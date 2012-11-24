Pushkar fair
Camel herders try to put a rope around a camel at Pushkar Fair in Rajasthan November 22, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Camel herders sit around a bonfire to warm themselves as they wait for customers at Pushkar Fair in Rajasthan November 22, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A herder tries to put his camel in the sitting position at Pushkar Fair in Rajasthan November 22, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A camel herder looks on while waiting for customers at Pushkar Fair in Rajasthan November 22, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A camel herder smokes on while waiting for customers at Pushkar Fair in Rajasthan November 22, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A boy feeds camels while waiting for customers at Pushkar Fair in Rajasthan November 22, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A camel herder looks on while waiting for customers at Pushkar Fair in Rajasthan November 22, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A camel herder walks past camels for sale at Pushkar Fair in Rajasthan November 22, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Camels run as they arrive with their herders at the Pushkar Fair in Rajasthan November 22, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A hot air balloon carrying tourists flies over camels for sale at Pushkar Fair in Rajasthan November 22, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Camels run as they arrive with their herders at the Pushkar Fair in Rajasthan November 21, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
A camel herder sits on a bed in a field during the early morning at Pushkar Fair in Rajasthan November 23, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A camel herder attempts to control one of his camels at Pushkar Fair in Rajasthan November 23, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Camels walk as their herders lead them to an area to wait for customers at Pushkar Fair in Rajasthan November 23, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A woman sits among camels as she collects material to make a bonfire at Pushkar Fair in the desert Indian state of Rajasthan November 23, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A camel herder stands among his camels as he waits for customers at Pushkar Fair in Rajasthan November 23, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A camel herder walks his camels at Pushkar Fair in Rajasthan November 23, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A camel herder kisses the nose of one of his camels as he waits for customers at Pushkar Fair in Rajasthan November 23, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Camel herders sit around a bonfire to warm themselves in the early morning at Pushkar Fair in Rajasthan November 23, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A woman carrying a metal container walks past camel herders waiting for customers at Pushkar Fair in Rajasthan November 23, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Camel herders sit in a group at Pushkar Fair in Rajasthan November 23, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Tourists sit on a camel as it takes a drink of water at Pushkar Fair in Rajasthan November 23, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A camel herder lights a fire to cook on at Pushkar Fair in Rajasthan November 23, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Camel herders sit in a group at Pushkar Fair in Rajasthan November 23, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A camel herder is reflected in a pool of water as he stands among his camels at Pushkar Fair in Rajasthan November 23, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A camel herder walks with a container of milk at Pushkar Fair in Rajasthan November 23, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Camel herders warm themselves by a fire at Pushkar Fair Rajasthan November 23, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A camel herder ties the legs of his camels to stop them from running away at Pushkar Fair in Rajasthan November 23, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A camel herder sits near a camel at Pushkar Fair in Rajasthan November 23, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Camel herders try to attach a nose ring on a camel at Pushkar Fair in Rajasthan November 23, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A camel herder lights a cigarette near a camel at Pushkar Fair in Rajasthan November 23, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Camel herders count money at Pushkar Fair in Rajasthan November 23, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Camels walk as their herders lead them to an area to wait for customers at Pushkar Fair in Rajasthan November 23, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
