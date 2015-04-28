Pulled from the rubble
Rishi Khanal, an injured survivor is taken out by French rescue teams from a damaged building following Saturday's earthquake in Kathmandu, Nepal, April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Rishi Khanal is taken out by French rescue teams from a damaged building following Saturday's earthquake in Kathmandu, Nepal, April 28, 2015. A Nepali-French search and rescue team pulled the 28-year-old man from a collapsed apartment block after he...more
Injured survivor Rishi Khanal appeared to have had no access to food or water during his ordeal, which began at midday on Saturday when a 7.9 magnitude earthquake hit Nepal, destroying buildings and killing at least 4,600 people. REUTERS/Navesh...more
Injured survivor Rishi Khanal reacts as he is taken out through the window of a collapsed building by Armed Police Force and the French rescue team, after being trapped there for four days. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
"It seems he survived by sheer willpower," said Akhilesh Shrestha, a doctor who treated survivor Rishi Khanal. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Injured survivor Rishi Khanal is carried on a stretcher towards the hospital as he is rescued by Armed Police Force and the French rescue team, after being trapped in a collapsed building for four days, following Saturday's earthquake, in Kathmundu,...more
Rishi Khanal, an injured survivor, is carried on a stretcher by Nepali police after being rescued by French rescue teams from a damaged building following Saturday's earthquake in Kathmandu, Nepal, April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Rescue team members from Armed Police Force cheer in front of the ambulance after rescuing, with help from the French rescue team, Rishi Khanal, who was trapped for four days in a collapsed building. Khanal had been on the second floor of a...more
Nepal police personnel carry survivor Rishi Khanal after a five hour rescue. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Doctors think survivor Rishi Khanal may have a broken leg. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
