Edition:
India
Pictures | Tue Apr 12, 2016 | 7:35am IST

Pumping iron in Russia

A participant has his body painted before a regional bodybuilding championship in Stavropol, southern Russia, April 10, 2016. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

Reuters / Monday, April 11, 2016
Participants wait backstage during a regional bodybuilding championship in Stavropol, southern Russia, April 10, 2016. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

Reuters / Monday, April 11, 2016
A participant rests ahead of his performance at a regional bodybuilding championship in Stavropol, southern Russia, April 10, 2016. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

Reuters / Monday, April 11, 2016
Participants wait backstage during a regional bodybuilding championship in Stavropol, southern Russia, April 10, 2016. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

Reuters / Monday, April 11, 2016
Participants pose during a regional bodybuilding championship in Stavropol, southern Russia, April 10, 2016. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

Reuters / Monday, April 11, 2016
Participants pose during a regional bodybuilding championship in Stavropol, southern Russia, April 10, 2016. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

Reuters / Monday, April 11, 2016
A participant is reflected in a mirror as he has his body painted before a regional bodybuilding championship in Stavropol, southern Russia, April 10, 2016. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

Reuters / Monday, April 11, 2016
Participants get ready backstage during a regional bodybuilding championship in Stavropol, southern Russia, April 10, 2016. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

Reuters / Monday, April 11, 2016
A participant gets ready for his performance at a regional bodybuilding championship in Stavropol, southern Russia, April 10, 2016. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

Reuters / Monday, April 11, 2016
A participant poses during a regional bodybuilding championship in Stavropol, southern Russia, April 10, 2016. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

Reuters / Monday, April 11, 2016
Participants wait backstage during a regional bodybuilding championship in Stavropol, southern Russia, April 10, 2016. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

Reuters / Monday, April 11, 2016
A participant gets ready backstage for his performance at a regional bodybuilding championship in Stavropol, southern Russia, April 10, 2016. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

Reuters / Monday, April 11, 2016
