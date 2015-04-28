Edition:
Pulled from the rubble

Rishi Khanal, an injured survivor is taken out by French rescue teams from a damaged building following Saturday's earthquake in Kathmandu, Nepal, April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Rishi Khanal is taken out by French rescue teams from a damaged building following Saturday's earthquake in Kathmandu, Nepal, April 28, 2015. A Nepali-French search and rescue team pulled the 28-year-old man from a collapsed apartment block after he had spent around 80 hours in a room with three dead bodies. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Injured survivor Rishi Khanal appeared to have had no access to food or water during his ordeal, which began at midday on Saturday when a 7.9 magnitude earthquake hit Nepal, destroying buildings and killing at least 4,600 people. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Injured survivor Rishi Khanal reacts as he is taken out through the window of a collapsed building by Armed Police Force and the French rescue team, after being trapped there for four days. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

"It seems he survived by sheer willpower," said Akhilesh Shrestha, a doctor who treated survivor Rishi Khanal. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Injured survivor Rishi Khanal is carried on a stretcher towards the hospital as he is rescued by Armed Police Force and the French rescue team, after being trapped in a collapsed building for four days, following Saturday's earthquake, in Kathmundu, Nepal, April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Rishi Khanal, an injured survivor, is carried on a stretcher by Nepali police after being rescued by French rescue teams from a damaged building following Saturday's earthquake in Kathmandu, Nepal, April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Rescue team members from Armed Police Force cheer in front of the ambulance after rescuing, with help from the French rescue team, Rishi Khanal, who was trapped for four days in a collapsed building. Khanal had been on the second floor of a seven-story building when the quake struck. The top floors were intact and the teams drilled down to him after he shouted for help and responded to questions in Nepali. REUTERS/Gopen Rai

Nepal police personnel carry survivor Rishi Khanal after a five hour rescue. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Doctors think survivor Rishi Khanal may have a broken leg. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

