV
Police officers and people gather at the site where a train derailed in Kanpur, in Uttar Pradesh, in this still image taken from video November 20, 2016. ANI/via REUTERS TV
Rescuers move a body at the site where a train derailed in Kanpur, in Uttar Pradesh, in this still image taken from video November 20, 2016. ANI/via REUTERS TV
A police officer instructs people and rescuers at the site where a train derailed in Kanpur, in Uttar Pradesh, in this still image taken from video November 20, 2016. ANI/via REUTERS TV
People gather next to a derailed train in Kanpur, in Uttar Pradesh, in this still image taken from video November 20, 2016. ANI/via REUTERS TV
Rescuers and people gather at the site where a train derailed in Kanpur, in Uttar Pradesh, in this still image taken from video November 20, 2016. ANI/via REUTERS TV
Injured passengers are seen in a hospital after a train derailed in Kanpur, in Uttar Pradesh, in this still image taken from video November 20, 2016. ANI/via REUTERS TV
Rescue workers search for survivors at the site of a train derailment in Pukhrayan, south of Kanpur city, India November 20, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
A victim's remains are seen at the site of a train derailment in Pukhrayan, south of Kanpur city, India November 20, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
Rescue workers search for survivors at the site of a train derailment in Pukhrayan, south of Kanpur city, India November 20, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
Rescue workers search for survivors at the site of a train derailment in Pukhrayan, south of Kanpur city, India November 20, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
Rescue workers search for survivors at the site of a train derailment in Pukhrayan, south of Kanpur city, India November 20, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
Rescue workers search for survivors at the site of a train derailment in Pukhrayan, south of Kanpur city, India November 20, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
Rescue workers search for survivors at the site of a train derailment in Pukhrayan, south of Kanpur city, India November 20, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
Rescue workers search for survivors at the site of a train derailment in Pukhrayan, south of Kanpur city, India November 20, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
A man sorts through luggage at the site of a train derailment in Pukhrayan, south of Kanpur city, India November 20, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
An injured woman stands at the site of a train derailment in Pukhrayan, south of Kanpur city, India November 20, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
Rescue workers search for survivors at the site of a train derailment in Pukhrayan, south of Kanpur city, India November 20, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
Rescue workers search for survivors at the site of a train derailment in Pukhrayan, south of Kanpur city, India November 20, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
Rescue workers search for survivors at the site of a train derailment in Pukhrayan, south of Kanpur city, India November 20, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
Rescue workers stand beside the remains of a passenger at the site of a train derailment in Pukhrayan, south of Kanpur city, India November 20, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
The remains of a passenger are placed in the back of an ambulance at the site of a train derailment in Pukhrayan, south of Kanpur city, India November 20, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
Rescue workers search for survivors at the site of a train derailment in Pukhrayan, south of Kanpur city, India November 20, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
Rescue workers search for survivors at the site of a train derailment in Pukhrayan, south of Kanpur city, India November 20, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
Rescue workers move a carriage at the site of a train derailment in Pukhrayan, south of Kanpur city, India November 20, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
Rescue workers search for survivors at the site of Sunday's train derailment in Pukhrayan, south of Kanpur city, India November 21, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
Doctors attend to the victims of Sunday�s train derailment in Pukhrayan, at a government hospital in Kanpur, India, November 21, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
