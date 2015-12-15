Edition:
Push for peace in Yemen

Tribesmen loyal to the Houthi movement hold their weapons at a gathering to show their support for the group, in Yemen's capital Sanaa December 15, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Tuesday, December 15, 2015
A Houthi militant holds a machine gun mounted on a patrol truck while securing the site of a gathering held by tribesmen loyal to the Houthi movement to show their support for the group, in Yemen's capital Sanaa December 15, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Tuesday, December 15, 2015
Tribesmen loyal to the Houthi movement perform the traditional Baraa dance at a gathering held to show their support for the group, in Yemen's capital Sanaa December 15, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Tuesday, December 15, 2015
Houthi militants ride on the back of a patrol truck at the site of a gathering held by tribesmen loyal to the Houthi movement, in Yemen's capital Sanaa December 14, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Monday, December 14, 2015
An armed man gestures as he stands on the rubble of houses destroyed by an air strike near Sanaa Airport March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Thursday, March 26, 2015
A tribal fighter loyal to Yemen's government stands on the roof of a pick-up truck as he uses binoculars to look at at Houthi positions in an area between Yemen's northern provoices of al-Jawf and Marib December 5, 2015. REUTERS/Ali Owidha

Reuters / Saturday, December 05, 2015
People stand by the body of a tribal fighter killed in fighting against Houthi militia in Taiz April 26, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, April 26, 2015
A tank operated by the government army fires at Houthi positions in al-Labanat area, between Yemen's northern provoices of al-Jawf and Marib December 5, 2015. REUTERS/Ali Owidha

Reuters / Saturday, December 05, 2015
People ride motorcycles past houses damaged during recent conflict in Yemen's northwestern city of Saada December 1, 2015. REUTERS/Naif Rahma

Reuters / Tuesday, December 01, 2015
A soldier loyal to Yemen's government jumps off a truck on a road leading to the frontline of fighting against Houthi militiamen in the southwestern city of Taiz November 16, 2015. REUTERS/Anees Mahyoub

Reuters / Monday, November 16, 2015
Saudi army artillery fire shells towards Houthi positions from the Saudi border with Yemen April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser

Reuters / Monday, April 13, 2015
People gather at the site of a Saudi-led air strike in Yemen's capital Sanaa September 21, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Monday, September 21, 2015
A man carries a body from the rubble of a house destroyed by an air strike at the old quarter of Yemen's capital Sanaa, September 19, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

Reuters / Saturday, September 19, 2015
People look at a burning fuel truck after it was set ablaze during clashes between Houthis and fighters of the Popular Resistance Committees in Taiz, Yemen May 25, 2015. Picture taken May 25, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, May 26, 2015
Houthi militants look through holes on a wall at the site of a Saudi-led air strike in Yemen's capital Sanaa July 16, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Thursday, July 16, 2015
Saudi army artillery fire shells towards Houthi movement positions at the Saudi border with Yemen April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, April 16, 2015
Anti-Houthi fighters from the Southern Popular Resistance take up position on a front line against Houthi fighters on the Bir Ahmad outskirts of Yemen's southern port city of Aden June 9, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, June 09, 2015
An air strike hits a military site controlled by the Houthi group in Yemen's capital Sanaa May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Tuesday, May 12, 2015
A Southern Popular Resistance fighter secures a street during fighting against Houthi fighters in the Dar Saad district of Yemen's southern port city of Aden May 9, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Saturday, May 09, 2015
Houthi militants ride in a patrol truck in Sanaa May 2, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

Reuters / Saturday, May 02, 2015
