Edition:
India
Pictures | Mon Nov 21, 2016 | 12:40pm IST

Pukhrayan train accident

Children hold candles as they pray for the victims of Sunday�s train accident at Pukhrayan near Kanpur city, at a school in Agartala, India, November 21, 2016 REUTERS/Jayanta Dey

Children hold candles as they pray for the victims of Sunday�s train accident at Pukhrayan near Kanpur city, at a school in Agartala, India, November 21, 2016 REUTERS/Jayanta Dey

Reuters / Monday, November 21, 2016
Children hold candles as they pray for the victims of Sunday�s train accident at Pukhrayan near Kanpur city, at a school in Agartala, India, November 21, 2016 REUTERS/Jayanta Dey
Close
1 / 33
Children hold candles as they pray for the victims of Sunday�s train accident at Pukhrayan near Kanpur city, at a school in Agartala, India, November 21, 2016 REUTERS/Jayanta Dey

Children hold candles as they pray for the victims of Sunday�s train accident at Pukhrayan near Kanpur city, at a school in Agartala, India, November 21, 2016 REUTERS/Jayanta Dey

Reuters / Monday, November 21, 2016
Children hold candles as they pray for the victims of Sunday�s train accident at Pukhrayan near Kanpur city, at a school in Agartala, India, November 21, 2016 REUTERS/Jayanta Dey
Close
2 / 33
Rescue workers search for survivors at the site of Sunday's train derailment in Pukhrayan, south of Kanpur city, India November 21, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Rescue workers search for survivors at the site of Sunday's train derailment in Pukhrayan, south of Kanpur city, India November 21, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Reuters / Monday, November 21, 2016
Rescue workers search for survivors at the site of Sunday's train derailment in Pukhrayan, south of Kanpur city, India November 21, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
Close
3 / 33
Rescue workers search for survivors at the site of Sunday's train derailment in Pukhrayan, south of Kanpur city, India November 21, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Rescue workers search for survivors at the site of Sunday's train derailment in Pukhrayan, south of Kanpur city, India November 21, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Reuters / Monday, November 21, 2016
Rescue workers search for survivors at the site of Sunday's train derailment in Pukhrayan, south of Kanpur city, India November 21, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
Close
4 / 33
A railway employee cuts a railway track at the site of Sunday's train derailment in Pukhrayan, south of Kanpur city, India, November 21, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

A railway employee cuts a railway track at the site of Sunday's train derailment in Pukhrayan, south of Kanpur city, India, November 21, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Reuters / Monday, November 21, 2016
A railway employee cuts a railway track at the site of Sunday's train derailment in Pukhrayan, south of Kanpur city, India, November 21, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
Close
5 / 33
Rescue workers search for survivors at the site of Sunday's train derailment in Pukhrayan, south of Kanpur city, India November 21, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Rescue workers search for survivors at the site of Sunday's train derailment in Pukhrayan, south of Kanpur city, India November 21, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Reuters / Monday, November 21, 2016
Rescue workers search for survivors at the site of Sunday's train derailment in Pukhrayan, south of Kanpur city, India November 21, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
Close
6 / 33
A view of a derailed train in Kanpur, in India's northern state of Uttar Pradesh, in this still image taken from video November 20, 2016. ANI/via REUTERS TV

A view of a derailed train in Kanpur, in India's northern state of Uttar Pradesh, in this still image taken from video November 20, 2016. ANI/via REUTERS TV

Reuters / Sunday, November 20, 2016
A view of a derailed train in Kanpur, in India's northern state of Uttar Pradesh, in this still image taken from video November 20, 2016. ANI/via REUTERS TV
Close
7 / 33
Police officers and people gather at the site where a train derailed in Kanpur, in Uttar Pradesh, in this still image taken from video November 20, 2016. ANI/via REUTERS TV

Police officers and people gather at the site where a train derailed in Kanpur, in Uttar Pradesh, in this still image taken from video November 20, 2016. ANI/via REUTERS TV

Reuters / Sunday, November 20, 2016
Police officers and people gather at the site where a train derailed in Kanpur, in Uttar Pradesh, in this still image taken from video November 20, 2016. ANI/via REUTERS TV
Close
8 / 33
Rescuers move a body at the site where a train derailed in Kanpur, in Uttar Pradesh, in this still image taken from video November 20, 2016. ANI/via REUTERS TV

Rescuers move a body at the site where a train derailed in Kanpur, in Uttar Pradesh, in this still image taken from video November 20, 2016. ANI/via REUTERS TV

Reuters / Sunday, November 20, 2016
Rescuers move a body at the site where a train derailed in Kanpur, in Uttar Pradesh, in this still image taken from video November 20, 2016. ANI/via REUTERS TV
Close
9 / 33
A police officer instructs people and rescuers at the site where a train derailed in Kanpur, in Uttar Pradesh, in this still image taken from video November 20, 2016. ANI/via REUTERS TV

A police officer instructs people and rescuers at the site where a train derailed in Kanpur, in Uttar Pradesh, in this still image taken from video November 20, 2016. ANI/via REUTERS TV

Reuters / Sunday, November 20, 2016
A police officer instructs people and rescuers at the site where a train derailed in Kanpur, in Uttar Pradesh, in this still image taken from video November 20, 2016. ANI/via REUTERS TV
Close
10 / 33
People gather next to a derailed train in Kanpur, in Uttar Pradesh, in this still image taken from video November 20, 2016. ANI/via REUTERS TV

People gather next to a derailed train in Kanpur, in Uttar Pradesh, in this still image taken from video November 20, 2016. ANI/via REUTERS TV

Reuters / Sunday, November 20, 2016
People gather next to a derailed train in Kanpur, in Uttar Pradesh, in this still image taken from video November 20, 2016. ANI/via REUTERS TV
Close
11 / 33
Rescuers and people gather at the site where a train derailed in Kanpur, in Uttar Pradesh, in this still image taken from video November 20, 2016. ANI/via REUTERS TV

Rescuers and people gather at the site where a train derailed in Kanpur, in Uttar Pradesh, in this still image taken from video November 20, 2016. ANI/via REUTERS TV

Reuters / Sunday, November 20, 2016
Rescuers and people gather at the site where a train derailed in Kanpur, in Uttar Pradesh, in this still image taken from video November 20, 2016. ANI/via REUTERS TV
Close
12 / 33
Injured passengers are seen in a hospital after a train derailed in Kanpur, in Uttar Pradesh, in this still image taken from video November 20, 2016. ANI/via REUTERS TV

Injured passengers are seen in a hospital after a train derailed in Kanpur, in Uttar Pradesh, in this still image taken from video November 20, 2016. ANI/via REUTERS TV

Reuters / Sunday, November 20, 2016
Injured passengers are seen in a hospital after a train derailed in Kanpur, in Uttar Pradesh, in this still image taken from video November 20, 2016. ANI/via REUTERS TV
Close
13 / 33
Rescue workers search for survivors at the site of a train derailment in Pukhrayan, south of Kanpur city, India November 20, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Rescue workers search for survivors at the site of a train derailment in Pukhrayan, south of Kanpur city, India November 20, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Reuters / Sunday, November 20, 2016
Rescue workers search for survivors at the site of a train derailment in Pukhrayan, south of Kanpur city, India November 20, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
Close
14 / 33
A victim's remains are seen at the site of a train derailment in Pukhrayan, south of Kanpur city, India November 20, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

A victim's remains are seen at the site of a train derailment in Pukhrayan, south of Kanpur city, India November 20, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Reuters / Sunday, November 20, 2016
A victim's remains are seen at the site of a train derailment in Pukhrayan, south of Kanpur city, India November 20, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
Close
15 / 33
Rescue workers search for survivors at the site of a train derailment in Pukhrayan, south of Kanpur city, India November 20, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Rescue workers search for survivors at the site of a train derailment in Pukhrayan, south of Kanpur city, India November 20, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Reuters / Sunday, November 20, 2016
Rescue workers search for survivors at the site of a train derailment in Pukhrayan, south of Kanpur city, India November 20, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
Close
16 / 33
Rescue workers search for survivors at the site of a train derailment in Pukhrayan, south of Kanpur city, India November 20, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Rescue workers search for survivors at the site of a train derailment in Pukhrayan, south of Kanpur city, India November 20, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Reuters / Sunday, November 20, 2016
Rescue workers search for survivors at the site of a train derailment in Pukhrayan, south of Kanpur city, India November 20, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
Close
17 / 33
Rescue workers search for survivors at the site of a train derailment in Pukhrayan, south of Kanpur city, India November 20, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Rescue workers search for survivors at the site of a train derailment in Pukhrayan, south of Kanpur city, India November 20, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Reuters / Sunday, November 20, 2016
Rescue workers search for survivors at the site of a train derailment in Pukhrayan, south of Kanpur city, India November 20, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
Close
18 / 33
Rescue workers search for survivors at the site of a train derailment in Pukhrayan, south of Kanpur city, India November 20, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Rescue workers search for survivors at the site of a train derailment in Pukhrayan, south of Kanpur city, India November 20, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Reuters / Sunday, November 20, 2016
Rescue workers search for survivors at the site of a train derailment in Pukhrayan, south of Kanpur city, India November 20, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
Close
19 / 33
Rescue workers search for survivors at the site of a train derailment in Pukhrayan, south of Kanpur city, India November 20, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Rescue workers search for survivors at the site of a train derailment in Pukhrayan, south of Kanpur city, India November 20, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Reuters / Sunday, November 20, 2016
Rescue workers search for survivors at the site of a train derailment in Pukhrayan, south of Kanpur city, India November 20, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
Close
20 / 33
Rescue workers search for survivors at the site of a train derailment in Pukhrayan, south of Kanpur city, India November 20, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Rescue workers search for survivors at the site of a train derailment in Pukhrayan, south of Kanpur city, India November 20, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Reuters / Sunday, November 20, 2016
Rescue workers search for survivors at the site of a train derailment in Pukhrayan, south of Kanpur city, India November 20, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
Close
21 / 33
A man sorts through luggage at the site of a train derailment in Pukhrayan, south of Kanpur city, India November 20, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

A man sorts through luggage at the site of a train derailment in Pukhrayan, south of Kanpur city, India November 20, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Reuters / Sunday, November 20, 2016
A man sorts through luggage at the site of a train derailment in Pukhrayan, south of Kanpur city, India November 20, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
Close
22 / 33
An injured woman stands at the site of a train derailment in Pukhrayan, south of Kanpur city, India November 20, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

An injured woman stands at the site of a train derailment in Pukhrayan, south of Kanpur city, India November 20, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Reuters / Sunday, November 20, 2016
An injured woman stands at the site of a train derailment in Pukhrayan, south of Kanpur city, India November 20, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
Close
23 / 33
Rescue workers search for survivors at the site of a train derailment in Pukhrayan, south of Kanpur city, India November 20, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Rescue workers search for survivors at the site of a train derailment in Pukhrayan, south of Kanpur city, India November 20, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Reuters / Sunday, November 20, 2016
Rescue workers search for survivors at the site of a train derailment in Pukhrayan, south of Kanpur city, India November 20, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
Close
24 / 33
Rescue workers search for survivors at the site of a train derailment in Pukhrayan, south of Kanpur city, India November 20, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Rescue workers search for survivors at the site of a train derailment in Pukhrayan, south of Kanpur city, India November 20, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Reuters / Sunday, November 20, 2016
Rescue workers search for survivors at the site of a train derailment in Pukhrayan, south of Kanpur city, India November 20, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
Close
25 / 33
Rescue workers search for survivors at the site of a train derailment in Pukhrayan, south of Kanpur city, India November 20, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Rescue workers search for survivors at the site of a train derailment in Pukhrayan, south of Kanpur city, India November 20, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Reuters / Sunday, November 20, 2016
Rescue workers search for survivors at the site of a train derailment in Pukhrayan, south of Kanpur city, India November 20, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
Close
26 / 33
Rescue workers stand beside the remains of a passenger at the site of a train derailment in Pukhrayan, south of Kanpur city, India November 20, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Rescue workers stand beside the remains of a passenger at the site of a train derailment in Pukhrayan, south of Kanpur city, India November 20, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Reuters / Sunday, November 20, 2016
Rescue workers stand beside the remains of a passenger at the site of a train derailment in Pukhrayan, south of Kanpur city, India November 20, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
Close
27 / 33
The remains of a passenger are placed in the back of an ambulance at the site of a train derailment in Pukhrayan, south of Kanpur city, India November 20, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

The remains of a passenger are placed in the back of an ambulance at the site of a train derailment in Pukhrayan, south of Kanpur city, India November 20, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Reuters / Sunday, November 20, 2016
The remains of a passenger are placed in the back of an ambulance at the site of a train derailment in Pukhrayan, south of Kanpur city, India November 20, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
Close
28 / 33
Rescue workers search for survivors at the site of a train derailment in Pukhrayan, south of Kanpur city, India November 20, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Rescue workers search for survivors at the site of a train derailment in Pukhrayan, south of Kanpur city, India November 20, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Reuters / Sunday, November 20, 2016
Rescue workers search for survivors at the site of a train derailment in Pukhrayan, south of Kanpur city, India November 20, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
Close
29 / 33
Rescue workers search for survivors at the site of a train derailment in Pukhrayan, south of Kanpur city, India November 20, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Rescue workers search for survivors at the site of a train derailment in Pukhrayan, south of Kanpur city, India November 20, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Reuters / Sunday, November 20, 2016
Rescue workers search for survivors at the site of a train derailment in Pukhrayan, south of Kanpur city, India November 20, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
Close
30 / 33
Rescue workers move a carriage at the site of a train derailment in Pukhrayan, south of Kanpur city, India November 20, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Rescue workers move a carriage at the site of a train derailment in Pukhrayan, south of Kanpur city, India November 20, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Reuters / Monday, November 21, 2016
Rescue workers move a carriage at the site of a train derailment in Pukhrayan, south of Kanpur city, India November 20, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
Close
31 / 33
Rescue workers search for survivors at the site of Sunday's train derailment in Pukhrayan, south of Kanpur city, India November 21, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Rescue workers search for survivors at the site of Sunday's train derailment in Pukhrayan, south of Kanpur city, India November 21, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Reuters / Monday, November 21, 2016
Rescue workers search for survivors at the site of Sunday's train derailment in Pukhrayan, south of Kanpur city, India November 21, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
Close
32 / 33
Doctors attend to the victims of Sunday�s train derailment in Pukhrayan, at a government hospital in Kanpur, India, November 21, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Doctors attend to the victims of Sunday�s train derailment in Pukhrayan, at a government hospital in Kanpur, India, November 21, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Reuters / Monday, November 21, 2016
Doctors attend to the victims of Sunday�s train derailment in Pukhrayan, at a government hospital in Kanpur, India, November 21, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
Close
33 / 33
View Again
View Next
Train accidents in India

Train accidents in India

Next Slideshows

Train accidents in India

Train accidents in India

India has witnessed many deadly train crashes over the years. Some of our photos from archives.

20 Nov 2016
Closing in on Mosul

Closing in on Mosul

Iraqi forces move closer to driving Islamic State from their last major stronghold in the country.

19 Nov 2016
Burial of Ferdinand Marcos draws protests

Burial of Ferdinand Marcos draws protests

Former Philippine dictator Ferdinand Marcos is buried almost 30 years after his death, amid scattered protests around Manila.

19 Nov 2016
India This Week

India This Week

A collection of some of our pictures from this week.

18 Nov 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan

Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.

India this week

India this week

A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.

India vs Pakistan

India vs Pakistan

Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.

Ramadan in India

Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast