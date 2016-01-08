Putin, judo sensei
Russia's President Vladimir Putin practises with Musa Mogushkov of Russian national judo team during a training session in Sochi, Russia, January 8, 2016. REUTERS/Alexey Nikolsky/Sputnik/Kremlin
Putin takes part in a training session with members of the Russian national judo team in Sochi, Russia. REUTERS/Alexey Nikolsky/Sputnik/Kremlin
Putin practises with Musa Mogushkov of the Russian national judo team during a training session in Sochi. REUTERS/Alexey Nikolsky/Sputnik/Kremlin
Putin takes part in a training session with members of the Russian national judo team in Sochi. REUTERS/Alexey Nikolsky/Sputnik/Kremlin
Putin attends a judo training session at Top Athletic School in St. Petersburg. REUTERS/Ria Novosti/Pool/Alexei Druzhinin
Putin takes part in a judo training session at the Moscow sports complex in St. Petersburg. REUTERS/Alexsey Druginyn/RIA Novosti/Pool
Putin takes part in a judo training session at the Moscow sports complex in St. Petersburg. REUTERS/Alexsey Druginyn/RIA Novosti/Pool
Putin is flipped by Japanese schoolgirl Natsumi Gomi during a Judo demonstration in Tokyo, September 2000. REUTERS/File
Putin is floored by Japanese schoolgirl Natsumi Gomi during a Judo demonstration in Tokyo, September 2000. Putin, who has a black belt in the sport, invited tiny 10-year-old Natsumi onto the mat after rerceiving a flower bouquet. REUTERS/File
Putin attends a judo training session at Top Athletic School in St. Petersburg. REUTERS/Ria Novosti/Pool/Alexei Druzhinin
Putin sits during a judo training session at the Moscow sports complex in St. Petersburg. REUTERS/Alexsey Druginyn/RIA Novosti/Pool
Next Slideshows
At the Korean DMZ
Loudspeaker, checkpoints, surveillance and military drills at the border between North and South Korea.
Style File - Priyanka Chopra
A look at the fashion and style of Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra.
Rogue Jewish settlers
Inside an authorized West Bank settlement of the "Hilltop Youth", a new generation of ultra-religious settlers whose resentment of the secular Israeli state...
Syria's humanitarian crisis
Civilians face starvation, army sieges and displacement in Syria's ongoing war.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.