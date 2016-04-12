Pumping iron in Russia
A participant has his body painted before a regional bodybuilding championship in Stavropol, southern Russia, April 10, 2016. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko
Participants wait backstage during a regional bodybuilding championship in Stavropol, southern Russia, April 10, 2016. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko
A participant rests ahead of his performance at a regional bodybuilding championship in Stavropol, southern Russia, April 10, 2016. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko
Participants wait backstage during a regional bodybuilding championship in Stavropol, southern Russia, April 10, 2016. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko
Participants pose during a regional bodybuilding championship in Stavropol, southern Russia, April 10, 2016. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko
Participants pose during a regional bodybuilding championship in Stavropol, southern Russia, April 10, 2016. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko
A participant is reflected in a mirror as he has his body painted before a regional bodybuilding championship in Stavropol, southern Russia, April 10, 2016. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko
Participants get ready backstage during a regional bodybuilding championship in Stavropol, southern Russia, April 10, 2016. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko
A participant gets ready for his performance at a regional bodybuilding championship in Stavropol, southern Russia, April 10, 2016. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko
A participant poses during a regional bodybuilding championship in Stavropol, southern Russia, April 10, 2016. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko
Participants wait backstage during a regional bodybuilding championship in Stavropol, southern Russia, April 10, 2016. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko
A participant gets ready backstage for his performance at a regional bodybuilding championship in Stavropol, southern Russia, April 10, 2016. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko
Next Slideshows
Popo Carnival of Bonoua
The Popo Carnival is the Ivorian version of Mardi Gras.
Waiting for the rains
Indian reliance on unpredictable seasonal rains has made the yearly monsoon forecast a key event. Here is a look at Indians waiting with bated breath for the...
Painting away the border
Volunteers paint the border fence between the United States and Mexico to give the illusion of transparency.
India this week
Our top India photos from this week.
MORE IN PICTURES
Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan
Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.
India this week
A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.
India vs Pakistan
Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.
Ramadan in India
Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire
Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.
Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations
A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.
Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul
Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.
Rehabilitating New York's injured birds
Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.