Putin and the Pope
Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) meets Pope Francis during a private meeting at Vatican City, June 10, 2015. REUTERS/Gregorio Borgia/Pool
Russian President Vladimir Putin (C) exchange gifts with Pope Francis during a private meeting at Vatican City, June 10, 2015. REUTERS/Gregorio Borgia/Pool
Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) shakes hands with Pope Francis as he arrives for a private meeting at Vatican City, June 10, 2015. REUTERS/Gregorio Borgia/Pool
Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) shakes hands with Pope Francis as he arrives for a private meeting at Vatican City, June 10, 2015. REUTERS/Gregorio Borgia/Pool
Russian President Vladimir Putin is welcomed by bishop Georg Ganswein as he arrives for a private audience with Pope Francis, in Vatican City June 10, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
