Pictures | Thu Nov 28, 2013 | 12:10pm IST

Pumping Iron

<p>Competitors stand on a stage during a bodybuilding competition in Mumbai November 27, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

Competitors stand on a stage during a bodybuilding competition in Mumbai November 27, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

<p>Competitors warm up backstage during a bodybuilding competition in Mumbai November 27, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

<p>Competitors have tanning lotion applied on their bodies during a bodybuilding competition in Mumbai November 27, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

<p>Competitors have tanning lotion applied on their bodies during a bodybuilding competition in Mumbai November 27, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

<p>Competitors wait to get onstage during a bodybuilding competition in Mumbai November 27, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

<p>A competitor warms up backstage during a bodybuilding competition in Mumbai November 27, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

<p>A competitor rests backstage during a bodybuilding competition in Mumbai November 27, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

<p>Competitors warm up backstage during a bodybuilding competition in Mumbai November 27, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

<p>Competitors wait to get on the stage during a bodybuilding competition in Mumbai November 27, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

