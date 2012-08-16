Edition:
India
Pictures | Thu Aug 16, 2012 | 6:45am IST

Pure gold of Colombia

<p>A miner looks for gold on the banks of the Cauca River in Santafe de Antioquia August 8, 2012. For centuries, Colombian miners have extracted and processed gold from the Cauca River without using chemicals allowing the precious metal to keep its pureness. REUTERS/Albeiro Lopera </p>

A miner looks for gold on the banks of the Cauca River in Santafe de Antioquia August 8, 2012. For centuries, Colombian miners have extracted and processed gold from the Cauca River without using chemicals allowing the precious metal to keep its...more

Thursday, August 16, 2012

A miner looks for gold on the banks of the Cauca River in Santafe de Antioquia August 8, 2012. For centuries, Colombian miners have extracted and processed gold from the Cauca River without using chemicals allowing the precious metal to keep its pureness. REUTERS/Albeiro Lopera

Close
1 / 10
<p>A miner removes land to look for gold at the entrance of a mine in Santa Fe de Antioquia August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Albeiro Lopera </p>

A miner removes land to look for gold at the entrance of a mine in Santa Fe de Antioquia August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Albeiro Lopera

Thursday, August 16, 2012

A miner removes land to look for gold at the entrance of a mine in Santa Fe de Antioquia August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Albeiro Lopera

Close
2 / 10
<p>A miner waves a pan to look for gold in the Cauca river in Santa Fe de Antioquia August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Albeiro Lopera </p>

A miner waves a pan to look for gold in the Cauca river in Santa Fe de Antioquia August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Albeiro Lopera

Thursday, August 16, 2012

A miner waves a pan to look for gold in the Cauca river in Santa Fe de Antioquia August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Albeiro Lopera

Close
3 / 10
<p>A miner looks for gold in his pan at the entrance of a mine close Santa Fe de Antioquia August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Albeiro Lopera</p>

A miner looks for gold in his pan at the entrance of a mine close Santa Fe de Antioquia August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Albeiro Lopera

Thursday, August 16, 2012

A miner looks for gold in his pan at the entrance of a mine close Santa Fe de Antioquia August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Albeiro Lopera

Close
4 / 10
<p>A miner takes a break at a gold mine in Santa Fe de Antioquia August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Albeiro Lopera </p>

A miner takes a break at a gold mine in Santa Fe de Antioquia August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Albeiro Lopera

Thursday, August 16, 2012

A miner takes a break at a gold mine in Santa Fe de Antioquia August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Albeiro Lopera

Close
5 / 10
<p>A goldsmith works on a piece of gold in his workshop in Santa Fe de Antioquia August 8, 2012. REUTERS /Albeiro Lopera </p>

A goldsmith works on a piece of gold in his workshop in Santa Fe de Antioquia August 8, 2012. REUTERS /Albeiro Lopera

Thursday, August 16, 2012

A goldsmith works on a piece of gold in his workshop in Santa Fe de Antioquia August 8, 2012. REUTERS /Albeiro Lopera

Close
6 / 10
<p>A woman works with gold in her workshop in Santa Fe de Antioquia August 8, 2012. REUTERS /Albeiro Lopera</p>

A woman works with gold in her workshop in Santa Fe de Antioquia August 8, 2012. REUTERS /Albeiro Lopera

Thursday, August 16, 2012

A woman works with gold in her workshop in Santa Fe de Antioquia August 8, 2012. REUTERS /Albeiro Lopera

Close
7 / 10
<p>A goldsmith works on a piece of gold in his workshop in Santa Fe de Antioquia August 8, 2012. REUTERS /Albeiro Lopera </p>

A goldsmith works on a piece of gold in his workshop in Santa Fe de Antioquia August 8, 2012. REUTERS /Albeiro Lopera

Thursday, August 16, 2012

A goldsmith works on a piece of gold in his workshop in Santa Fe de Antioquia August 8, 2012. REUTERS /Albeiro Lopera

Close
8 / 10
<p>A goldsmith works with gold pieces in a workshop in Santa Fe de Antioquia August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Albeiro Lopera </p>

A goldsmith works with gold pieces in a workshop in Santa Fe de Antioquia August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Albeiro Lopera

Thursday, August 16, 2012

A goldsmith works with gold pieces in a workshop in Santa Fe de Antioquia August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Albeiro Lopera

Close
9 / 10
<p>A goldsmith works on a piece of gold in his workshop in Santa Fe de Antioquia August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Albeiro Lopera </p>

A goldsmith works on a piece of gold in his workshop in Santa Fe de Antioquia August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Albeiro Lopera

Thursday, August 16, 2012

A goldsmith works on a piece of gold in his workshop in Santa Fe de Antioquia August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Albeiro Lopera

Close
10 / 10
View Again
View Next
Nepal's young street performers

Nepal's young street performers

Next Slideshows

Nepal's young street performers

Nepal's young street performers

Siblings earn their living (around $10 a day) by performing tricks on the streets of Kathmandu.

16 Aug 2012
Balaclavas: Fear and fashion

Balaclavas: Fear and fashion

Balaclavas and ski masks: A protective head garment used for protection, for intimidation, and now sometimes for fashion.

16 Aug 2012
Life without sight

Life without sight

A glimpse at the lives of visually impaired children and adults.

15 Aug 2012
Thank you for not smoking

Thank you for not smoking

Government cigarette pack warnings from around the world.

15 Aug 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast