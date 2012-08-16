Pure gold of Colombia
A miner looks for gold on the banks of the Cauca River in Santafe de Antioquia August 8, 2012. For centuries, Colombian miners have extracted and processed gold from the Cauca River without using chemicals allowing the precious metal to keep its...more
A miner removes land to look for gold at the entrance of a mine in Santa Fe de Antioquia August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Albeiro Lopera
A miner waves a pan to look for gold in the Cauca river in Santa Fe de Antioquia August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Albeiro Lopera
A miner looks for gold in his pan at the entrance of a mine close Santa Fe de Antioquia August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Albeiro Lopera
A miner takes a break at a gold mine in Santa Fe de Antioquia August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Albeiro Lopera
A goldsmith works on a piece of gold in his workshop in Santa Fe de Antioquia August 8, 2012. REUTERS /Albeiro Lopera
A woman works with gold in her workshop in Santa Fe de Antioquia August 8, 2012. REUTERS /Albeiro Lopera
A goldsmith works on a piece of gold in his workshop in Santa Fe de Antioquia August 8, 2012. REUTERS /Albeiro Lopera
A goldsmith works with gold pieces in a workshop in Santa Fe de Antioquia August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Albeiro Lopera
A goldsmith works on a piece of gold in his workshop in Santa Fe de Antioquia August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Albeiro Lopera
