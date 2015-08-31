Pumping iron with Putin
Russian President Vladimir Putin exercises in a gym at the Bocharov Ruchei state residence in Sochi, Russia, August 30, 2015. REUTERS/Michael Klimentyev/RIA Novosti/Kremlin
Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) and Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev exercise in a gym at the Bocharov Ruchei state residence in Sochi, Russia, August 30, 2015. REUTERS/Yekaterina Shtukina/RIA Novosti/Pool
Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev performs a pull-up during a gym exercise session at the Bocharov Ruchei state residence in Sochi, Russia, August 30, 2015. REUTERS/Yekaterina Shtukina/RIA Novosti/Pool
Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) and Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev exercise in a gym at the Bocharov Ruchei state residence in Sochi, Russia, August 30, 2015. REUTERS/Michael Klimentyev/RIA Novosti/Kremlin
Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) talks with Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev in a gym at the Bocharov Ruchei state residence in Sochi, Russia, August 30, 2015. REUTERS/Yekaterina Shtukina/RIA Novosti/Pool
Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) talks with Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev in a gym at the Bocharov Ruchei state residence in Sochi, Russia, August 30, 2015. REUTERS/Yekaterina Shtukina/RIA Novosti/Pool
Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) and Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev roast meat during breakfast at the Bocharov Ruchei state residence in Sochi, Russia, August 30, 2015. REUTERS/Yekaterina Shtukina/RIA Novosti/Pool
Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) and Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev have breakfast at the Bocharov Ruchei state residence in Sochi, Russia, August 30, 2015. REUTERS/Yekaterina Shtukina/RIA Novosti/Pool
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev toast with tea cups during breakfast at the Bocharov Ruchei state residence in Sochi, Russia, August 30, 2015. REUTERS/Yekaterina Shtukina/RIA Novosti/Pool
Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) walks with Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev at the Bocharov Ruchei state residence in Sochi, Russia, August 30, 2015. REUTERS/Michael Klimentyev/RIA Novosti/Kremlin
