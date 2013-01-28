Edition:
Pushing the pedal

<p>A farmer carries plastic pipes used for watering fields on his bicycle in Tonk, in Rajasthan January 20, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

Monday, January 28, 2013

<p>Schoolboys cycle on a foggy and cold winter morning in Chandigarh January 7, 2013. REUTERS/Ajay Verma</p>

<p>A girl cycles on a foggy and cold winter morning in Allahabad January 3, 2013. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash</p>

<p>A man cycles past residential buildings under construction in Kolkata December 31, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri</p>

<p>A vendor sharpens a knife while sitting on his bicycle outside a doctor's clinic at a residential area in Mumbai December 24, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

<p>Two people ride a bicycle as the sun sets on the outskirts of Jammu December 2, 2012. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta</p>

<p>A man rides a bicycle next to Hindu devotees walking on the banks of river Ganga ahead of the "Kumbh Mela" in Allahabad November 22, 2012. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash</p>

<p>A man drives a taxi loaded with bicycles and milk containers through a road in Allahabad November 16, 2012. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash</p>

<p>A villager pushes his cycle near a bottling plant in Special Economic Zone (SEZ) at Chandaka industrial area on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar October 11, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>Students leave on their bicycles after attending their lectures at the Bansal Classes in Kota in Rajasthan, August 13, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

<p>A man holds an umbrella whilst cycling as it rains in New Delhi August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

<p>A man rides a bicycle in front of a bus that was burnt by a mob on the national highway near Rongia town in Assam August 16, 2012. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah</p>

<p>A Kashmiri man cycles along a road during snowfall in Srinagar January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Ismail</p>

<p>A man is drenched by a large wave during high tide as he cycles past at a fishing harbour in Chennai December 28, 2011. REUTERS/Babu</p>

<p>A man crosses a railway track with his bicycle amid dense fog on a cold morning in Allahabad November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash</p>

<p>Tibetan students of Delhi University with their bodies painted attend a cycle rally protest in New Delhi September 27, 2011. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma</p>

<p>Men ride on a bicycle through a flooded road after a heavy downpour on the outskirts of Jammu September 15, 2011. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta</p>

<p>A man repairs a bicycle tyre at his shop in Kochi August 5, 2011. REUTERS/Sivaram V</p>

<p>A girl carries her bicycle as she crosses a railway track in New Delhi July 1, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

<p>A man drinks tea as another waits to transport supplies through a market in the old quarters of Delhi June 23, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

<p>A potter transports earthen pots on his bicycle to sell in a market on a hot day in Allahabad April 28, 2011. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash</p>

<p>A man packs goods on the back of his bicycle as he stands next to the wall of a grocery shop painted with an advertisement for Bharti Airtel in Kochi May 5, 2011. REUTERS/Sivaram V</p>

<p>Chickens are transported on a bicycle near a wholesale food market in Kolkata March 22, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri</p>

<p>Policemen stand guard near the bicycles which will be awarded to the winners of the bull-taming festival on the outskirts of Madurai town, about 500 km from Chennai January 16, 2011. REUTERS/Babu</p>

