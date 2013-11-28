Pumping Iron
Competitors stand on a stage during a bodybuilding competition in Mumbai November 27, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Competitors stand on a stage during a bodybuilding competition in Mumbai November 27, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Competitors warm up backstage during a bodybuilding competition in Mumbai November 27, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Competitors warm up backstage during a bodybuilding competition in Mumbai November 27, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Competitors have tanning lotion applied on their bodies during a bodybuilding competition in Mumbai November 27, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Competitors have tanning lotion applied on their bodies during a bodybuilding competition in Mumbai November 27, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Competitors have tanning lotion applied on their bodies during a bodybuilding competition in Mumbai November 27, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Competitors have tanning lotion applied on their bodies during a bodybuilding competition in Mumbai November 27, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Competitors wait to get onstage during a bodybuilding competition in Mumbai November 27, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Competitors wait to get onstage during a bodybuilding competition in Mumbai November 27, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A competitor warms up backstage during a bodybuilding competition in Mumbai November 27, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A competitor warms up backstage during a bodybuilding competition in Mumbai November 27, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A competitor rests backstage during a bodybuilding competition in Mumbai November 27, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A competitor rests backstage during a bodybuilding competition in Mumbai November 27, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Competitors warm up backstage during a bodybuilding competition in Mumbai November 27, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Competitors warm up backstage during a bodybuilding competition in Mumbai November 27, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Competitors wait to get on the stage during a bodybuilding competition in Mumbai November 27, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Competitors wait to get on the stage during a bodybuilding competition in Mumbai November 27, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Next Slideshows
Sochi: The Olympic torch
Following the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic torch relay.
Born in water
A Brazilian couple deliver their second child at home in a pool of warm water.
The first and last movie theater
The Patricia Theatre in Powell River, British Colombia, has been running continuously since 1913.
Miss Wheelchair India
A beauty pageant for differently-abled women.
MORE IN PICTURES
Macron vs Le Pen
France will choose between far-right leader Marine Le Pen and centrist Emmanuel Macron in Sunday's presidential run-off.
The Met Gala
Highlights from the Metropolitan Museum of Art's annual Costume Institute Gala celebrating "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between".
Albino animals
Rare creatures from the animal world.
Unrest on the streets of Venezuela
Protesters take to the streets as Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro announces the creation of a new popular assembly which foes decried as a power-grab to stifle weeks of anti-government unrest.
Seven-year-old Yemeni girl dies of malnutrition
In Yemen, where one child under the age of five dies of preventable hunger and disease every 10 minutes, seven-year-old Jamila Ali Abdu died of malnutrition in the Red Sea port city of Hodeidah.
The U.S.-Mexico border now
The structures, fences and walls that mark the border between the United States and Mexico.
The frontlines of Mosul
An Iraqi commander expects to dislodge Islamic State from Mosul in May despite resistance from militants in the densely populated Old City district.